Associa Chicagoland Selected to Manage Princeton Village

Chicago, IL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland continues to expand its growing client portfolio with the addition of the Princeton Village community located in Glenview, IL.

This upscale North Shore community consists of 194 condo villa and townhome units. Residents in the gated association enjoy access to a clubhouse, swimming pool, and lake. As the managing agent, Associa Chicagoland will offer expert management services and partner closely with the association’s board of directors to accomplish their community vision.

“Our dedicated team is excited to bring our management solutions and value-added services to the residents of Princeton Village,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Associa Chicagoland remains committed to developing successful partnerships with our clients, and we look forward to continuing to build those relationships as we expand our client portfolio.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

