Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, August 12 at 4:30 pm ET Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13720544 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145272

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

