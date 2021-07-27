Solutions 30: +22.9% growth in 2021 Q2 revenue

English French

Revenue up +20.8% for the first half of 2021 and up +37.4% compared to the same period in 2019, pre-covid

Excellent sales momentum with €300 million in new contracts signed in the second quarter of 2021

Solid growth prospects based on structurally favorable market trends

In millions of euros 6 months Q2 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Total 441.2 365.1 +20.8% 216.0 175.7 +22.9% From France 270.3 224.3 +20.5% 128.2 107.9 +18.9% From Benelux 74.9 66.2 +13.2% 37.9 31.4 +20.8% From other countries 96.0 74.6 +28.7% 49.9 36.5 +36.7%

Data for the first half of 2020 have been restated to consolidate Worldlink as of January 1, 2020.

Deployment of France’s virtuous model throughout Europe is accelerating

Consolidated revenue

During the second quarter, Solutions 30 reaches €216.0 million of revenues, an increase of 22.9% (19.8% organic growth). This strong organic growth is driven by major energy contracts signed at the end of 2020 in Belgium and by telecoms contracts signed in the first half of 2021 in Italy and Spain.

At the operational level, the priority was to invest in recruiting and training teams to take on the significant increase in workload of these demanding new contracts and to support the roll-out of new technologies in several countries.

On the sales front, the group is reaping the benefits from several favorable structural and economic trends: booming markets—driven by the digital transformation and the energy transition—and recovery plans of an unprecedented scale throughout Europe. In the second quarter, the group signed more than €300 million in new contracts with an average duration of three years, 50% of which were with new clients and 65% in the telecoms sector. The Benelux countries, England, and Spain substantially contributed to this performance.

Solutions 30’s consolidated half-year revenue for 2021 amounted to €441.2 million, up +20.8% (+17.5% organic growth) compared to the same period in 2020. Maintenance activities, which are recurrent, represent 58% of the group’s revenue. The group is accelerating its expansion outside of France, illustrating the relevance of its strategy to duplicate its success in France.

Revenue by region

France: In the second quarter of 2021, Solutions 30 had revenues of €128.2 million, resulting in organic growth of 18.9%.

Revenue from its telecoms business amounted to €91.5 million, an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of 2020. This business remains driven by fiber deployments and an increasing number of ultra high-speed Internet subscribers.

For the energy business, revenue reached €21.1 million, compared with €17.5 million a year earlier, representing organic growth of 20%. This business had a favorable base effect since smart meter installations were interrupted during the first lockdown from March 17 to May 11, 2020. This effect will naturally disappear in the second half of the year as mass deployments are scheduled to wind down by the end of 2021. At the same time, activities related to the energy transition and electric mobility are gaining momentum, with nearly €30 million in contracts, with an average duration of three years, signed during the second quarter of 2021 alone.

The IT business posted revenue of €10.9 million compared to €7.2 million for the same period in 2020, while the security and payments business posted revenue of €4.7 million compared to €3.9 million a year earlier. These businesses suffered from measures imposed during the health crisis and are gradually returning to their normal levels of revenue.

Over the first six months of the year, revenue reached €270.3 million, a purely organic increase of +20.5%.

Benelux: Second-quarter revenue amounted to €37.9 million, up +20.8% (+18.8% organic growth).

The telecoms business, which grew organically by 9%, generated quarterly revenue of €28.8 million. The deployment of ultra high-speed networks is beginning to materialize and is driving the group’s sales momentum.

For the energy business, revenue amounted to €5.4 million, compared with €1.2 million a year earlier, due to the launch of smart meter deployments in Flanders, which has been contributing to the top line since March.

For the IT business, revenue increased slightly to €2.1 million.

Over the entire first half of 2021, revenue rose by 13.2% (10.0% organic growth) to €74.9 million.

Other countries: Second-quarter revenue was up by +36.7% (+23.9% organic growth) to €49.9 million.

In Germany, revenue amounted to €15.3 million compared to €15.9 million the previous year. Underlying trends remain strong and the group expects broadband deployments to begin in 2021. Installations of charging stations—another promising market—has also begun.

In Italy, revenue grew by 77% (58% organic growth) to €11.6 million, thanks to the rapid ramp-up of the contract signed at the beginning of the year with TIM to deploy its ultra high-speed infrastructures in Piedmont and the Aosta Valley.

In Spain, revenue grew organically by 68% to €13.5 million, thanks to strong momentum in the telecoms business (fiber and 5G mobile networks).

In Poland, the group posted quarterly revenue of €6.0 million, stable compared to the same period in 2020.

Finally, Solutions 30 had revenue of €3.4 million in the United Kingdom, where it has been operating since December 2020.

In all of these countries, the group posted revenue of €96.0 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 28.7% (15.5% organic growth) compared to the first half of 2020.

Outlook for double-digit growth confirmed

For the current year as a whole, the group expects profitable double-digit growth to continue, although the basis for comparison will be higher in the second half of 2021 due to the catch-up effect at the end of the first lockdown.

Solutions 30 is continuing its progress plan and in early June launched a transformation plan designed to strengthen its organization in terms of governance, risk management, and compliance, with the aim of having new management and control procedures in place by the fourth quarter of 2021. This plan will strengthen the group so it can pursue a strategy of sustained and sustainable growth and continue to capture growth opportunities in booming European markets.

