Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results

Dallas, Texas

DALLAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our second quarter of 2021 was another outstanding financial and growth quarter for our Company. The investments made over the last two plus years, including our strategic merger with Green in 2019 and targeted talent hires, continue to deliver the benefits we expected. Our 21% Q2-21 annualized loan growth, record Q2-21 loan production of $1.4 billion, strengthening loan pipelines and improving credit profile make us optimistic about the second half of the year. In addition to a strong quarter, we are pleased to announce the completion of our 49% investment in Thrive Mortgage and an 18% increase in our quarterly dividend.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $29.5 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared to $31.8 million, or $0.64 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $24.0 million, or $0.48 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;
  • Operating earnings1 of $30.0 million, or $0.60 diluted operating EPS1, compared to $32.2 million, or $0.64 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $21.2 million, or $0.43 diluted operating EPS1, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020;
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”) and Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $308.6 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 20.7% annualized;
  • Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, grew $424.2 million from December 31, 2020, or 14.5% annualized, and $545.2 million, or 9.5%, year over year.
  • Total deposits grew $74.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, or 4.3% annualized, with the average cost of total deposits decreasing to 0.23% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.31% for the three months ended March 31, 2021;
  • Total noninterest-bearing deposits grew $216.3 million from the first quarter of 2021, representing 34.2% of total deposits as of June 30, 2021;
  • Book value per common share increased to $25.72 from $24.96 as of March 31, 2021 and tangible book value per common share1 increased to $17.16 from $16.34 as of March 31, 2021; and
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock, an increase of 17.6% over the first quarter of 2021, payable on August 19, 2021.
  QTD YTD
Financial Highlights Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q2 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
GAAP        
Net income $29,456   $31,787   $61,243   $28,162  
Diluted EPS 0.59   0.64   1.22   0.56  
Book value per common share 25.72   24.96   25.72   23.45  
Return on average assets2 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.35 % 0.68 %
Efficiency ratio 52.42   49.62   51.01   46.76  
Non-GAAP1        
Operating earnings $29,952   $32,213   $62,165   $25,322  
Diluted operating EPS 0.60   0.64   1.24   0.50  
Tangible book value per common share 17.16   16.34   17.16   14.71  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings 38,497   40,210   78,707   84,775  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 2.03 %
Operating return on average assets2 1.29   1.46   1.37   0.61  
Operating efficiency ratio 51.63   49.62   50.62   46.62  
Return on average tangible common equity2 15.18   17.17   16.15   9.12  
Operating return on average tangible common equity2 15.42   17.39   16.38   8.31  

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $67.1 million and net interest margin was 3.11% compared to $65.6 million and 3.22%, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Net interest margin decreased 11 basis points from the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average rates paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificate and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 10 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.45% for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased by $1.4 million from $65.8 million to $67.1 million and net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points from 3.31% to 3.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $4.1 million decrease in interest expense on certificate and other time deposits, partially offset by a $2.6 million decrease in interest income on loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin decreased 20 basis points from the three months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a decrease in the average yields earned on loans, partially offset by decreases in the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and certificates and other time deposits for the three months ended June 30, 2021. As a result, the average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 49 basis points to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.84% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $12.5 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 12.1%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.1 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by a $5.6 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. This decrease was partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $663 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company’s bank owned life insurance policy.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $8.8 million, or 41.5%. The decrease was primarily due to a $7.6 million decrease in government guaranteed loan income, net, driven by an $11.5 million decrease in fee income earned on PPP loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared the same period in 2020, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in the valuation of PPP loans held at fair value and a $2.0 million increase in gain on sale of SBA loans during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The decrease was also due in part to a $2.9 million decrease in gain on sales of investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This decrease was partially offset by $811 thousand increase in insurance income recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2021 associated with the Company’s bank owned life insurance policy.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $41.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $39.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.4%. The increase was primarily driven by a $932 thousand increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising and Community Reinvestment Act donations, a $627 thousand increase in severance payments made as a result of branch restructurings, a $203 thousand increase in write downs of certain other real estate owned properties and a $194 thousand increase in loan related legal expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $1.7 million, or 4.1%. The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of a $1.6 million increase in accrued employee bonus, a $1.4 million increase in salaries and a $786 thousand increase in employee stock based compensation during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was also driven by a $1.3 million increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased advertising during the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. These increases were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in COVID-19 expenses and a $1.6 million decrease in debt extinguishment costs, which were both incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2020 with no corresponding expense during the same period in 2021.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW and PPP, were $6.3 billion, an increase of $308.6 million, or 20.7%, annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. Total loans were $7.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $145.8 million, or 8.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increases were the result of the continued execution and success of our loan growth strategy.

