Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 2Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.61 and Record Core EPS of $0.73; Board of Directors Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-GS: FFIC)

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

“Our successful deposit strategy, the integration of Empire National Bank and the reopening of the New York metro area, resulted in a strong quarter for our Company. Quarterly GAAP EPS of $0.61 resulted in an increase of 2% over the prior quarter. We achieved record core EPS of $0.73, up 103% YoY and 35% QoQ. Importantly, we recognized GAAP ROAA and ROAE of 0.93% and 11.95%, respectively, and record core ROAA and ROAE of 1.11% and 14.27%, respectively.”

“We delivered on our strategic objective of optimizing the cost of funds. The cost of funds decreased four basis points from the prior quarter while the average deposit mix continued to improve with both non-interest bearing and core deposits increasing 8% and 5% (not annualized), respectively. The fifth consecutive quarter of record net interest income equaled $61.0 million, despite total assets remaining flat. We also performed well against our strategic objective to obtain appropriate risk adjusted returns as credit quality improved due to non-performing assets decreasing 17% QoQ.”

Empire Exceeding Expectations. “The results of the acquisition of Empire National Bank have exceeded our expectations. When the acquisition was announced, tangible book value earn back was modeled at 3.4 years. Our tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2021 totaling $20.51 exceeds the tangible book value per share of $20.22 as of September 30, 2020, the reported value when the deal closed and the tangible book value per share of $19.62 as of September 30, 2019, the reported value when the deal was announced. This accomplishment provided investors with an earn back of 9 months as management actions to achieve targeted cost saves and improved NIM were successful despite the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent delays.”

Strong Capital; Increased Share Repurchase Authorization. “The capital ratios increased during the quarter with TCE/TA increasing to 7.80%. The Board of Directors authorized an increase of 1 million shares to our current share repurchase program, which now totals nearly 1.3 million shares and had no expiration. With our history of a low inherent risk business model, low loan to values for our real estate loans along with improved credit metrics, we are confident in our ability to support an increased stock repurchase program.”

2Q21 Key Financial Metrics1

            
  2Q21  1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20
GAAP:           
EPS $0.61  $0.60 $0.11 $0.50 $0.63
ROAA (%)  0.93   0.93  0.18  0.81  1.01
ROAE (%)  11.95   12.29  2.27  9.94  13.11
NIM FTE (%)  3.14   3.18  3.08  3.00  2.87
Core:           
EPS $0.73  $0.54 $0.58 $0.56 $0.36
ROAA (%)  1.11   0.83  0.92  0.91  0.57
ROAE (%)  14.27   10.96  11.67  11.22  7.39
Core NIM FTE (%)  3.14   3.06  3.03  2.98  2.89
Efficiency Ratio (%)  53.4   58.6  57.6  55.4  54.9
Credit Quality:           
NPAs/Loans&REO (%)  0.26   0.31  0.31  0.42  0.34
LLRs/Loans (%)  0.64   0.67  0.67  0.65  0.61
LLRs/NPLs (%)  242.55   212.87  214.27  154.66  181.84
NCOs/Avg Loans (%)  0.05   0.17  0.04  0.06  0.07
Balance Sheet:           
Avg Loans ($B) $6.7  $6.7 $6.4 $5.9 $5.9
Avg Dep ($B) $6.5  $6.3 $5.5 $5.0 $5.0
Book Value/Share $21.16  $20.65 $20.11 $20.78 $20.27
Tangible BV/Share $20.51  $19.99 $19.45 $20.22 $19.71
TCE/TA (%)  7.80   7.60  7.52  8.10  7.78
            

1 See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.”

2Q21 Highlights

  • Record net interest income up 0.2% QoQ and 25.3% YoY to $61.0 million, while core net interest income was up 4.4% QoQ and 24.6% YoY to $61.1 million due to continued improvement in funding costs, increased prepayment penalty income, and net PPP fees
  • Net interest margin declined 4 bps QoQ, but rose 27 bps YoY to 3.14%, and core net interest margin was up 8 bps QoQ and 25 bps YoY to 3.14% primarily due to an improvement in funding costs and a rise in prepayment penalty income
  • Period end loans, excluding PPP, rose 0.4% QoQ and 10.7% YoY; loan closings were $324.4 million in 2Q21, up 0.5% QoQ and 38.8% YoY  
  • Average deposits rose 3.6% QoQ and 29.1% YoY to $6.5 billion, with core deposits 84% of total average deposits
  • Loan pipeline rose 39.2% YoY to $432.6 million
  • Benefit for credit losses of $1.6 million due to an improving economic outlook; strong LTVs, and improving credit metrics; net charge-offs were $0.9 million or 5 bps of average loans in 2Q21
  • NPAs fell 17% QoQ to $17.6 million; criticized and classified assets increased 9.6% to $69.2 million (representing 1.03% of loans)
  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved to 7.80% from 7.60% in 1Q21
Income Statement Highlights
                 
