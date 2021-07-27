Luther Burbank Corporation Reports Earnings for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $21.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share

Net interest margin of 2.31% compared to 2.23%, an increase of 8 basis points

Return on average assets and equity of 1.19% and 13.32%, respectively

Cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 15 basis points to 74 basis points

Efficiency ratio of 33.5%

Internal loan production of $729.4 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets decreased from 0.09% to 0.01%

Tangible book value per share of $12.25

Quarterly cash dividend increased by 109% to $0.12 per common share



SANTA ROSA, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) (the “Company”), the holding company for Luther Burbank Savings (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $21.2 million and $39.6 million, or $0.41 and $0.76 diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”), for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Simone Lagomarsino, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I'm proud to report our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 which reflect our continued focus on improving our net interest margin through disciplined pricing of our deposit products and strategic loan growth. During the quarter, our cost of deposits decreased by 15 basis points as compared to the linked quarter and our net interest margin increased by eight basis points to 2.31%. Our net income improved to $21.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $18.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, during the linked quarter. The earnings growth was largely driven by our strong internal loan origination volume, which increased by over 85% when compared to the linked quarter, resulting in loan growth of $172.3 million, or 3%, during the quarter. In addition, the return on our average assets and average equity increased to 1.19% and 13.32%, respectively, during the quarter. Further, I am encouraged by the continued performance of our loan portfolio and the resilience of our borrowers throughout this prolonged pandemic. Similar to the first quarter, we recaptured $2.5 million in provision for loan losses, representing a portion of the loan loss reserves that were initially established during 2020. Currently, all loans that participated in our pandemic payment deferral assistance program have either paid off in full or have returned to routine monthly payment status."

Ms. Lagomarsino continued, "Lastly, I'm excited to announce that we are raising our quarterly dividend from $0.0575 per share to $0.12 per share. This increase in the dividend is possible as a result of our strengthened profitability and we are pleased to share this success with our stockholders. The increased dividend represents a payout ratio of 29% based on current quarterly earnings.”

Income Statement

The Company reported net income of $21.2 million, or $0.41 EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $18.4 million, or $0.35 EPS, for the linked quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings totaled $27.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $23.6 million for the linked quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is presented because management believes this financial metric provides stockholders with useful information for evaluating the profitability of the Company. A schedule reconciling our GAAP net income to pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings is provided in the tables below.

On July 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, an increase of $0.0625 per common share, or 108.7%, from our previous recurring quarterly dividend of $0.0575. The dividend is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $40.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million from the first quarter, due to lower interest expense on our deposit portfolio which has continued to benefit from the decline in market interest rates. During the quarter, the cost of interest bearing deposits declined by 15 basis points as compared to the linked quarter. Additionally, interest income earned on our loan and investment securities portfolios increased modestly due to increases in their average balances of $172.2 million and $34.8 million, respectively, partially offset by a decline in the average loan yield of 8 basis points, during the current quarter. The reduction in our loan yield was primarily due to the prepayment of higher yielding loans, which are being replaced by new loan originations at lower interest rates, as well as the purchase of a $287.8 million pool of lower yielding, fixed rate, single family loans in February 2021. The yield impact from this pool purchase was reflected for the entire second quarter, whereas it only impacted our loan yield for a portion of the first quarter.

During the current quarter, a $500.0 million interest rate swap matured in late June 2021. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, we incurred a carry cost of $1.7 million and $3.5 million, respectively, related to this matured swap. In anticipation of its maturity, the Company entered into two new two-year swap agreements, with an aggregate notional amount of $650.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. The swaps provide a hedge against the interest rate risk associated with both fixed rate loans and hybrid adjustable loans in their fixed rate period. Similar to our other swaps, these swaps involve the payment of a fixed rate amount to a counterparty in exchange for the Company receiving a variable rate payment over the life of the swaps. The weighted average fixed interest rate on the new swaps is 0.16%.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.31% compared to 2.23% for the previous quarter. Consistent with the discussion above, our net interest margin primarily benefited from the decline in the cost of interest bearing deposits, partially offset by the decline in our loan yield. During the second quarter, the yield on our interest earning assets decreased by 5 basis points, while the cost of our interest bearing liabilities decreased by 15 basis points. Our net interest spread in the second quarter improved to 2.21%, increasing by 10 basis points as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $510 thousand, an increase of $201 thousand compared to the first quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in the fair value of equity securities, which increased by $33 thousand during the current quarter compared to a $211 thousand decrease during the linked quarter.