Total deposits were $7.0 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $74.3 million, or 4.3% annualized, compared to March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily the result of an increase of $216.3 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a decrease of $76.7 million in interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits and a decrease of $65.3 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Asset Quality

NPAs totaled $79.9 million, or 0.85% of total assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $85.0 million, or 0.92% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. Included in NPAs as of June 30, 2021 is $462 thousand of accruing loans 90 or more days past due that are considered well-secured and in the process of collection which is down from $9.1 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company’s net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $5.4 million, which were fully reserved against in prior periods.

The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, compared to $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, was primarily attributable to improvement in the Texas economic forecasts used in the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model in the second quarter of 2021 to reflect the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2021, as compared to our Texas economic forecasts and expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, we also recorded a $577 thousand provision for unfunded commitments, which was attributable to higher unfunded balances.

ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans, was 1.59%, 1.76% and 2.01% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Dividend Information

On July 27, 2021, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after August 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zs89r9jr and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to access the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.

The call and corresponding presentation slides will be webcast live on the home page of the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. An audio replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call at (855) 859-2056, Conference #3492033. This replay, as well as the webcast, will be available until August 4, 2021.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

 

Media and Investor Relations:
investorrelations@veritexbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment date of the Company’s quarterly cash dividend, the impact of certain changes in the Company’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto, the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per-share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):              
Basic EPS $0.60  $0.64  $0.46  $0.46  $0.48  $1.24  $0.56 
Diluted EPS 0.59  0.64  0.46  0.46  0.48  1.22  0.56 
Book value per common share 25.72  24.96  24.39  23.87  23.45  25.72  23.45 
Tangible book value per common share1 17.16  16.34  15.70  15.19  14.71  17.16  14.71 
               
Common Stock Data:              
Shares outstanding at period end 49,498  49,433  49,340  49,650  49,633  49,498  49,633 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period 49,476  49,394  49,571  49,647  49,597  49,435  50,161 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period 50,331  49,998  49,837  49,775  49,727  50,187  50,383 
               
Summary of Credit Ratios:              
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans 1.59% 1.76% 1.80% 2.10% 2.01% 1.59% 2.01%
NPAs to total assets 0.85  0.92  0.99  1.11  0.62  0.85  0.62 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.09    0.28  0.04  0.03  0.09  0.03 
               
Summary Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets2 1.27  1.44  1.04  1.06  1.11  1.35  0.68 
Return on average equity2 9.42  10.53  7.58  7.74  8.36  9.96  4.96 
Return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.18  17.17  12.84  13.27  14.49  16.15  9.12 
Efficiency ratio 52.42  49.62  62.52  48.12  46.02  51.01  46.76 
               
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:              
Diluted operating EPS1 $0.60  $0.64  $0.60  $0.46  $0.43  $1.24  $0.50 
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 2 1.66% 1.82% 1.75% 1.82% 2.11% 1.74% 2.03%
Operating return on average assets1, 2 1.29  1.46  1.35  1.06  0.98  1.37  0.61 
Operating return on average tangible common equity1, 2 15.42  17.39  16.44  13.27  12.90  16.38  8.31 
Operating efficiency ratio1 51.63  49.62  49.49  48.11  45.74  50.62  46.62 
               
