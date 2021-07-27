Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today financial results for the second quarter of 2021, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

We reported quarterly revenue of $316.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, along with 40.8% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped approximately 2,362,401 microinverters, or 796 megawatts DC, and 43 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems.

Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2021 are listed below.

  • Revenue of $316.1 million
  • GAAP gross margin of 40.4%; non-GAAP gross margin of 40.8%
  • GAAP operating income of $59.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $77.2 million
  • GAAP net income of $39.4 million, non-GAAP net income of $74.7 million
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.28; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.53
  • Cash flow from operations of $65.6 million
  • Ending cash balance of $1.3 billion, net of $200.0 million of common stock repurchases in May 2021

Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2021 are provided below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

 GAAP Non-GAAP
 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020
Revenue$316,057  $301,754  $125,538   $316,057  $301,754  $125,538 
Gross margin40.4% 40.7% 38.5%  40.8% 41.1% 39.6%
Operating expenses$68,401  $61,563  $37,533   $51,696  $43,699  $26,024 
Operating income$59,400  $61,386  $10,854   $77,165  $80,232  $23,700 
Net income (loss)$39,351  $31,698  $(47,294)  $74,676  $78,702  $23,549 
Basic EPS$0.29  $0.24  $(0.38)  $0.55  $0.60  $0.19 
Diluted EPS$0.28  $0.22  $(0.38)  $0.53  $0.56  $0.17 

Total revenue increased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Demand for our microinverter systems remained well ahead of supply in the second quarter of 2021, as component availability continued to be constrained. Our operations team did an excellent job of navigating these component supply constraints to best service our customer demand, while our sales team focused on managing the channel and working closely with our installers and distributors.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 40.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 41.1% in the first quarter of 2021, as higher logistics and expedite costs were partially offset by disciplined pricing and favorable product mix. Non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $51.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $43.7 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to additional investment in R&D and marketing programs, the first full quarter of consolidation of our two recent acquisitions, and increased hiring. Non-GAAP operating income was $77.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $80.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

We exited the second quarter of 2021 with $1.3 billion in cash and generated $65.6 million in cash flow from operations. We repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of common stock for a total amount of $200.0 million on the open market in May 2021. Capital expenditures were $16.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential increase was due to the expansion of manufacturing capacity at our Mexico and India facilities, along with investment in IT and cloud infrastructure.

Strong demand for our microinverter systems across all regions continued in the second quarter of 2021. We introduced our Load Control feature for our Enphase Storage systems in late May, which provides homeowners the ability to conserve their energy consumption by shedding non-essential loads during an outage and thereby extending the backup duration. We optimized our storage pricing for installers and continued to improve the installer experience by simplifying the commissioning process and reducing installation times. As a result, since June we have seen accelerating demand for our Enphase Storage systems.

We are making good progress on digital transformation. Both of our recent acquisitions are fully integrated and exceeded our expectations with record revenue and installer counts in Q2. The Montreal team, which provides design and proposal software, added a significant number of new installers, while the Noida team, which provides proposal and permitting services, also experienced a significant increase in new requests. Both teams plan to release new products that will improve the customer experience and enable our installer base to leverage them as soon as possible.

Our Enphase Storage customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island can now participate and earn money through the ConnectedSolutions program, a utility-run incentive program to reduce electrical demand during high-use periods. Customers can sign-up, monitor, and control participation in the program using our Enlighten™ mobile app. We are excited to participate in a grid services program for the first time and expect to do more in the future.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On April 19, 2021, Enphase Energy announced that Transdev, a multinational transit operator, selected Enphase microinverters for the first public transport depot in Australia to feature a fully solar-powered bus. Transdev plans to electrify the public transport network in Australia to show that it is more economical both financially and environmentally to transition to solar-powered electrical vehicle (EV) buses. 

On May 25, 2021, Enphase Energy announced Load Control, a new feature for its Enphase Storage system. Load Control enables a homeowner to designate four loads and prioritize them for what gets power in the event of a grid outage. All of this is done through the Enlighten mobile app, providing homeowners more control over their energy consumption while driving an improved installer experience.