Noninterest income primarily consists of FHLB stock dividends, fair value adjustments on equity securities, fee income and the financial impact related to loans sold.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million, a decrease of $1.5 million compared to the first quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.7 million decrease in compensation costs due to higher capitalized salary costs related to increased loan production in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter. Our efficiency ratio was 33.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 39.5% for the linked quarter.

Noninterest expense primarily consists of compensation costs, as well as expenses incurred related to occupancy, depreciation and amortization, data processing, marketing and professional services.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $7.3 billion, an increase of $351.0 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $393.8 million increase in loans and a $56.2 million increase in investment securities, partially offset by a $108.6 million decrease in cash as compared to December 31, 2020. Total liabilities were $6.6 billion at quarter end, an increase of $326.0 million, or 5.2%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to an increase in FHLB advances of $198.4 million and growth in our deposits of $137.6 million compared to the prior year end.

Loans

Total loans at June 30, 2021 were $6.4 billion, an increase of $393.8 million during the quarter. Our loan portfolio generally consists of income property loans ("IPL") and single family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, which represent 69.5% and 30.2%, respectively, of our total loan portfolio. Our IPL portfolio primarily consists of hybrid multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans and totaled $4.5 billion and $4.3 billion at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Our SFR loan portfolio primarily consists of hybrid loans and totaled $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Selected Loan Data (1) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Loan Yield IPL Portfolio 3.66% 3.69% 3.82% 3.68% 3.95% SFR Loan Portfolio 2.83% 3.04% 3.45% 2.93% 3.48% Loan Originations IPL Portfolio $461,646 $250,604 $266,661 $712,250 $456,657 SFR Loan Portfolio (2) $250,909 $138,064 $218,801 $388,973 $334,392 Weighted Average Coupon on Loan Originations IPL Portfolio 3.35% 3.37% 3.76% 3.35% 3.81% SFR Loan Portfolio (2) 3.22% 3.30% 3.78% 3.25% 3.86% Prepayment Speeds IPL Portfolio 23.23% 19.25% 19.56% 21.26% 16.14% SFR Loan Portfolio 40.09% 40.66% 34.34% 40.38% 35.20% (1) The table above excludes loan data related to construction, land and non-mortgage loans, which are insignificant components of our loan portfolio. (2) The Company purchased a pool of fixed rate SFR loans totaling $287.8 million, with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.31%, in February 2021, which is excluded from the loan originations and weighted average coupon on loan originations above.

The Company's internal production of new IPL and SFR loans increased by $211.0 million and $112.8 million, respectively, during the current quarter as compared to the linked quarter. Improvement in volume is mainly due to the impact of loan underwriting standards reverting back to prepandemic terms.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, IPL portfolio yields decreased by 3 basis points compared to the linked quarter primarily due to the prepayment of higher yielding loans being replaced by loans at lower current interest rates. Elevated IPL portfolio prepayment speeds were primarily related to customers refinancing their hybrid-ARM loans to take advantage of lower long-term interest rates.

The 21 basis point decrease in yield on the SFR portfolio during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter was the result of the prepayment of higher yielding loans being replaced with loans at lower current interest rates, as well as the impact from the SFR loan pool purchase discussed above and, to a lesser extent, accelerated deferred loan costs related to SFR prepayments. The decline in the average coupon on originations in the SFR loan portfolio during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the product mix of SFR loan originations. Elevated SFR loan portfolio prepayment speeds were generally related to customers refinancing their hybrid-ARM loans to take advantage of lower long-term interest rates.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $707 thousand, or 0.01% of total assets, at June 30, 2021 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. Criticized loans, which includes loans graded Special Mention and of greater risk, were $37.2 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $57.0 million at December 31, 2020 reflecting a reduction of $19.8 million, or 34.8%. Classified loans, which includes loans graded Substandard and of greater risk, totaled $19.6 million and $26.8 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The decline in criticized/classified loans was primarily attributable to the improvement in our loans that were initially impacted by the pandemic. As of June 30, 2021, all loans modified for pandemic related payment deferral had returned to scheduled payments or paid off in full. There was no real estate owned at June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020 and we have not foreclosed on any collateral since 2015.

During both the three months ended June 30, 2021 and the linked quarter, the Company recorded a reversal of loan loss provisions of $2.5 million. The reversal during the three months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to a partial decrease of our allowance for loan losses that was initially established for the uncertain economic risks associated with the pandemic. Our allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.64% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2020.

Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets totaled $68.9 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $67.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2.7%. Prepaid expenses and other assets primarily consist of bank-owned life insurance, prepaid expenses, accrued interest receivable, premises and equipment and tax related items.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $137.6 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2020. Brokered deposits increased $151.7 million, while retail deposits decreased $14.0 million. The decline in retail deposits was mainly attributable to the FDIC's revised definition of brokered deposits that went into effect on April 1, 2021 and resulted in $158.1 million of retail deposits being reclassified to brokered deposits or exiting the Bank. Our cost of interest bearing deposits was 0.74% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 0.89% during the linked quarter. The decrease in our cost of interest bearing deposits compared to the prior quarter was predominantly due to our term deposit portfolio repricing to lower current market interest rates.

FHLB Advances

FHLB advances totaled $1.0 billion at quarter end, an increase of $198.4 million, or 24.6%, from December 31, 2020. Additional advances were utilized to fund loan growth during the quarter. At June 30, 2021, the weighted average interest rate and weighted average maturity of FHLB advances outstanding was 1.45% and 1.3 years, respectively, compared to 2.07% and 1.7 years, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

Other Liabilities

Other liabilities totaled $54.8 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $64.9 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 15.6%. The decrease primarily relates to a decline in our swap liabilities at June 30, 2021. Of the two swaps that represented the liability at December 31, 2020, one matured in June 2021 and the other will be maturing in early August 2021. Other liabilities primarily consist of accrued employee benefits, loan escrow balances, checks outstanding, accrued interest payable and swap liabilities.

Capital

As of June 30, 2021, the Company was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements and the Bank qualified as ‘‘well-capitalized’’ for purposes of the FDIC’s prompt corrective action regulations, as summarized in the table below:

(unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 For Well- Capitalized Institution Luther Burbank Corporation Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.70 % 9.71 % 9.14 % N/A Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 15.73 % 15.81 % 14.70 % N/A Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.28 % 17.40 % 16.25 % N/A Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.33 % 18.55 % 17.44 % N/A Tangible Stockholders' Equity Ratio (1) 8.76 % 8.77 % 8.28 % N/A Luther Burbank Savings Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.67 % 10.72 % 10.28 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 19.01 % 19.21 % 18.29 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.01 % 19.21 % 18.29 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.07 % 20.36 % 19.48 % 10.00 % (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table

Stockholders’ equity totaled $638.7 million, an increase of $25.0 million, or 4.1%, compared to December 31, 2020. During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 376,603 shares of its stock at an average share price of $11.93, or a 2.6% discount to our current tangible book value. As of June 30, 2021, there were $12.0 million of authorized funds remaining under the current active share repurchase program.

About Luther Burbank Corporation

Luther Burbank Corporation is a publicly owned company traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “LBC.” The Company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California with total assets of $7.3 billion, total loans of $6.4 billion and total deposits of $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2021. It operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings, an FDIC insured, California-chartered bank. Luther Burbank Savings executes on its mission to improve the financial future of customers, employees and shareholders by providing personal banking and business banking services. It offers consumers a host of highly competitive depository and mortgage products coupled with personalized attention. Business customers benefit from boutique-quality service along with access to products which meet their unique financial needs from the convenience of online and mobile banking, robust cash management solutions, and high-yield liquidity management products to multifamily and commercial real estate lending. Currently operating in California, Oregon and Washington, from ten branches in California, one branch in Washington and seven lending offices located throughout the market area, Luther Burbank Savings is an equal housing lender. For additional information, please visit lutherburbanksavings.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 (unaudited) December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 70,296 $ 178,861 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 653,260 593,734 Held to maturity debt securities, at amortized cost 4,324 7,467 Equity securities, at fair value 11,859 12,037 Loans held-for-investment 6,443,640 6,049,816 Allowance for loan losses (41,335 ) (46,214 ) Total loans held-for-investment, net 6,402,305 6,003,602 FHLB stock 29,135 25,122 Premises and equipment, net 17,039 18,226 Prepaid expenses and other assets 68,860 67,055 Total assets $ 7,257,078 $ 6,906,104 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 5,401,972 $ 5,264,329 FHLB advances 1,005,147 806,747 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 61,857 61,857 Senior debt 94,601 94,539 Other liabilities 54,802 64,941 Total liabilities 6,618,379 6,292,413 Total stockholders' equity 638,699 613,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,257,078 $ 6,906,104