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:              
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage) 9.38  9.50  9.43  9.54  9.16  9.38  9.16 
Common equity tier 1 capital 9.03  9.27  9.30  9.67  9.66  9.03  9.66 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.36  9.61  9.66  10.05  10.05  9.36  10.05 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.86  13.38  13.56  12.70  12.71  12.86  12.71 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1 9.51  9.17  9.23  9.12  8.96  9.51  8.96 

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)

  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020
  (unaudited) (unaudited)   (unaudited) (unaudited)
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $390,027   $468,029   $230,825   $128,767   $160,306  
Debt securities 1,125,877   1,077,860   1,055,201   1,091,440   1,112,061  
Other investments 87,558   87,226   87,192   98,023   104,213  
           
Loans held for sale 12,065   19,864   21,414   13,928   28,041  
LHI, PPP loans, carried at fair value 291,401   407,353   358,042   405,465   398,949  
LHI, MW 559,939   599,001   577,594   544,845   441,992  
LHI, excluding MW and PPP 6,272,087   5,963,493   5,847,862   5,789,293   5,726,873  
Total loans 7,135,492   6,989,711   6,804,912   6,753,531   6,595,855  
ACL (99,543)  (104,936)  (105,084)  (121,591)  (115,365) 
Bank-owned life insurance 83,304   83,318   82,855   82,366   81,876  
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net 123,504   114,585   115,063   115,794   115,560  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) 2,467   2,337   2,337   5,796   7,716  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 57,143   59,236   61,733   64,716   66,705  
Goodwill 370,840   370,840   370,840   370,840   370,840  
Other assets 72,856   89,304   114,997   112,693   88,091  
Total assets $9,349,525   $9,237,510   $8,820,871   $8,702,375   $8,587,858  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $2,388,068   $2,171,719   $2,097,099   $1,920,715   $1,907,697  
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits 3,112,974   3,189,693   2,958,456   2,821,945   2,714,149  
Certificates and other time deposits 1,477,860   1,543,158   1,457,291   1,479,896   1,503,701  
Total deposits 6,978,902   6,904,570   6,512,846   6,222,556   6,125,547  
Accounts payable and other liabilities 55,499   55,902   61,928   69,540   68,713  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) 777,640   777,679   777,718   1,082,756   1,087,794  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 262,766   262,774   262,778   140,158   140,283  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,811   2,777   2,225   2,028   1,772  
Total liabilities 8,076,618   8,003,702   7,617,495   7,517,038   7,424,109  
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
Common stock 558   557   555   555   555  
Additional paid-in capital 1,134,603   1,131,324   1,126,437   1,124,148   1,122,063  
Retained earnings 216,704   195,661   172,232   157,639   143,277  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 77,189   62,413   56,225   47,155   42,014  
Treasury stock (156,147)  (156,147)  (152,073)  (144,160)  (144,160) 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,272,907   1,233,808   1,203,376   1,185,337   1,163,749  
   Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,349,525   $9,237,510   $8,820,871   $8,702,375   $8,587,858  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)