On June 29, 2021, Enphase Energy announced the launch of its Encharge™ storage system in Germany, the product’s first expansion into a market outside of the U.S. The Encharge storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the lifetime of the system. Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten mobile app to intelligently manage their solar energy in self-consumption mode to minimize the use of electricity from the grid, which saves on energy bills.

THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the third quarter of 2021, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

  • Revenue to be within a range of $335.0 million to $355.0 million, which includes shipments of 60 to 70 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems
  • GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 37.0% to 40.0%; non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 38.0% to 41.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expenses
  • GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $105.0 million to $108.0 million, including $48.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $57.0 million to $60.0 million, excluding $48.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs and amortization. The non-GAAP estimates include increased investments in new products, software, and marketing, and a $3.4 million accrual for post combination expenses from prior acquisition

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to future financial performance, expense levels, liquidity sources, the capabilities, advantages, features and performance of our technology and products, including the ability to simplify and reduce installation time, our business strategies and anticipated demand for our products, the capabilities and performance of our partners, and the impact to homeowners. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 36 million microinverters, and over 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Enlighten, Encharge, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		  June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Net revenues$316,057  $301,754  $125,538   $617,811  $331,083 
Cost of revenues188,256  178,805  77,151   367,061  202,021 
Gross profit127,801  122,949  48,387   250,750  129,062 
Operating expenses:          
Research and development22,708  21,818  13,192   44,526  25,068 
Sales and marketing25,586  19,622  12,371   45,208  24,143 
General and administrative20,107  20,123  11,970   40,230  24,285 
Total operating expenses68,401  61,563  37,533   129,964  73,496 
Income from operations59,400  61,386  10,854   120,786  55,566 
Other income (expense), net          
Interest income98  73  282   171  1,373 
Interest expense(12,506) (7,329) (5,952)  (19,835) (9,107)
Other income (expense), net(633) 573  653   (60) (271)
Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes (1)(13) (56,369)    (56,382)  
Change in fair value of derivatives (2)    (59,692)    (44,348)
Total other expense, net(13,054) (63,052) (64,709)  (76,106) (52,353)
Income (loss) before income taxes46,346  (1,666) (53,855)  44,680  3,213 
Income tax benefit (provision)(6,995) 33,364  6,561   26,369  18,429 
Net income (loss)$39,351  $31,698  $(47,294)  $71,049  $21,642 
Net income (loss) per share:          
Basic$0.29  $0.24  $(0.38)  $0.53  $0.17 
Diluted$0.28  $0.22  $(0.38)  $0.49  $0.16 
Shares used in per share calculation:          
Basic135,094  131,303  125,603   133,209  124,567 
Diluted141,533  146,442  125,603   144,022  138,910 

(1) Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily relates to the non-cash loss on partial settlement of $0.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025. Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes of $56.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily relates to the $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $87.1 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2024, $9.5 million non-cash loss on partial settlement of $217.8 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes due 2025 and $37.5 million non-cash inducement loss incurred on repurchase of Notes due 2025.

(2) Change in fair value of derivatives of $59.7 million and $44.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, represents changes in fair value of the conversion option in the Notes due 2025, as well as the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions. Initially, conversion of the Notes due 2025 would be settled solely in cash as a result of the Company not having the necessary number of authorized but unissued shares of its common stock available to settle the conversion option of the Notes due 2025 in shares; therefore, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were classified as derivatives that required marked-to-market accounting. On May 20, 2020, at the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders, the stockholders approved an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock. As a result, the Company will now be able to settle the Notes due 2025, convertible notes hedge and warrants through payment or delivery, as the case may be, of cash, shares of its common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s election. Accordingly, on May 20, 2020, the conversion option, convertible note hedge and warrant transactions were remeasured at fair value and were then reclassified to additional paid-in-capital in the condensed consolidated balance sheet in the second quarter of 2020 and are no longer remeasured as long as they continue to meet the conditions for equity classification.


ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 June 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,312,261  $679,379 
Accounts receivable, net281,154  182,165 
Inventory37,756  41,764 
Prepaid expenses and other assets34,748  29,756 
Total current assets1,665,919  933,064 
Property and equipment, net63,211  42,985 
Operating lease, right of use asset, net15,693  17,683 
Intangible assets, net45,409  28,808 
Goodwill61,321  24,783 
Other assets118,532  59,875 
Deferred tax assets, net130,571  92,904 
Total assets$2,100,656  $1,200,102 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$82,141  $72,609 
Accrued liabilities119,234  76,542 
Deferred revenues, current55,084  47,665 
Warranty obligations, current15,009  11,260 
Debt, current85,125  325,967 
Total current liabilities356,593  534,043 
Long-term liabilities:   
Deferred revenues, noncurrent165,645  125,473 
Warranty obligations, noncurrent44,929  34,653 
Other liabilities20,075  17,042 
Debt, noncurrent929,015  4,898 
Total liabilities1,516,257  716,109 
Total stockholders’ equity584,399  483,993 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,100,656  $1,200,102 


ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:         
Net income (loss)$39,351  $31,698  $(47,294) $71,049  $21,642 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:         
Depreciation and amortization7,596  5,558  4,141  13,154  7,985 
Provision for doubtful accounts257  14  81  271  185 
Loss on partial settlement of convertibles notes13  56,369    56,382   
Deemed repayment of convertible notes attributable to accreted debt discount(6) (15,579)   (15,585)  
Non-cash interest expense12,307  7,156  5,372  19,463  8,094 
Change in fair value of debt securities(932) (1,437)   (2,369)  
Stock-based compensation15,312  14,844  12,300  30,156  19,815 
Change in fair value of derivatives    59,692    44,348 
Deferred income taxes5,240  (35,367) (7,067) (30,127) (19,567)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:         
Accounts receivable(44,812) (53,719) 6,529  (98,531) 56,166 
Inventory(2,880) 6,888  3,430  4,008  870 
Prepaid expenses and other assets(10,154) (5,040) (4,525) (15,194) (9,534)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities10,514  36,376  (13,323) 46,890  (35,389)
Warranty obligations5,385  8,640  406  14,025  809 
Deferred revenues28,469  19,440  5,689  47,909  (30,771)
Net cash provided by operating activities65,660  75,841  25,431  141,501  64,653 
Cash flows from investing activities:         
Purchases of property and equipment(16,428) (9,940) (4,451) (26,368) (7,804)
Investments in private companies(20,000) (25,000)   (45,000)  
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (55,239)   (55,239)  
Net cash used in investing activities(36,428) (90,179) (4,451) (126,607) (7,804)
Cash flows from financing activities:         
Issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs(949) 1,189,388  (591) 1,188,439  312,420 
Purchase of convertible note hedges  (286,235)   (286,235) (89,056)
Sale of warrants  220,800    220,800  71,552 
Principal payments and financing fees on debt(344) (1,078) (485) (1,422) (1,633)
Partial repurchase of convertible notes(79) (289,233)   (289,312)  
Repurchase of common stock(200,000)     (200,000)  
Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan3,428  214  2,867  3,642  4,846 
Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards(7,813) (9,185) (9,385) (16,998) (43,652)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities(205,757) 824,671  (7,594) 618,914  254,477 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(224) (702) 24  (926) (181)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(176,749) 809,631  13,410  632,882  311,145 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period1,489,010  679,379  593,844  679,379  296,109 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period$1,312,261  $1,489,010  $607,254  $1,312,261  $607,254 


ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2021		 June 30,
2020
Gross profit (GAAP)$127,801  $122,949  $48,387  $250,750  $129,062 
Stock-based compensation1,060  982  1,337  2,042  1,943 
Gross profit (Non-GAAP)$128,861  $123,931  $49,724  $252,792  $131,005 
          
