ECPS Offers Enhanced Security And Data Protection For Cloud Computing Data Processing

New York, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the growing popularity of IOT, and the sharp increase in computing tasks, large amount of data beyond our capabilities needs to be processed. With 5G network being implemented across the world, the task of uploading extreme amount of data will be a key issue.

Cloud computing and AI Technology promised the world real-time data processing. However, the amount of data and complexity have overwhelmed the current network system.

Traditionally, sending data to processing center often led to downtime and lagging issues. Unlike cloud computing, ECPS is able to provide a more efficient method – process and analyze data at its computer terminal. By sending the process of transferring data to a nearby server, ECPS can dramatically increase the speed of processing and analyzing.

What is ECPS ？

We often wonder to ourselves, where do the data in cloud computing come from? It is important for us to remember that data is not originated in cloud computing’s server, but in different places across the world. If we want to maximize the usage of edge computing, we need to focus on where data originates.

If we never need to send data to cloud computing but are able to process them locally, we are able to increase our efficiency dramatically. For example, with the help of 5G network, we will be able to process data in factories, local stores, banks, hotels, and so on.

In terms of IOT, ECPS enables individuals to process their data right at where they are located and originated, instead of sending them to the cloud. This is an ideal situation.

How was ECPS born?

ECPS was born in light of the lack of centralized computing. It was often discussed that edge clouding is dependent on center clouding. Therefore, edge computing was always considered to be a subset of center cloud computing.

In the global edge computing market, ECPS and Cloud Computing simultaneously provide computing for users. ECPS was made to work for localized servers, which does not need be connected to the cloud but is still able to provide higher efficiency.

ECPS Structure

Industrial Area:

ECPS is able to compute and process every information it has detected. For instance, in the manufacturing industry, it can monitor all equipment for preventative maintenance, intellectually identify video/audio sources, or translate in-between audio and text for mobile devices. Network Area:

By spreading computing abilities, it can perform the task of standardization digitally. ECPS is crucial to fix physical network issues, such as change data type to MQTT, or use HTTP for transferring. ECPS is equipped with network safety feature. Data Area:

ECPS makes data management more efficient and effective. First off, edge computing can be used to analyze data completely and consistently. It is also capable of cleaning out unwanted waste. Secondly, edge computing can strategically plan for storage and over-loading. Lastly, ECPS is capable of working alongside of cloud computing to lower its workload. Application Area:

ECPS reacts quickly even when it is offline, and it can work independently by itself.





ECPS Core Principle

ECPS’s model replace the data from cloud computing center to local ends, which is more efficient and less expensive.

1) Real-time data processing and analyzing - By moving the workload from cloud to local ends, data is processed locally instead of online. This is safer and faster.

2) Safety Feature - Traditional cloud computing is centralized, which means low security. There are risks of power outrage and services outrage. However, ECPS stores and processes data locally that do not have such issues.

3) Privacy Protection - Privacy comes with safety. ECPS’s local process does a great job protecting users’ privacy compared to cloud computing. Even if servers are attacked, only local data is being targeted.

4) Expandability - ECPS is built to expand, which allows companies to use devices to further expand to their individual needs. This is capable of lowering cost as well.

5) Location Detection - ECPS enters network through local devices, which helps with navigation systems to better pass its location to its servers.

6) Low Data Usage - Locally gathered data can be analyzed locally without using network data, which is more efficient and cheaper.

ECPS & 5G

ECPS in 5G network is stronger and more competent. It can create more opportunities for users and provide better services.

ECPS has a lot of potential to be discovered. New opportunities and optimization will be provided at all times for users. ECPS’s computing model use localized data to deliver high performance and maintain high level of security.

ECPS model eliminates the limitation of network and it will help you with:

1) Application usage

2) Flexibility

3) Security

ECPS and Octopus Analogy

There is a popular analogy in the Edge Computing industry – Edge Computing works like octopuses. Unlike other animals, octopuses have neurons spread over their entire bodies, which allow them to use every part of their bodies to think for them. ECPS’s structure act similarly like octopuses - it provides the most optimal and efficient computing by using big data and intellectual computing.

Unlike cloud computing that sends all the data to its data center for processing, ECPS can process its data at its computer terminal, which is closer to where the data was originated. This ability enables us to process and analyze in essentially real-time.

Security Features

ECPS provides better security, higher efficiency, and lower cost comparing to traditionally cloud computing.

Deep Application - Identify ends and agreements. We need to understand application from within; how to accept and use both sides of devices.

Intellectual Automation - Strategically plan for changes. We need more flexible strategies to deal with changes.

Safety - It is difficult to only receive valuable information. It will be even more difficult if there is no upgrading.

Follow-up - It is significant to follow-up and improve safety feature.

ECPS predicts that in 2025, 75% of companies are going to have their data originated, processed, and analyzed outside of central cloud computing. It has become a more concerning problem for management teams across the global and ECPS is here to provide support to resolve this issue. ECPS’s mission is to improve computing abilities and increase efficiency, its value will soon be recognized.

After the completion of building a powerful edge computing system, ECPS plans on developing its own metaverse which relies on ECPS’ high-performing computing ability. This will provide users with real-time analysis and strong security feature. We are very much looking forward to the revolution that ECPS is going bring to us.

As the only reward token in the Ecps system, Cop is rewarded to nodes that provide computing power for the ECPS system.