  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
Interest income:              
Loans, including fees $67,814  $67,399   $69,597   $68,685   $70,440  $135,213  $148,301 
Debt securities 7,529  7,437   7,652   7,852   7,825  14,966  15,222 
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold 167  127   99   65   186  294  1,057 
Equity securities and other investments 672  663   752   827   891  1,335  1,741 
Total interest income 76,182  75,626   78,100   77,429   79,342  151,808  166,321 
Interest expense:              
Transaction and savings deposits 1,661  1,980   2,105   2,105   2,471  3,641  9,023 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,423  3,061   3,919   5,004   6,515  5,484  14,755 
Advances from FHLB 1,829  1,812   2,222   2,707   2,801  3,641  5,680 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 3,138  3,138   3,088   1,743   1,798  6,276  3,701 
Total interest expense 9,051  9,991   11,334   11,559   13,585  19,042  33,159 
Net interest income 67,131  65,635   66,766   65,870   65,757  132,766  133,162 
Provision for credit losses         8,692   16,172    47,948 
Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments 577  (570)  902   1,447   2,799  7  6,680 
Net interest income after provisions 66,554  66,205   65,864   55,731   46,786  132,759  78,534 
Noninterest income:              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 3,847  3,629   3,971   3,130   2,960  7,476  6,602 
Loan fees 1,823  1,341   684   1,787   1,240  3,164  2,085 
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities      (256)  (8)  2,879    2,879 
Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale 385  507   317   472   308  892  450 
Government guaranteed loan income, net 3,448  6,548   448   2,257   11,006  9,996  11,445 
Other 2,953  2,147   3,848   2,157   2,897  5,100  5,076 
Total noninterest income 12,456  14,172   9,012   9,795   21,290  26,628  28,537 
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits 23,451  22,932   20,011   20,553   20,019  46,383  38,889 
Occupancy and equipment 4,233  4,096   4,116   3,980   3,994  8,329  8,267 
Professional and regulatory fees 3,086  3,441   3,578   3,159   2,796  6,527  4,992 
Data processing and software expense 2,536  2,319   2,238   2,452   2,434  4,855  4,523 
Marketing 1,841  909   945   1,062   561  2,750  1,644 
Amortization of intangibles 2,517  2,537   2,558   2,840   2,696  5,054  5,392 
Telephone and communications 337  337   340   345   308  674  627 
COVID expenses         132   1,245    1,245 
Debt extinguishment costs      9,746      1,561     
Other 3,716  3,026   3,841   1,885   4,447  6,742  10,027 
Total noninterest expense 41,717  39,597   47,373   36,408   40,061  81,314  75,606 
Income before income tax expense 37,293  40,780   27,503   29,118   28,015  78,073  31,465 
Income tax expense 7,837  8,993   4,702   6,198   3,987  16,830  3,303 
Net income $29,456  $31,787   $22,801   $22,920   $24,028  $61,243  $28,162 
               
Basic EPS $0.60  $0.64   $0.46   $0.46   $0.48  $1.24  $0.56 
Diluted EPS $0.59  $0.64   $0.46   $0.46   $0.48  $1.22  $0.56 
Weighted average basic shares outstanding 49,476  49,394   49,571   49,647   49,597  49,435  50,161 
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,331  49,998   49,837   49,775   49,727  50,187  50,383 


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans1 $6,108,527   $63,427  4.16% $5,897,815   $62,702  4.31% $5,797,989   $67,404  4.68%
LHI, MW 455,334   3,476  3.06  510,678   3,815  3.03  304,873   2,279  3.01 
PPP loans 364,020   911  1.00  356,356   882  1.00  303,223   757  1.00 
Debt securities 1,095,678   7,529  2.76  1,063,538   7,437  2.84  1,117,964   7,825  2.82 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 548,087   167  0.12  341,483   127  0.15  366,764   186  0.20 
Equity securities and other investments 87,413   672  3.08  87,178   663  3.08  110,672   891  3.24 
Total interest-earning assets 8,659,059   76,182  3.53  8,257,048   75,626  3.71  8,001,485   79,342  3.99 
ACL (105,050)      (105,972)      (110,483)     
Noninterest-earning assets 767,270       790,195       798,772      
Total assets $9,321,279       $8,941,271       $8,689,774      
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $3,191,405   $1,661  0.21% $3,038,586   $1,980  0.26% $2,684,897   $2,471  0.37%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,515,092   2,423  0.64  1,509,836   3,061  0.82  1,625,971   6,515  1.61 
Advances from FHLB 777,655   1,829  0.94  777,694   1,812  0.94  1,206,930   2,801  0.93 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 264,931   3,138  4.75  265,356   3,138  4.80  142,549   1,798  5.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,749,083   9,051  0.63  5,591,472   9,991  0.72  5,660,347   13,585  0.97 
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,266,470       2,069,233       1,826,327      
Other liabilities 51,355       56,272       47,302      
Total liabilities 8,066,908       7,716,977       7,533,976      
Stockholders’ equity 1,254,371       1,224,294       1,155,798      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,321,279       $8,941,271       $8,689,774      
                   