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Interest and fee income: Loans $ 54,191 $ 54,058 $ 58,190 $ 108,249 $ 118,895 Investment securities 2,091 1,982 2,316 4,074 5,619 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34 51 55 84 372 Total interest income 56,316 56,091 60,561 112,407 124,886 Interest expense: Deposits 9,749 11,606 19,821 21,355 44,402 FHLB advances 3,839 3,933 5,685 7,772 11,243 Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 255 258 332 514 825 Senior debt 1,574 1,575 1,575 3,148 3,153 Total interest expense 15,417 17,372 27,413 32,789 59,623 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 40,899 38,719 33,148 79,618 65,263 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (2,500 ) (2,500 ) 5,250 (5,000 ) 10,550 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,399 41,219 27,898 84,618 54,713 Noninterest income 510 309 671 819 1,469 Noninterest expense 13,880 15,404 15,348 29,284 32,207 Income before provision for income taxes 30,029 26,124 13,221 56,153 23,975 Provision for income taxes 8,813 7,713 3,903 16,526 7,081 Net income $ 21,216 $ 18,411 $ 9,318 $ 39,627 $ 16,894 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.35 $ 0.18 $ 0.76 $ 0.31

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average: Assets 1.19 % 1.05 % 0.52 % 1.12 % 0.48 % Stockholders' equity 13.32 % 11.82 % 6.21 % 12.58 % 5.55 % Efficiency ratio (1) 33.52 % 39.47 % 45.38 % 36.41 % 48.26 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.78 % 0.88 % 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.91 % Loan to deposit ratio 119.28 % 116.31 % 116.67 % 119.28 % 116.67 % Average stockholders' equity to average assets 8.90 % 8.90 % 8.45 % 8.90 % 8.60 % Dividend payout ratio 14.17 % 16.34 % 32.60 % 15.18 % 37.16 % YIELDS/RATES Yield on loans 3.42 % 3.50 % 3.72 % 3.46 % 3.81 % Yield on investments 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.42 % 1.29 % 1.74 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.18 % 3.23 % 3.44 % 3.20 % 3.57 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.74 % 0.89 % 1.49 % 0.82 % 1.69 % Cost of borrowings 2.03 % 2.34 % 2.72 % 2.18 % 2.68 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.97 % 1.12 % 1.71 % 1.05 % 1.87 % Net interest spread 2.21 % 2.11 % 1.73 % 2.15 % 1.70 % Net interest margin 2.31 % 2.23 % 1.88 % 2.27 % 1.86 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets 8.80 % 8.81 % 8.32 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 8.76 % 8.77 % 8.28 % Book value per share $ 12.32 $ 11.95 $ 11.39 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 12.25 $ 11.88 $ 11.33 ASSET QUALITY Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (69 ) $ (52 ) $ (78 ) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio (0.00 ) % (0.00 ) % (0.00 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.08 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 5846.53 % 650.99 % 940.20 % Criticized loans $ 37,209 $ 34,128 $ 44,172 Classified loans $ 19,573 $ 21,417 $ 10,738 LOAN COMPOSITION Multifamily residential $ 4,281,698 $ 4,109,991 $ 4,082,224 Single family residential $ 1,945,099 $ 1,939,411 $ 1,969,563 Commercial real estate $ 196,347 $ 199,497 $ 211,135 Construction and land $ 20,496 $ 22,357 $ 18,017 Non-mortgage $ — $ 100 $ 100 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Noninterest bearing transaction accounts $ 127,810 $ 98,135 $ 76,286 Interest bearing transaction accounts $ 150,994 $ 157,620 $ 192,286 Money market deposit accounts $ 2,350,926 $ 2,113,867 $ 1,673,918 Time deposits $ 2,772,242 $ 3,022,286 $ 3,441,029 (1) See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" table

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) As of or For the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Pre-tax, Pre-provision Net Earnings Income before provision for income taxes $ 30,029 $ 26,124 $ 13,221 $ 56,153 $ 23,975 Plus: (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (2,500 ) (2,500 ) 5,250 (5,000 ) 10,550 Pre-tax, pre-provision net earnings $ 27,529 $ 23,624 $ 18,471 $ 51,153 $ 34,525 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 13,880 $ 15,404 $ 15,348 $ 29,284 $ 32,207 Net interest income 40,899 38,719 33,148 79,618 65,263 Noninterest income 510 309 671 819 1,469 Operating revenue (denominator) $ 41,409 $ 39,028 $ 33,819 $ 80,437 $ 66,732 Efficiency ratio 33.52 % 39.47 % 45.38 % 36.41 % 48.26 %