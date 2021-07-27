Vastned Belgium: Interim half-yearly report for the first half of 2021

Berchem-Antwerpen, BELGIUM

  • High stable collection rate (97.9%) of rental income during the first half of 2021.
  • Occupancy rate during the first half of 2021 (97.4%) increased by 1.2% compared to 31 December 2020.
  • Limited debt ratio of 28.6%, in line with 31 December 2020 (28.5%).
  • € 34.7 million of unused credit facilities available.
  • Decrease in the fair value of the existing real estate portfolio (-2.2%) compared to the previous financial year.
  • Management focus in 2021 mainly on the timely collection of rental income and maintaining a strong occupancy rate.