              Y/Y Q/Q
($000s, except EPS)  2Q21  1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Change Change
                 
Net Interest Income  $61,039   $60,892 $55,732  $49,924 $48,717 25.3 0.2
(Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses   (1,598)   2,820  3,862   2,470  9,619 (116.6) (156.7)
Non-interest Income (Loss)   (3,210)   6,311  (1,181)  1,351  13,737 (123.4) (150.9)
Non-interest Expense   34,011    38,159  46,811   29,985  28,755 18.3  (10.9)
Income Before Income Taxes   25,416    26,224  3,878   18,820  24,080 5.5  (3.1)
Provision for Income Taxes   6,158    7,185  417   4,489  5,808 6.0  (14.3)
Net Income  $19,258   $19,039 $3,461  $14,331 $18,272 5.4  1.2 
Diluted EPS  $0.61   $0.60 $0.11  $0.50 $0.63 (3.2) 1.7 
Avg. Diluted Shares (000s)   31,677    31,604  30,603   28,874  28,867 9.7  0.2 
                 
Core Net Income1  $22,994   $16,973 $17,784  $16,168 $10,297 123.3  35.5 
Core EPS1  $0.73   $0.54 $0.58  $0.56 $0.36 102.8  35.2 

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income for 2Q21 was $61.0 million, an increase of 25.3% YoY and 0.2% QoQ.

  • Net interest margin of 3.14%, increased 27 bps YoY, but declined 4 bps QoQ; there was no effect of the PPP loans on the NIM in 2Q21, but there was a drag on the NIM of 4 bps in 1Q21, 3 bps in 4Q20, 2 bps in 3Q20, and 1 bp in 2Q20; net purchase accounting accretion was $0.6 million in 2Q21, $0.9 million in 1Q21 and not meaningful in 4Q20
  • Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $1.8 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20, $1.7 million (11 bps) in 3Q20, and $0.4 million (2 bps) in 2Q20
  • Excluding these items in the previous bullet, net interest margin improved to 3.04% in 2Q21 from 3.01% in 1Q21, 2.97% in 4Q20, 2.89% in 3Q20, and 2.85% in 2Q20, or an increase of 19 bps YoY and 3 bps QoQ
  • Net PPP loan fees were $1.2 million (6 bps NIM impact) in 2Q21, an increase from $0.5 million (3 bps) in 1Q21, $0.4 million (2 bps) in 4Q20, $0.3 million (1 bp) in 3Q20, and $0.1 million (1 bp) in 2Q20

The Company recorded a benefit for credit losses of $1.6 million in 2Q21, compared to provisions for credit losses of $2.8 million in 1Q21 and $9.6 million in 2Q20.

  • 2Q21 benefit for credit losses was driven by the improving economic outlook supported by the low LTVs and inherent risk in the real estate portfolio
  • Net charge-offs were $0.9 million in 2Q21, an improvement from $2.9 million in 1Q21, but roughly stable from the $0.6 million in 4Q20, $0.8 million in 3Q20, and $1.0 million in 2Q20

Non-interest income for 2Q21 was a loss of $3.2 million, compared to income of $6.3 million in 1Q21 and income of $13.7 million in 2Q20.

  • Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(6.5) million ($(0.15) per share, net of tax) in 2Q21, $1.0 million ($0.02 per share, net of tax) in 1Q21, $(4.1) million ($(0.11) per share, net of tax) in 4Q20, $(2.2) million ($(0.06) per share, net of tax) in 3Q20, and $10.2 million ($0.27 per share, net of tax) in 2Q20
  • Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, non-interest income was $3.2 million in 2Q21, up 9.8% YoY, but down 31.7% QoQ as customer swap activity normalized after a strong 1Q21

Non-interest expense was $34.0 million in 2Q21, down from $38.2 million in 1Q21 and $46.8 million in 4Q20, but up from $30.0 million in 3Q20, and $28.8 million in 2Q20.

