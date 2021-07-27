ATTO Technology Updates Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator to Support Apple M1 Platforms

AMHERST, N.Y., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced today ATTO Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator now supports the Apple® M1 system on a chip, making ATTO Xtend SAN the only way Apple M1 users can connect to iSCSI storage.



The support comes in the latest update to ATTO Xtend SAN iSCSI Initiator, the most popular iSCSI initiator for macOS®, which has been updated to version 6.

The simplicity of iSCSI makes it the ideal storage networking protocol for macOS users who are accustomed to the legendary ease-of-use of macOS, as even non-technical users can set up and manage a server with just a few mouse clicks.

Using ATTO Xtend SAN, any Mac®, including the latest and upcoming Apple M1 chip platforms, can easily connect to iSCSI storage area networks (SANs) over Ethernet-based networks. Collaborate in digital video/audio workflows, access SAN storage from a laptop and backup files remotely even with limited IT budgets and resources.

iSCSI allows small businesses and workgroups to take full advantage of a SAN environment without requiring a Fibre Channel infrastructure. Workflows are not bound by location, allowing enhanced data protection by copying data to multiple remote sites for archive and disaster recovery. Xtend SAN 6 enhances these capabilities with its multipathing feature, adding resiliency and reliability to network storage connections.

Xtend SAN has been rigorously tested with products from leading iSCSI manufacturers, ensuring a high degree of interoperability. With a wide range of iSCSI products compatible with macOS, ATTO is proud to be a premier provider of iSCSI solutions for macOS users.

While Xtend SAN version 6 works with any version of macOS, M1 support requires macOS 11.5.

For more information, visit https://www.atto.com/xtend-san/.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook (@ATTOTechnology).

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.