Net interest rate spread2     2.90%     2.99%     3.02%
Net interest income   $67,131      $65,635      $65,757   
Net interest margin3     3.11%     3.22%     3.31%

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
  Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans1 $6,003,754  $126,128 4.24% $5,790,227  $143,931 5.00%
LHI, MW 482,853  7,292 3.05  234,260  3,613 3.10 
PPP loans 360,209  1,793 1.00  152,861  757 1.00 
Debt securities 1,079,697  14,966 2.80  1,078,459  15,222 2.84 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 445,356  294 0.13  337,655  1,057 0.63 
Equity securities and other investments 87,296  1,335 3.08  101,294  1,741 3.46 
Total interest-earning assets 8,459,165  151,808 3.62  7,694,756  166,321 4.35 
ACL (105,509)     (77,376)    
Noninterest-earning assets 778,691      763,567     
Total assets $9,132,347      $8,380,947     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $3,115,417  $3,641 0.24% $2,668,726  $9,023 0.68%
Certificates and other time deposits 1,512,479  5,484 0.73  1,639,807  14,755 1.81 
Advances from FHLB 777,675  3,641 0.94  1,072,416  5,680 1.07 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 265,142  6,276 4.77  143,869  3,701 5.17 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,670,713  19,042 0.68  5,524,818  33,159 1.21 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,168,396      1,675,015     
Other liabilities 53,823      38,488     
Total liabilities 7,892,932      7,238,321     
Stockholders’ equity 1,239,415      1,142,626     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $9,132,347      $8,380,947     
             
Net interest rate spread2     2.94%     3.14%
Net interest income   $132,766     $133,162  
Net interest margin3     3.16%     3.48%

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $15,476 and $16,977 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of loans held for investment, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights

Yield Trend

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30, 2020
Average yield on interest-earning assets:          
Loans1 4.16% 4.31% 4.48% 4.49% 4.68%
LHI, MW 3.06  3.03  2.99  3.00  3.01 
PPP loans 1.00  1.00  1.00  1.00  1.00 
Debt securities 2.76  2.84  2.83  2.84  2.82 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.12  0.15  0.15  0.15  0.20 
Equity securities and other investments 3.08  3.08  3.13  3.17  3.24 
Total interest-earning assets 3.53% 3.71% 3.85% 3.90% 3.99%
           
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits 0.21% 0.26% 0.29% 0.31% 0.37%
Certificates and other time deposits 0.64  0.82  1.06  1.36  1.61 
Advances from FHLB 0.94  0.94  1.00  1.01  0.93 
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 4.75  4.80  4.73  4.87  5.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.63% 0.72% 0.82% 0.85% 0.97%
           
Net interest rate spread2 2.90% 2.99% 3.03% 3.05% 3.02%
Net interest margin3 3.11% 3.22% 3.29% 3.32% 3.31%

1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $14,364, $16,602, $11,938, $15,404 and $22,958 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


Supplemental Yield Trend

  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2021 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30, 2020
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.35% 0.45% 0.55% 0.67% 0.84%
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing 0.23  0.31  0.38  0.46  0.59 


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Total LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition

