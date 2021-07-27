Atos expands its manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of IDEAL GRP in the Nordics

English French





Paris (France), July 27, 2021 – Atos announced today that it has completed the acquisition of IDEAL GRP, a Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system integrator and platinum-level solution partner of Siemens Digital Industries Software, headquartered in Finland. IDEAL GRP offers consulting, integration, software and maintenance services for businesses in the manufacturing sector. The acquisition will add a highly skilled team of approximately 100 experts to Atos with double platinum status.

The past few months have exposed the fragility of modern supply chains, leading manufacturing organizations to accelerate their digital transformation in the search for increased resilience and operational excellence. PLM provides a product information backbone by integrating data, processes and business systems.

Building on the acquisition of PLM specialist Processia in June 2021 , the operation is aligned with Atos’ industry-specific strategy and will reinforce its PLM and Engineering Solutions franchise, while also expanding the Group’s footprint in Northern Europe. Atos will provide the resources, experience, and confidence to allow IDEAL GRP to focus entirely on delivering the products and services needed by medium sized and large enterprises to successfully deploy transformational Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, IDEAL GRP has a strong and longstanding partnership with Siemens, built on around 30 years of cooperation. It is a leading player in the Nordics market with offices in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Estonia.

“Manufacturers produce endless quantities of data at all stages of a product’s life cycle, which is an invaluable asset but becomes a true challenge when it comes to using all this data to make better products. This is where PLM systems come to the rescue and prove to be a key enabler for Industry 4.0.” said Pierre Barnabé, Head of Manufacturing Industry at Atos. “We look forward to working with IDEAL GRP to help our customers in the manufacturing industry on their journey to sustainable digital transformation”.

“Over the past years IDEAL GRP customers have seen the significant change of PLM becoming more strategic and integrated, touching the whole value-chain of manufacturing. With Atos, we are now fully equipped to provide truly global and scalable services while maintaining the close relationship and local agility with our customers in the Nordics and Baltics. We believe that transformation will only accelerate, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with Atos to help our customers create a digital advantage at the heart of this dynamic evolution. The long-lasting and strategic partnership between Atos and Siemens combined with the breadth and scale of Atos’ portfolio of offerings makes this an exciting opportunity for IDEAL GRP customers and our people.” said Jaakko Hartikainen, CEO at IDEAL GRP.

“Atos globally is a highly valued partner deploying next generation solutions by using the world's leading portfolio of Siemens Digital Industries Software. Together with IDEAL GRP in the Nordics, their combined expertise will further drive the digital transformation of our customers with deep local expertise and a truly global backbone and investment capability. We are truly excited to see this happening” said Mats Friberg, Vice President & Managing Director, Nordic Operation at Siemens Digital Industries Software.