  • 2Q21 non-interest expense includes $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits primarily related to a refund received from a data processing vendor ($(0.01) per share, net of tax)
  • 1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax); 1Q21 includes $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expense
  • 4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)
  • Non-interest expense includes merger charges of $0.4 million in 3Q20 and $0.2 million in 2Q20 ($0.01 per share, net of tax, for each period)
  • Excluding the above items and other and immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $34.4 million in 2Q21, up 20.3% YoY, but down 7.3% QoQ
  • The efficiency ratio improved to 53.4% in 2Q21, from 58.6% in 1Q21, 57.6% in 4Q20, 55.4% in 3Q20, and 54.9% in 2Q20

The provision for income taxes was $6.2 million in 2Q21, $7.2 million in 1Q21, $0.4 million in 4Q20, $4.5 million in 3Q20, and $5.8 million in 2Q20.

  • The effective tax rate was 24.2% in 2Q21, 27.4% in 1Q21, 10.8% in 4Q20, 23.9% in 3Q20, and 24.1% in 2Q20
  • The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit for the state rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%
Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights
                
             Y/Y Q/Q
($000s, except per share data) 2Q21  1Q21 4Q20 3Q20 2Q20 Change Change
Average Loans And Deposits               
Loans $6,687  $6,700 $6,376 $5,904 $5,946 12.5 (0.2)%
Deposits  6,511   6,285  5,515  4,999  5,043 29.1  3.6 
                
Credit Quality               
Nonperforming Loans $17,592  $21,186 $21,073 $24,792 $20,188 (12.9)% (17.0)%
Nonperforming Assets  17,592   21,221  21,108  24,827  20,431 (13.9) (17.1)
Criticized and Classified Assets  69,161   63,130  71,691  42,181  48,712 42.0  9.6 
Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)  0.64   0.67  0.67  0.65  0.61 3bps  (3)bps
                
Capital               
Book Value/Share $21.16  $20.65 $20.11 $20.78 $20.27 4.4 2.5
Tangible Book Value/Share  20.51   19.99  19.45  20.22  19.71 4.1  2.6 
Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)  7.80   7.60  7.52  8.10  7.78 2bps  20bps 
Leverage Ratio (%)  8.50   8.44  8.38  9.03  8.64 (14) 6 

Average loans were $6.7 billion, an increase of 12.5% YoY, but a decline of 0.2% QoQ.

  • Total loan closings rose to $324.4 million in 2Q21, compared to $322.9 million in 1Q21, $316.0 million in 4Q20, $155.6 million in 3Q20, and $233.8 million in 2Q20
  • The loan pipeline increased to $432.6 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $310.8 million a year ago
  • SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans were $197.3 million at 2Q21, $251.0 million at 1Q21, $151.9 million at 4Q20, $111.6 million at 3Q20, and $93.2 million at 2Q20; forgiven PPP loans were $69.2 million in 2Q21 compared to $24.1 million in 1Q21; the SBA has up to 90 days to process forgiveness; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $4.4 million

Average Deposits totaled $6.5 billion, rising 29.1% YoY and 3.6% QoQ.

  • Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) rose to 84.0% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 2Q21, compared to 76.5% a year ago

Credit Quality; Non-performing loans declined to $17.6 million in 2Q21, compared to $21.2 million in 1Q21 and $20.4 million in 2Q20.

  • Non-performing assets totaled $17.6 million, down 17.1% QoQ, and 13.9% YoY
  • Criticized and classified assets totaled $69.2 million at 2Q21, $63.1 million at 1Q21, $71.7 million at 4Q20, $42.2 million at 3Q20, and $48.7 million at 2Q20; the QoQ increase was primarily due to a rise in watch list loans; partially offset by a decline in classified loans
  • Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $15.5 million versus $15.2 million at 1Q21 and $6.0 million a year ago
  • Active COVID-19 forbearances totaled 69 loans with a principal balance of $245.8 million at June 30, 2021, with $163.3 million making interest payments and only $82.5 million (1.2% of loans) with full payment deferrals
  • Over 85% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate and these loans have a loan-to-value ratio of 38% as of June 30, 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses were 0.64% of loans at 2Q21 compared to 0.67% of loans at 1Q21 and 0.61% a year ago