  June 30, 2021 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
LHI1                    
Commercial $1,771,100 28.2% $1,632,040 27.4% $1,559,546 26.7% $1,623,249 28.0% $1,555,300 27.2%
Real Estate:                    
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”) 744,899 11.9  733,310 12.3  717,472 12.3  734,939 12.7  769,952 13.4 
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE) 1,986,538 31.6  1,970,945 33.0  1,904,132 32.5  1,817,013 31.4  1,847,480 32.3 
Construction and land 871,765 13.9  723,444 12.1  693,030 11.8  623,496 10.8  599,510 10.5 
Farmland 13,661 0.2  14,751 0.2  13,844 0.2  14,413 0.2  14,723 0.3 
1-4 family residential 513,635 8.2  492,609 8.3  524,344 9.0  548,953 9.5  528,688 9.2 
Multi-family residential 367,445 5.9  386,844 6.5  424,962 7.3  412,412 7.0  394,829 6.8 
Consumer 10,530 0.1  12,431 0.2  13,000 0.1  14,127 0.2  14,932 0.3 
Total LHI $6,279,573 100% $5,966,374 100% $5,850,330 100% $5,788,602 100% $5,725,414 100%
                     
MW 559,939   599,001   577,594   544,845   441,992  
PPP loans 291,401   407,353   358,042   405,465   398,949  
                     
Total LHI1 $7,130,913   $6,972,728   $6,785,966   $6,738,912   $6,566,355  
                     
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing $2,388,068 34.3% $2,171,719 31.6% $2,097,099 32.2% $1,920,715 30.9% $1,907,697 31.1%
Interest-bearing transaction 451,307 6.5  463,343 6.7  453,110 7.0  450,739 7.2  343,640 5.6 
Money market 2,539,061 36.4  2,602,903 37.7  2,398,526 36.8  2,267,191 36.4  2,272,520 37.1 
Savings 122,606 1.8  123,447 1.8  106,820 1.6  104,015 1.7  97,989 1.6 
Certificates and other time deposits 1,477,860 22.2  1,543,158 22.3  1,457,291 22.3  1,479,896 23.7  1,503,701 24.5 
Total deposits $6,978,902 100% $6,904,570 100% $6,512,846 100% $6,222,556 100% $6,125,547 100%
                     
Loan to Deposit Ratio 102.2%   101.0%   104.2%   108.3%   107.2%  
Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW and PPP loans 90.0%   86.4%   89.8%   93.0%   93.5%  

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $7.5 million, $2.9 million, and $2.5 million at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, or deferred costs of $691 thousand and $1.5 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands except percentages)

Asset Quality

 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
 (Dollars in thousands)    
NPAs:             
Nonaccrual loans$76,994  $73,594  $81,096  $88,877  $43,594  $76,994  $43,594 
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due1462  9,093  4,204  1,689  2,021  462  2,021 
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)77,456  82,687  85,300  90,566  45,615  77,456  45,615 
OREO2,467  2,337  2,337  5,796  7,716  2,467  7,716 
Total NPAs$79,923  $85,024  $87,637  $96,362  $53,331  $79,923  $53,331 
              
Charge-offs:             
Residential$(300) $(15) $(18) $  $  $(303) $ 
OOCRE(689)     (2,421)   (689)  
NOOCRE    (2,865)        
Commercial(5,608) (346) (13,699) (68) (1,740) (5,966) (1,740)
Consumer(20) (18) (26) (11) (57) (38) (125)
Total charge-offs(6,617) (379) (16,608) (2,500) (1,797) (6,996) (1,865)
              
Recoveries:             
Residential29  3  49  7    26  1 
OOCRE500          500   
Commercial659  226  52  14  7  885  36 
Consumer36  2    13    44  274 
Total recoveries1,224  231  101  34  7  1,455  311 
              
Net charge-offs$(5,393) $(148) $(16,507) $(2,466) $(1,790) $(5,541) $(1,554)
              
CECL transition adjustment$  $  $  $  $  $  $39,137 
              
ACL at end of period$99,543  $104,936  $105,084  $121,591  $115,365  $99,543  $115,365 
              