Gross margin (GAAP)40.4% 40.7% 38.5% 40.6% 39.0%
Stock-based compensation0.4% 0.4% 1.1% 0.3% 0.6%
Gross margin (Non-GAAP)40.8% 41.1% 39.6% 40.9% 39.6%
          
Operating expenses (GAAP)$68,401  $61,563  $37,533  $129,964  $73,496 
Stock-based compensation (1)(14,252) (13,862) (10,963) (28,114) (17,872)
Acquisition related expenses and amortization(2,453) (4,002) (546) (6,455) (1,092)
Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)$51,696  $43,699  $26,024  $95,395  $54,532 
          
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:         
Research and development$5,467  $5,749  $3,263  $11,216  $5,182 
Sales and marketing5,335  3,537  3,610  8,872  5,552 
General and administrative3,450  4,576  4,090  8,026  7,138 
Total$14,252  $13,862  $10,963  $28,114  $17,872 
          
Income from operations (GAAP)$59,400  $61,386  $10,854  $120,786  $55,566 
Stock-based compensation15,312  14,844  12,300  30,156  19,815 
Acquisition related expenses and amortization2,453  4,002  546  6,455  1,092 
Income from operations (Non-GAAP)$77,165  $80,232  $23,700  $157,397  $76,473 
          
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$39,351  $31,698  $(47,294) $71,049  $21,642 
Stock-based compensation15,312  14,844  12,300  30,156  19,815 
Acquisition related expenses and amortization2,453  4,002  546  6,455  1,092 
Non-cash interest expense12,307  7,156  5,372  19,463  8,094 
Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes13  56,369    56,382   
Change in fair value of derivatives    59,692    44,348 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment5,240  (35,367) (7,067) (30,127) (19,567)
Net income (Non-GAAP)$74,676  $78,702  $23,549  $153,378  $75,424 
          
Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP)$0.29  $0.24  $(0.38) $0.53  $0.17 
Stock-based compensation0.11  0.11  0.10  0.23  0.16 
Acquisition related expenses and amortization0.02  0.03    0.05  0.01 
Non-cash interest expense0.09  0.05  0.05  0.15  0.07 
Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes  0.43    0.42   
Change in fair value of derivatives    0.48    0.36 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment0.04  (0.26) (0.06) (0.23) (0.16)
Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)$0.55  $0.60  $0.19  $1.15  $0.61 
          
Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP135,094  131,303  125,603  133,209  124,567 
          
Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP)$0.28  $0.22  $(0.38) $0.49  $0.16 
Stock-based compensation0.11  0.11  0.09  0.21  0.14 
Acquisition related expenses and amortization0.02  0.03    0.05  0.01 
Non-cash interest expense0.09  0.05  0.04  0.14  0.06 
Loss on partial settlement of convertible notes  0.40    0.40   
Change in fair value of derivatives    0.48  0.01  $0.33 
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment0.03  (0.25) (0.06) (0.21) (0.14)
Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2)$0.53  $0.56  $0.17  $1.09  $0.56 
          
Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP141,533  146,442  125,603  144,022  138,910 
Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3)140,931  141,746  135,770  141,379  135,557 
          
Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)$65,660  $75,841  $25,431  $141,501  $64,653 
Purchases of property and equipment(16,428) (9,940) (4,451) (26,368) (7,804)
Deemed repayment of convertible notes due 2024 and notes due 2025 attributable to accreted debt discount6  15,579    15,585   
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)$49,238  $81,480  $20,980  $130,718  $56,849 

(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, as well as the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million in each period from non-GAAP net income.

(3) Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where the Company has GAAP net income. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 45 thousand shares, 2,984 thousand shares and 3,677 thousand shares in the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and 1,506 thousand and 3,353 thousand shares for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2024. The Company excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2025 totaling 557 thousand shares and 1,713 thousand shares in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, and 1,137 thousand shares for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the notes due 2025.


