Dr. Saeed Khan Predicts the Transition to a New System for Primary Care

OKEECHOBEE, FL., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For over 39 years, Dr. Saeed Khan has been working in healthcare in the Okeechobee, and Jupiter, FL areas. His experience has allowed him to see the effects of COVID-19 both short-term and long-term. With all his years of experience, he believes the future of Patient Primary care is shifting from its current model to a more Value-based system.

Healthcare is a heavily debated topic, especially in the United States. Healthcare, like most systems, has different forms which have evolved and transformed into what they are today. In the realm of Patient Primary Care, the current Volume-based model of care and procedure provided by various disciplines is being replaced by a new Population-based model. Dr. Saeed Khan has noticed this trend and created a roadmap for a transition to a value-based system in Primary Care.

The Roadmap Dr. Khan has constructed consists of 5 changes that are necessary for the transition to this predicted Value-based model. The 1st element is Patient-Centered Care. This is the foundation of the system because the value-based approach is centered around the whole patient not just their illness which allows a totality of care. The 2nd point is quantifying care so that preventative care and chronic disease management are both assessed to increase effectiveness and appropriateness. The 3rd change is redesigning Primary Care to increase the ability to care for larger Patient Populations. The 4th factor is the management of chronic disease based on health status. This permits providers to manage patient’s early chronic disease and to minimize the severity and progression of Chronic Illnesses and their complications. The 5th and final aspect that completes the roadmap is the optimization of care sites. Without this measure, the model would not be completely centered around the patient and their needs.

These changes are measures Dr. Khan believes will create a more comprehensive and efficient primary care system for both patients and providers. To learn more about this model, Dr. Khan, or his practice, please visit his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/saeed-khan-32752996.