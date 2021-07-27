O2VAPE Expands Family of Brands to Provide Trusted Marketplace for CBD and Wellness Consumers

TEMPERANCE, MI, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2VAPE , a leading developer of high-quality, portable cannabis vaping products for recreational and medicinal consumers, announced today the coming launch of O2Holistic , a specialized wellness business focused on providing a trusted resource for consumers interested in high-quality, vetted and tested CBD and eventually other wellness products.



Since it was founded in 2013, O2VAPE has focused on providing innovative 510 thread vape batteries, pens, cartridges, packaging and filling machines for companies, state license holders and consumers interested in safe and tested, high-quality vaping hardware. As the cannabis and hemp industries have expanded with new products and variety, the need for a trusted resource for high-quality wellness products has increased exponentially. O2Holistic is filling that need through a wellness-focused online marketplace offering premium, high-quality CBD brands and wellness products. The new company will operate as a separate entity while sharing the same mission of reaching consumers with the best wellness products available as a member of the O2VAPE family of brands.

“The proliferation of wellness and CBD brands and products has exploded in recent years,” said Dana E. Shoched, President & CEO of O2VAPE and O2Holistic. “The most recent count was well over 2,000 different companies marketing CBD, each with varying degrees of quality. For consumers, this creates real confusion and can even harm the industry as bad players take advantage of consumers by offering sub-par products. O2Holistic is a one-stop shop where consumers can be assured they are purchasing name brand, trusted and tested CBD products proven to be the best of the best.”

To that end, O2Holistic will feature Wana Wellness products, including their popular vegan, gluten-free and all-natural Hemp Gummies and their Fast-Acting Hemp Tinctures , featuring nanotechnology for faster onset. Both are created with premium broad-spectrum hemp oil containing naturally occurring CBD, other non-psychoactive cannabinoids and essential terpenes. O2Holistic will identify additional wellness-focused products to add to the site that meet the company’s high standards for quality, purity and efficacy.

“Customers searching for clarity in the crowded CBD landscape have a lot of options to choose from, but there is a lot of confusing information on the path to a purchasing decision,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Wellness. “We spend a great deal of care creating high-quality and reliable hemp-derived supplements and understand how important it is to help consumers find products that will meet their expectations. O2Holistic’s mission to reach consumers with only the best wellness products aligns perfectly with this goal.”

About O2VAPE and O2Holistic

The O2VAPE family of brands provides high-quality vaping equipment and CBD focused on delivering effective, safe and trusted recreational and medicinal cannabis products for health-conscious consumers. Established in 2013, O2VAPE offers consumers a lifetime warranty on all products, including the company’s patented Flip Ultra, Flip Platinum and the Original Flip professional, concealable, quick-click vape pen. O2Holistic serves as a trusted resource for consumers seeking the most reliable, consistent and high-quality CBD and wellness products. Veteran owned and operated, O2Vape and O2Holistic make safety their highest priority in providing innovative vape pen technology and wellness products.

Wana Wellness: Helping People Live Their Best Lives

Wana Wellness is committed to supporting healthy lifestyles. Through every stage of our operations, we keep your wellness in mind to create trusted, beneficial and delicious hemp supplements so you can live your life to the fullest. Wana Wellness is actively dedicated to supporting the communities we serve. Our corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focuses on basic human needs including food, security, domestic safety and housing. For more information visit WanaWellness.com . Continue the conversation on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .