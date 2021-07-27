Brown & Toland Physicians CEO Kelly Robison steps down, replaced on an interim basis by Jeff Bailet, MD, head of Altais

Oakland, CA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Toland Physicians announced today the departure of CEO Kelly Robison. Jeff Bailet MD, President & CEO of Altais, will assume the role on an interim basis. Altais Clinical Services, a division of Altais, acquired Brown & Toland Physicians in November of 2020.

Dr. Jeff Bailet is the current committee chairperson for the Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee, which provides recommendations on new physician payment models to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. He recently served as vice chair of the Board of the AMGA (formerly American Medical Group Association) and served on the board of the Integrated Healthcare Association, a nonprofit made up of physician organizations, health plans and purchasers focused on achieving high-value integrated health care in California.

Prior to launching Altais, he was executive vice president of Healthcare Quality & Affordability at Blue Shield of California, where he was responsible for the management and performance of Blue Shield’s network management, health care services, strategic partnerships and innovation, and lifestyle medicine teams.

Before Blue Shield, Dr. Bailet was executive vice president at Aurora Health Care and president of Aurora Health Medical Group. Under his leadership, the group nearly doubled in size to 1,800 physicians and 900 advance practice clinicians across 180 clinics and 15 hospitals in Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Bailet was previously the chief executive officer at Associated Healthcare Consultants and president of Northwest Specialty Physicians.



Dr. Bailet is a nationally-recognized thought leader who has spent his career focused on ensuring patients have access to high-quality, affordable health care. As the CEO of Altais, he and the Brown & Toland leadership team have focused their combined efforts on helping physicians and the clinical community maximize the health and well-being of their patients in a way that is sustainably affordable and maintains professional gratification.

Dr. Bailet and the Brown & Toland Physicians leadership team will continue to advance the mission of becoming the “go-to” place for physicians to practice and patients to receive care.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

About Altais

Altais is a healthcare services company pioneering integrated, scalable technology solutions and business models that cultivate the health and well-being of physicians, patients and the clinical community. Altais has two divisions. Altais Clinical Services provides a wide range of affiliation and employment models for physicians and high-quality, affordable care for patients. Altais Health provides access to customized technology solutions, as well as a suite of innovative services and tools, that are financially sustainable and enable independent physicians to prioritize time spent caring for patients. For more information about Altais, please visit www.altais.com.

