Collective Project Launches Lineup of Cannabis-Infused Craft Beverages

Hamilton, Ontario, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Project has developed a brand-new range of Cannabis-infused beverages now available at OCS.ca. With a balanced profile in both dose and taste, with the premier flavours as Lemon, Honey and Ginger Chamomile Tea and Blood Orange, Yuzu and Vanilla – hand crafted by beverage experts. Collective Project believes that a creative world is a better world and stands behind all creatives in their efforts to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo.

Collective Project beverage combines fresh juices, real botanicals and high-quality cannabis emulsions for an unparalleled flavour profile and drinking experience. The products are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and created with all-natural ingredients. Collective Project teas and juices include a diverse portfolio of doses that may be suitable for a variety of consumers.

Matt Johnston, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective Arts and Collective Project: “We designed these drinks with cannabis in mind, but we don’t want cannabis to be the only thing you remember tasting. Here at Collective Arts, we see high-quality ingredients as the paintbrush and our products as the canvas, and Collective Project is our inspired take on incorporating this dynamic ingredient into something delicious and unexpected.”

Collective Project Flavours:

Lemon, Honey & Ginger Chamomile Tea, $6.35 CAD OCS.ca

The most comforting of tea drinks, with 3mg of THC and 3mg of CBD. Cold pressed fresh lemon, sweet honey and slight heat from ginger.

Blood Orange, Yuzu & Vanilla, $9.45 CAD OCS.ca

We combined the bright flavours of Yuzu and Blood Orange with sweet vanilla for a smooth, balanced beverage. Made with real ingredients and an emulsion of 10mg THC & 10mg CBD

Collective Project adds to Collective Arts’ growing lineup of over 150 annual beverage releases including craft beer, ready-to-drink cocktails and sparkling hard teas. Collective Project cans retail for $6.95 CAD - $9.95 CAD and are available now through the Ontario Cannabis Store at OCS.ca. They will be coming soon to Alberta and British Columbia and will be expected to launch 2-4 additional flavours this year. Collective Project’s licensed producer is Peak Processing.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE PROJECT

Collective Project believes that a creative world is a better world and we’re on a mission to bring inspiration, collaboration and creativity into everyday life. Collective Project stands behind all creatives in their efforts to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo. We think there’s creativity in everyone. We’re here to spark it. Our beverages are made with real and fresh ingredients; sparkling juices and sparkling teas that are well balanced in both flavour and dose. Our beverages are crafted with emulsions that are all natural, gluten-free and produced with non-GMO ingredients.

ABOUT PEAK PROCESSING SOLUTIONS

Peak Processing Solutions is a recreational and medical cannabis licenced producer, specializing in the formulation and production of innovative cannabis-infused products. Operating from a purpose-built state-of-the-art 40,000 square foot facility in Windsor Ontario, Peak offers its partners access to a broad range of cannabis production capabilities including beverage, topicals, and extracts that enable the development of products and brands that meet the needs of the rapidly growing Canadian market.