Asset Quality Ratios:             
NPAs to total assets0.85% 0.92% 0.99% 1.11% 0.62% 0.85% 0.62%
NPLs to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans1.23  1.39  1.46  1.56  0.80  1.23  0.80 
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW and PPP loans1.59  1.76  1.80  2.10  2.01  1.59  2.01 
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding0.09    0.28  0.04  0.03  0.09  0.03 

1 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

  As of
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $1,272,907   $1,233,808   $1,203,376   $1,185,337   $1,163,749  
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840) 
Core deposit intangibles (52,873)  (55,311)  (57,758)  (60,209)  (62,661) 
Tangible common equity $849,194   $807,657   $774,778   $754,288   $730,248  
Common shares outstanding 49,498   49,433   49,340   49,650   49,633  
           
Book value per common share $25.72   $24.96   $24.39   $23.87   $23.45  
Tangible book value per common share $17.16   $16.34   $15.70   $15.19   $14.71  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

  As of
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity          
Total stockholders' equity $1,272,907   $1,233,808   $1,203,376   $1,185,337   $1,163,749  
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840) 
Core deposit intangibles (52,873)  (55,311)  (57,758)  (60,209)  (62,661) 
Tangible common equity $849,194   $807,657   $774,778   $754,288   $730,248  
Tangible Assets          
Total assets $9,349,525   $9,237,510   $8,820,871   $8,702,375   $8,587,858  
Adjustments:          
Goodwill (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840) 
Core deposit intangibles (52,873)  (55,311)  (57,758)  (60,209)  (62,661) 
Tangible Assets $8,925,812   $8,811,359   $8,392,273   $8,271,326   $8,154,357  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 9.51 % 9.17 % 9.23 % 9.12 % 8.96 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return on average tangible common equity as return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of goodwill and core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)    
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles              
Net income $29,456   $31,787   $22,801   $22,920   $24,028   $61,243   $28,162  
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438   2,447   2,451   2,451   2,451   4,885   4,902  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512   514   515   515   515   1,026   1,030  
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $31,382   $33,720   $24,737   $24,856   $25,964   $65,102   $32,034  
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $1,254,371   $1,224,294   $1,196,274   $1,177,882   $1,155,798   $1,239,415   $1,142,626  
Adjustments:              
Average goodwill (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840) 
Average core deposit intangibles (54,471)  (56,913)  (59,010)  (61,666)  (64,151)  (55,685)  (65,296) 
Average tangible common equity $829,060   $796,541   $766,424   $745,376   $720,807   $812,890   $706,490  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) 15.18 % 17.17 % 12.84 % 13.27 % 14.49 % 16.15 % 9.12 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss (gain) on sale of securities, net, plus debt extinguishment costs, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision for loan losses. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by average total assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by (i) noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income plus (ii) net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
Operating Earnings              
Net income $29,456  $31,787  $22,801   $22,920  $24,028   $61,243  $28,162  
Plus: Severance payments1 627            627    
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net     256   8  (2,879)    (2,879) 
Plus: Debt extinguishment costs2     9,746     1,561     1,561  
Operating pre-tax income 30,083  31,787  32,803   22,928  22,710   61,870  26,844  
Less: Tax impact of adjustments 131    2,100     (277)  131  (277) 
Plus: Nonrecurring tax adjustments3   426  (973)    (1,799)  426  (1,799) 
Operating earnings $29,952  $32,213  $29,730   $22,928  $21,188   $62,165  $25,322  
               
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 50,331  49,998  49,837   49,775  49,727   50,187  50,383  
Diluted EPS $0.59  $0.64  $0.46   $0.46  $0.48   $1.22  $0.56  
Diluted operating EPS 0.60  0.64  0.60   0.46  0.43   1.24  0.50  