Capital; Book value per common share increased to $21.16 at 2Q21, versus $20.65 at 1Q21 and $20.27 at 2Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, rose to $20.51 at 2Q21, compared to $19.99 at 1Q21 and $19.71 in 2Q20.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share in 2Q21 and did not repurchase any shares in the quarter
  • The Board of Directors increased the share repurchase authorization by 1 million shares; up to 1,284,806 shares remained subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.80% at 2Q21 compared to 7.78% a year ago
  • The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements
  • The leverage ratio was 8.50% in 2Q21 versus 8.64% in 2Q20
 
Conference Call Information And Third Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results and strategy.
  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836
  • Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic210728.html
  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529
  • Replay Access Code: 10151629
  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived through July 28, 2022.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Third Quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on October 26, 2021; conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on October 27, 2021.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the third quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State-chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank serves consumers, businesses, professionals, corporate clients, and public entities by offering a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services through its banking offices located in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. As a leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending team creates mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. Flushing Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. The Bank also operates an online banking division consisting of iGObanking.com®, which offers competitively priced deposit products to consumers nationwide, and BankPurely®, an eco-friendly, healthier lifestyle community brand.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.flushingbank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

                             
  At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021    2020
Performance Ratios (1)                             
Return on average assets  0.93%    0.93%    0.18%    0.81%    1.01%    0.93%  0.47%
Return on average equity  11.95   12.29   2.27   9.94   13.11   12.11   5.95 
Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)  3.69   3.77   3.82   3.84   3.81   3.73   3.89 
Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities  0.66   0.69   0.86   0.98   1.09   0.67   1.41 
Cost of funds  0.57   0.61   0.77   0.89   0.99   0.59   1.30 
Net interest rate spread during period (2)  3.03   3.08   2.96   2.86   2.72   3.06   2.48 
Net interest margin (2)  3.14   3.18   3.08   3.00   2.87   3.16   2.66 
Non-interest expense to average assets  1.65   1.87   2.43   1.69   1.60   1.76   1.71 
Efficiency ratio (3)  53.38   58.58   57.56   55.37   54.92   55.96   61.16 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  1.19X  1.18X  1.17X  1.16X  1.15X  1.19X  1.14X
                             
Average Balances                            
Total loans, net $6,686,888  $6,700,476  $6,375,516  $5,904,051  $5,946,412  $6,693,644  $5,870,640 
Total interest-earning assets  7,790,174   7,667,217   7,243,472   6,675,896   6,809,835   7,729,035   6,764,846 
Total assets  8,263,553   8,147,714   7,705,407   7,083,028   7,206,059   8,205,954   7,156,529 
Total due to depositors  5,495,936   5,363,647   4,708,760   4,353,560   4,395,228   5,430,158   4,487,011 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,532,891   6,477,871   6,169,574   5,731,899   5,912,774   6,505,534   5,932,350 
Stockholders' equity  644,690   619,647   609,463   576,512   557,414   632,238   567,006 
                             
Per Share Data                                  
Book value per common share (4) $21.16  $20.65  $20.11  $20.78  $20.27  $21.16  $20.27 
Tangible book value per common share (5) $20.51  $19.99  $19.45  $20.22  $19.71  $20.51  $19.71 
                             
Stockholders' Equity                                  
Stockholders' equity $655,167  $639,201  $618,997  $586,406  $571,921  $655,167  $571,921 
Tangible stockholders' equity  634,959   618,839   598,476   570,571   556,086   634,959   556,086 
                             
Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios                                   
Tier 1 capital $697,591  $679,343  $662,987  $630,380  $617,620  $697,591  $617,620 
Common equity Tier 1 capital  649,367   636,071   621,247   593,344   583,238   649,367   583,238 
Total risk-based capital  823,494   806,922   794,034   740,499   726,291   823,494   726,291 
Risk Weighted Assets  6,344,076   6,281,136   6,287,598   5,381,938   5,406,014   6,344,076   5,406,104 
                             
Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)  8.50%    8.44%    8.38%    9.03%    8.64%    8.50%   8.64%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)  10.24   10.13   9.88   11.02   10.79   10.24   10.79 
Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)  11.00   10.82   10.54   11.71   11.42   11.00   11.42 
Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)  12.98   12.85   12.63   13.76   13.43   12.98   13.43 
                             
