EXO Lounge & Nail Bar An Infusion of Culture

Edwardsville, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes a business unique; is it the brand, the location, the concept, the people, the product, the innovation? With EXO Lounge & Nail Bar, it is a little bit of everything; it's the total EXO experience.

EXO was born out of a burning desire to merge the American service culture with an Asian nail culture. This infusion of quality service and nail prowess has catapulted EXO into the spotlight on a national level.

When you first walk into EXO Nail Bar, you are greeted by a stunning design, enhanced by attention to detail and craftsmanship. It's a space that illuminates excitement, fun, and all-around positive energy. A far stretch from your standard run of the mill nail bar location - where one can often sit crammed in a space with an overpowering aroma of nail polish. EXO is fitted with ventilation points at every manicure table, reducing the impact of harsh chemicals and fumes given off by nail polish. Offering a safer environment for its staff and customers, which aligns with the brands' desire to be a socially responsible location that cares for its clientele.

Enter EXO Lounge, an exquisite design most suited to the streets of New York. The minute you walk in, you will catch the signature scent EXO is known for. A beautiful café lounge by day and a bar by night – EXO Lounge hosts internal and external events, including corporate get-togethers, after-hours networking events, birthday celebrations, wedding celebrations, and custom parties tailored to the occasion.

Perhaps the most exciting element of EXO that has piqued people’s attention has been the company’s burning desire to give back to the community. Known for its engaging and creative events - EXO never fails to wow its audience, a statement that remained true during its recent July 2 event– ROCK'N THE USA. The celebration included a DJ, Live music by Johnny Rock-itt and the Double Wide Symphony, axe throwing, a local celebrity dunk tank, giant jenga, and a live and silent auction, which raised $10,800 in support of an impactful organization called partners for pets. P4P is a licensed 501 (c) 3, no-kill animal rescue that visits animal control facilities and rescues animals that have used up their time, need medical care, and are too fragile for shelter life.

To further elaborate on EXO's charitable endeavors since its inception only 14 short months ago, and through the testy waters of COVID-19, EXO Lounge and Nail Bar has raised and donated over $25,000 to local organizations. You could say a community-first approach is in their DNA.

So, what is the future of this world-class and first-of-its-kind destination?

In 2020 they launched a new 2,000 sq foot patio, equipped with custom fire and water features (if you haven't been there for an afternoon cocktail or a morning coffee, you're missing out), and private seating spaces. Guests can take advantage of the outdoor televisions, surround-sound audio and enjoy live entertainment while cozied up to firepits during the colder days. 2021 will be the launch of EXO's very own kitchen!

Although the project remains tight-lipped, not only will it inspire your taste buds, but in true EXO fashion, you'll see items and flavors which you never thought possible.

It's hard to imagine Edwardsville without EXO Lounge & Nail Bar. The buzz since its inception has not subsided, and it's not irregular for you to meet someone who has traveled hours to visit this EXtraOrdinary destination. As a business, EXO has contributed to the local economy and strived to take the standard of service and experience to the next level

EXO's bold and 'be better than yesterday' attitude has inspired other local business owners to think outside the box. The company and brand have blazed a trail of innovation in a town often overlooked as business conservative. EXO Lounge & Nail Bar is a cut above the rest, if you haven’t yet, take the chance to enjoy a journey of the senses.

Attachments