1 Severance payments relate to branch restructurings made during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
2 Debt extinguishment costs relate to prepayment penalties paid in connection with the early payoff of FHLB structured advances.
3 A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $426 thousand recorded in the first quarter of 2021 was due to a true-up of a deferred tax liability. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $973 thousand recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due the reversal of acquired deferred tax liabilities resulting in a tax benefit of $1.2 million offset by tax expense of $281 thousand for the setup of an uncertain tax position liability relating to state tax exposure for tax years prior to the year ending December 31, 2020. A nonrecurring tax adjustment of $1,799 was recorded in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Company amending a prior year Green Bancorp, Inc. tax return to carry back a net operating loss ("NOL") incurred by Green Bancorp, Inc. on January 1, 2019. The Company was allowed to carry back this NOL as result of a provision in the CARES Act, which permits NOLs generated in tax years 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back five years.


  For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
  Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
  (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings              
Net income $29,456   $31,787   $22,801   $22,920   $24,028   $61,243   $28,162  
Plus: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,837   8,993   4,702   6,198   3,987   16,830   3,303  
Plus: Provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments 577   (570)  902   10,139   18,971   7   54,628  
Plus: Severance payments 627               627     
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net       256   8   (2,879)     (2,879) 
Plus: Debt extinguishment costs       9,746      1,561      1,561  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings $38,497   $40,210   $38,407   $39,265   $45,668   $78,707   $84,775  
               
Average total assets $9,321,279   $8,941,271   $8,750,141   $8,585,926   $8,689,774   $9,132,347   $8,380,947  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1 1.66 % 1.82 % 1.75 % 1.82 % 2.11 % 1.74 % 2.03 %
               
Average total assets $9,321,279   $8,941,271   $8,750,141   $8,585,926   $8,689,774   $9,132,347   $8,380,947  
Return on average assets1 1.27 % 1.44 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.11 % 1.35 % 0.68 %
Operating return on average assets1 1.29   1.46   1.35   1.06   0.98   1.37   0.61  
               
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles              
Operating earnings $29,952   $32,213   $29,730   $22,928   $21,188   $62,165   $25,322  
Adjustments:              
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 2,438   2,447   2,451   2,451   2,451   4,885   4,902  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate 512   514   515   515   515   1,026   1,030  
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles $31,878   $34,146   $31,666   $24,864   $23,124   $66,024   $29,194  
               
Average Tangible Common Equity              
Total average stockholders' equity $1,254,371   $1,224,294   $1,196,274   $1,177,882   $1,155,798   $1,239,415   $1,142,626  
Adjustments:              
Less: Average goodwill (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840)  (370,840) 
Less: Average core deposit intangibles (54,471)  (56,913)  (59,010)  (61,666)  (64,151)  (55,685)  (65,296) 
Average tangible common equity $829,060   $796,541   $766,424   $745,376   $720,807   $812,890   $706,490  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1 15.42 % 17.39 % 16.44 % 13.27 % 12.90 % 16.38 % 8.31 %
               
Efficiency ratio 52.42 % 49.62 % 62.52 % 48.12 % 46.02 % 51.01 % 46.76 %
Operating efficiency ratio              
Net interest income $67,131   $65,635   $66,766   $65,870   $65,757   $132,766   $133,162  
Noninterest income 12,456   14,172   9,012   9,795   21,290   26,628   28,537  
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities available for sale, net       256   8   (2,879)     (2,879) 
Operating noninterest income 12,456   14,172   9,268   9,803   18,411   26,628   25,658  
Noninterest expense 41,717   39,597   47,373   36,408   40,061   81,314   75,606  
Less: Severance payments 627               627     
Less: Debt extinguishment costs       9,746      1,561      1,561  
Operating noninterest expense $41,090   $39,597   $37,627   $36,408   $38,500   $80,687   $74,045  
Operating efficiency ratio 51.63 % 49.62 % 49.49 % 48.11 % 45.74 % 50.62 % 46.62 %

1 Annualized ratio.

 