Capital Ratios                                   
Average equity to average assets  7.80%    7.61%    7.91%    8.14%    7.74%    7.70%  7.92%
Equity to total assets  8.03   7.83   7.76   8.30   7.98   8.03   7.98 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)  7.80   7.60   7.52   8.10   7.78   7.80   7.78 
                             
Asset Quality                                   
Non-accrual loans (7) $17,391  $18,604  $18,325  $24,792  $20,038  $17,391  $20,038 
Non-performing loans  17,592   21,186   21,073   24,792   20,188   17,592   20,188 
Non-performing assets  17,592   21,221   21,108   24,827   20,431   17,592   20,431 
Net charge-offs  902   2,865   646   837   1,007   3,767   2,156 
                             
Asset Quality Ratios                                   
Non-performing loans to gross loans  0.26%    0.31%    0.31%    0.42%    0.34%    0.26%   0.34%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.22   0.26   0.26   0.35   0.29   0.22   0.29 
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.64   0.67   0.67   0.65   0.61   0.64   0.61 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets  242.55   212.52   213.91   154.44   179.68   242.55   179.68 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  242.55   212.87   214.27   154.66   181.84   242.55   181.84 
Net charge-offs to average loans  0.05   0.17   0.04   0.06   0.07   0.11   0.07 
                             
Full-service customer facilities  25   25   25   20   20   25   20 

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.
(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).
(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.
(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.
(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)

                     
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(In thousands, except per share data)2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020
Interest and Dividend Income                     
Interest and fees on loans$67,999  $69,021  $66,120  $60,367  $60,557  $137,020  $121,666 
Interest and dividends on securities:                    
Interest 3,685   3,072   2,813   3,525   4,182   6,757   9,438 
Dividends 7   8   8   9   11   15   26 
Other interest income 51   36   30   13   22   87   312 
Total interest and dividend income 71,742   72,137   68,971   63,914   64,772   143,879   131,442 
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits 5,539   6,105   6,470   7,093   9,971   11,644   28,749 
Other interest expense 5,164   5,140   6,769   6,897   6,084   10,304   13,150 
Total interest expense 10,703   11,245   13,239   13,990   16,055   21,948   41,899 
                     
Net Interest Income 61,039   60,892   55,732   49,924   48,717   121,931   89,543 
(Benefit) provision for credit losses (1,598)  2,820   3,862   2,470   9,619   1,222   16,797 
Net Interest Income After (Benefit) Provision for Credit Losses 62,637   58,072   51,870   47,454   39,098   120,709   72,746 
                     
Non-interest Income (loss)                    
Banking services fee income 1,233   2,725   1,442   1,316   944   3,958   1,742 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities 123      (610)     (54)  123   (91)
Net gain on sale of loans 127   31   6         158   42 
Net gain on disposition of assets    621            621    
Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (6,548)  982   (4,129)  (2,225)  10,205   (5,566)  4,212 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends 500   689   734   874   881   1,189   1,845 
Life insurance proceeds             659      659 
Bank owned life insurance 1,009   997   1,016   923   932   2,006   1,875 
Other income 346   266   360   463   170   612   589 
Total non-interest income (loss) (3,210)  6,311   (1,181)  1,351   13,737   3,101   10,873 
                     
Non-interest Expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits 19,879   22,664   22,089   17,335   16,184   42,543   34,804 
Occupancy and equipment 3,522   3,367   3,446   3,021   2,827   6,889   5,667 
Professional services 1,988   2,400   2,463   2,064   1,985   4,388   4,847 
FDIC deposit insurance 729   1,213   562   727   737   1,942   1,387 
Data processing 1,419   2,109   3,411   1,668   1,813   3,528   3,507 
Depreciation and amortization 1,638   1,639   1,579   1,542   1,555   3,277   3,091 
Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense 22   (10)  95   240   45   12   (119)
Prepayment penalty on borrowings       7,834             
Other operating expenses 4,814   4,777   5,332   3,388   3,609   9,591   7,951 
Total non-interest expense 34,011   38,159   46,811   29,985   28,755   72,170   61,135 
                     
Income Before Income Taxes 25,416   26,224   3,878   18,820   24,080   51,640   22,484 
                     
Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes                    
Federal 4,857   5,071   533   3,359   4,307   9,928   5,296 
State and local 1,301   2,114   (116)  1,130   1,501   3,415   306 
Total taxes 6,158   7,185   417   4,489   5,808   13,343   5,602 
                     
Net Income$19,258  $19,039  $3,461  $14,331  $18,272  $38,297  $16,882 
                     
Basic earnings per common share$0.61  $0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63  $1.21  $0.58 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.61  $0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63  $1.21  $0.58 
Dividends per common share$0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.21  $0.42  $0.42 
                     
Basic average shares 31,677   31,604   30,603   28,874   28,867   31,641   28,860 
Diluted average shares 31,677   31,604   30,603   28,874   28,867   31,641   28,860 


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

                
  June 30,     March 31,    December 31,    September 30,    June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $145,971  $174,420  $157,388  $75,560  $84,754 
Securities held-to-maturity:               
Mortgage-backed securities  7,904   7,909   7,914   7,919   7,924 
Other securities  49,986   49,912   49,918   50,252   50,078 
Securities available for sale:               
Mortgage-backed securities  596,661   518,781   404,460   386,235   442,507 
Other securities  224,784   242,440   243,514   234,721   232,803 
Loans  6,718,806   6,745,316   6,704,674   5,941,398   5,983,275 
Allowance for loan losses  (42,670)  (45,099)  (45,153)  (38,343)  (36,710)
Net loans  6,676,136   6,700,217   6,659,521   5,903,055   5,946,565 
Interest and dividends receivable  43,803   44,941   44,041   36,068   30,219 
Bank premises and equipment, net  26,438   27,498   28,179   25,766   27,018 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock  41,630   41,498   43,439   57,119   56,400 
Bank owned life insurance  183,715   182,707   181,710   158,701   157,779 
Goodwill  17,636   17,636   17,636   16,127   16,127 
Core deposit intangibles  2,859   3,013   3,172       
Right of use asset  51,972   53,802   50,743   42,326   38,303 
Other assets  89,850   94,410   84,759   69,207   72,182 
Total assets $8,159,345  $8,159,184  $7,976,394  $7,063,056  $7,162,659 
                
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits $6,298,790  $6,326,577  $6,090,733  $4,906,359  $5,049,874 
Mortgagors' escrow deposits  58,230   74,348   45,622   57,136   48,525 
Borrowed funds  971,827   948,920   1,020,895   1,323,975   1,305,187 
Operating lease liability  56,151   58,080   59,100   49,737   45,897 
Other liabilities  119,180   112,058   141,047   139,443   141,255 
Total liabilities  7,504,178   7,519,983   7,357,397   6,476,650   6,590,738 
                
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)               
Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)  341   341   341   315   315 
Additional paid-in capital  260,958   260,019   261,533   227,877   226,901 
Treasury stock  (65,335)  (65,479)  (69,400)  (69,409)  (69,436)
Retained earnings  467,620   455,023   442,789   445,931   437,663 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (8,417)  (10,703)  (16,266)  (18,308)  (23,522)
Total stockholders' equity  655,167   639,201   618,997   586,406   571,921 
                
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $8,159,345  $8,159,184  $7,976,394  $7,063,056  $7,162,659 
                
(In thousands)               
Issued shares  34,088   34,088   34,088   31,531   31,531 
Outstanding shares  30,962   30,954   30,776   28,218   28,217 
Treasury shares  3,126   3,133   3,312   3,312   3,313 

  

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

                      
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020
Interest-earning Assets:                            
Mortgage loans, net $5,130,400 $5,155,975 $5,010,097 $4,721,742 $4,762,068 $5,143,117 $4,729,800
Other loans, net  1,556,488  1,544,501  1,365,419  1,182,309  1,184,344  1,550,527  1,140,840
Total loans, net  6,686,888  6,700,476  6,375,516  5,904,051  5,946,412  6,693,644  5,870,640
Taxable securities:                            
Mortgage-backed securities  578,134  433,917  413,875  413,902  465,365  506,424  486,638
Other securities  232,020  300,828  266,663  243,754  243,867  266,234  243,796
Total taxable securities  810,154  734,745  680,538  657,656  709,232  772,658  730,434
Tax-exempt securities:                            
Other securities  50,830  50,828  50,768  51,652  60,280  50,829  61,908
Total tax-exempt securities  50,830  50,828  50,768  51,652  60,280  50,829  61,908
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  242,302  181,168  136,650  62,537  93,911  211,904  101,864
Total interest-earning assets  7,790,174  7,667,217  7,243,472  6,675,896  6,809,835  7,729,035  6,764,846
Other assets  473,379  480,497  461,935  407,132  396,224  476,919  391,683
Total assets $8,263,553 $8,147,714 $7,705,407 $7,083,028 $7,206,059 $8,205,954 $7,156,529
                      
