PFSweb Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

ALLEN, Texas, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today, July 27, 2021 in Allen, Texas.



All Company proposals were approved by the Company’s stockholders, including: the election of seven directors; compensation of the Company’s named executive officers on a non-binding, advisory basis; an amendment to the 2020 Stock and Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of Common Stock issuable thereunder by 1,000,000 shares; an amendment to the Rights Agreement with Computershare Shareowner Services, LLC; and the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

