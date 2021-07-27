Sound Community Bank Welcomes Credit Officer and Commercial Loan Officer

SEATTLE, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank and its Board of Directors welcome new Credit Officer and new Commercial Loan Officer.

Brandon Lance is Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. He brings over 17 years banking experience primarily focused on commercial & industrial lending and commercial real estate credit risk management. Lance is a graduate of Western Washington University and Pacific Coast Banking School. In his spare time, he enjoys playing and coaching various sports year-round. Lance is married with two children. Brandon Lance may be reached at 206.204.8153 or brandon.lance@soundcb.com.

Jay Dogan joins the Bank as a Commercial Loan Officer. Dogan has over 20 years experience in real estate lending. He is a University of Washington graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting and Finance degree. Dogan enjoys fishing, boating, hiking, and spending time with his family. Jay Dogan may be reached at 206.204.8151 or jay.dogan@soundcb.com.

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBC).

