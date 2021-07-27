WireWheel Recognized in Two 2021 HypeCycle™ Reports by Gartner(R) for Second Consecutive Year

Arlington, VA, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WireWheel, a leader in privacy technology, has been named in both the Gartner Hype Cycle for Privacy and the Gartner Hype Cycle for Legal and Compliance Software. The research firm cited the company as a sample vendor in both the Privacy Management Tools and Subject Rights Requests categories.





In April, WireWheel was named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46858221, April 2021)'' for the breadth of its platform and continued innovation in the privacy space.





“We are honored to be recognized again by Gartner as a sample vendor in privacy software,” said Justin Antonipillai, CEO of WireWheel. “The recognition reflects the depth of WireWheel’s privacy management suite and our continued investment in building technology that enables the world’s leading brands to deliver privacy at scale.”





Gartner estimates that “before year-end 2023, more than 80% of companies worldwide will be facing at least one privacy-focused data protection regulation". The complexity and scope of the privacy challenge is driving global enterprises to work with WireWheel as a partner as they move to scale up early privacy operations.





“Privacy is also becoming a conviction-based motivator similar to ‘organic’ or ‘cruelty-free,’” Bart Willemsen, VP Analyst at Gartner, said in the report. “Large multinationals have adopted these conviction-based motivators across their core products as well as their supply chain.”





The world’s leading companies rely on the WireWheel platform to deliver on these requirements at scale through embedded expertise, robust automation and seamless integration with existing systems.





"Privacy as a fundamental human right continues to be enshrined through regulatory changes worldwide. Where regulations do not yet exist, customers are actively choosing to engage with organizations that respect their privacy,” according to the report. “In order to satisfy these changes in law and customer demand, security and risk management (SRM) leaders must carefully select technologies that can enable purposeful processing and balance innovation with compliance. "





Gartner, 'Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2021', Bart Willemsen, July 13, 2021

Gartner, 'Hype Cycle for Legal and Compliance Technologies, 2021', Zack Hutto, Chris Audet, July 19, 2021





About WireWheel

Based in Arlington, VA, WireWheel’s intuitive privacy management SaaS platform delivers privacy programs at scale, enabling collaboration and leveraging integrations into cloud infrastructure and on-premises and cloud data stores. With WireWheel, organizations can support all phases of a privacy management program–including collaboration and vendor risk management–and more effectively comply with privacy regulations around the world, including the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Learn more at wirewheel.io.