Interest-bearing Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Savings accounts $153,113 $170,079 $163,382 $160,100 $188,587 $161,549 $191,307
NOW accounts  2,255,581  2,185,384  1,924,840  1,625,109  1,440,147  2,220,677  1,429,943
Money market accounts  2,043,257  1,905,543  1,507,245  1,461,996  1,580,652  1,974,781  1,639,217
Certificate of deposit accounts  1,043,985  1,102,641  1,113,293  1,106,355  1,185,842  1,073,151  1,226,544
Total due to depositors  5,495,936  5,363,647  4,708,760  4,353,560  4,395,228  5,430,158  4,487,011
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  91,545  65,372  75,005  55,868  87,058  78,531  76,281
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,587,481  5,429,019  4,783,765  4,409,428  4,482,286  5,508,689  4,563,292
Borrowings  945,410  1,048,852  1,385,809  1,322,471  1,430,488  996,845  1,369,058
Total interest-bearing liabilities  6,532,891  6,477,871  6,169,574  5,731,899  5,912,774  6,505,534  5,932,350
Non interest-bearing demand deposits  923,220  856,052  731,170  589,674  560,637  889,821  505,199
Other liabilities  162,752  194,144  195,200  184,943  175,234  178,361  151,974
Total liabilities  7,618,863  7,528,067  7,095,944  6,506,516  6,648,645  7,573,716  6,589,523
Equity  644,690  619,647  609,463  576,512  557,414  632,238  567,006
Total liabilities and equity $8,263,553 $8,147,714 $7,705,407 $7,083,028 $7,206,059 $8,205,954 $7,156,529
                      
Net interest-earning assets $1,257,283 $1,189,346 $1,073,898 $943,997 $897,061 $1,223,501 $832,496


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

                         
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020
Interest Income:                               
Mortgage loans, net $52,987  $55,219  $53,777  $49,814  $49,719  $108,206  $99,131 
Other loans, net  15,012   13,802   12,343   10,553   10,838   28,814   22,535 
Total loans, net  67,999   69,021   66,120   60,367   60,557   137,020   121,666 
Taxable securities:                               
Mortgage-backed securities  2,233   1,698   1,435   1,928   2,327   3,931   5,367 
Other securities  1,037   963   957   1,166   1,358   2,000   3,055 
Total taxable securities  3,270   2,661   2,392   3,094   3,685   5,931   8,422 
Tax-exempt securities:                               
Other securities  535   530   543   557   643   1,065   1,319 
Total tax-exempt securities  535   530   543   557   643   1,065   1,319 
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  51   36   30   13   22   87   312 
Total interest-earning assets  71,855   72,248   69,085   64,031   64,907   144,103   131,719 
Interest Expense:                               
Deposits:                               
Savings accounts $66  $75  $75  $65  $74  $141  $355 
NOW accounts  1,499   1,706   1,320   1,242   2,099   3,205   6,747 
Money market accounts  2,060   2,100   2,010   2,108   3,208   4,160   10,250 
Certificate of deposit accounts  1,913   2,222   3,065   3,700   4,564   4,135   11,331 
Total due to depositors  5,538   6,103   6,470   7,115   9,945   11,641   28,683 
Mortgagors' escrow accounts  1   2      (22)  26   3   66 
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,539   6,105   6,470   7,093   9,971   11,644   28,749 
Borrowings  5,164   5,140   6,769   6,897   6,084   10,304   13,150 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  10,703   11,245   13,239   13,990   16,055   21,948   41,899 
Net interest income- tax equivalent $61,152  $61,003  $55,846  $50,041  $48,852  $122,155  $89,820 
Included in net interest income above:                        
Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans $2,046  $947  $1,093  $1,518  $776  $2,993  $1,965 
Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income  (664)  1,427   1,023   230   (365)  763   (2,438)
Purchase accounting adjustments  565   922   11         1,487    
Interest-earning Assets Yields:                               
Mortgage loans, net  4.13  4.28%    4.29%    4.22  4.18  4.21%    4.19
Other loans, net  3.86   3.57   3.62   3.57   3.66   3.72   3.95 
Total loans, net  4.07   4.12   4.15   4.09   4.07   4.09   4.14 
Taxable securities:                               
Mortgage-backed securities  1.54   1.57   1.39   1.86   2.00   1.55   2.21 
Other securities  1.79   1.28   1.44   1.91   2.23   1.50   2.51 
Total taxable securities  1.61   1.45   1.41   1.88   2.08   1.54   2.31 
Tax-exempt securities: (1)                               
Other securities  4.21   4.17   4.28   4.31   4.27   4.19   4.26 
Total tax-exempt securities  4.21   4.17   4.28   4.31   4.27   4.19   4.26 
Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold  0.08   0.08   0.09   0.08   0.09   0.08   0.61 
Total interest-earning assets  3.69  3.77%    3.82%    3.84  3.81  3.73%    3.89
Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:                               
Deposits:                               
Savings accounts  0.17  0.18%    0.18%    0.16  0.16  0.17%    0.37
NOW accounts  0.27   0.31   0.27   0.31   0.58   0.29   0.94 
Money market accounts  0.40   0.44   0.53   0.58   0.81   0.42   1.25 
Certificate of deposit accounts  0.73   0.81   1.10   1.34   1.54   0.77   1.85 
Total due to depositors  0.40   0.46   0.55   0.65   0.91   0.43   1.28 
Mortgagors' escrow accounts     0.01      (0.16)  0.12   0.01   0.17 
Total interest-bearing deposits  0.40   0.45   0.54   0.64   0.89   0.42   1.26 
Borrowings  2.18   1.96   1.95   2.09   1.70   2.07   1.92 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  0.66  0.69%    0.86%    0.98  1.09  0.67%    1.41
                         
Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent)  3.03  3.08%    2.96%    2.86  2.72  3.06%    2.48
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)  3.14  3.18%    3.08%    3.00  2.87  3.16%    2.66
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities  1.19  1.18X  1.17X  1.16  1.15  1.19X  1.14
                             

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

                    
                 June 2021 vs. June 2021 vs.
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 2021 June 2020
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020    % Change    % Change
Non-interest bearing $945,491 $917,189 $778,672 $607,954 $581,881 3.1 62.5
Interest bearing:                          
Certificate of deposit accounts  1,020,615  1,070,595  1,138,361  1,051,644  1,135,977 (4.7) (10.2)
Savings accounts  152,931  170,272  168,183  160,294  184,895 (10.2) (17.3)
Money market accounts  2,057,188  1,990,656  1,682,345  1,381,552  1,474,880 3.3  39.5 
NOW accounts  2,122,565  2,177,865  2,323,172  1,704,915  1,672,241 (2.5) 26.9 
Total interest-bearing deposits  5,353,299  5,409,388  5,312,061  4,298,405  4,467,993 (1.0) 19.8 
Total deposits $6,298,790 $6,326,577 $6,090,733 $4,906,359 $5,049,874 (0.4)% 24.7


Loan Composition

                    
                 June 2021 vs. June 2021 vs.
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 2021 June 2020
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020    % Change    % Change
Multi-family residential $2,542,010  $2,525,967  $2,533,952  $2,252,757  $2,285,555  0.6 11.2
Commercial real estate  1,726,895   1,721,702   1,754,754   1,636,659   1,646,085  0.3  4.9 
One-to-four family ― mixed-use property  582,211   595,431   602,981   585,159   591,347  (2.2) (1.5)
One-to-four family ― residential  288,652   239,391   245,211   191,011   184,741  20.6  56.2 
Co-operative apartments  7,883   7,965   8,051   8,132   8,423  (1.0) (6.4)
Construction  62,802   61,528   83,322   63,567   69,433  2.1  (9.6)
Mortgage Loans  5,210,453   5,151,984   5,228,271   4,737,285   4,785,584  1.1  8.9 
                    
Small Business Administration (1)  215,158   267,120   167,376   124,649   106,813  (19.5) 101.4 
Taxi medallion        2,757   2,317   3,269    (100.0)
Commercial business and other  1,291,526   1,326,657   1,303,225   1,063,429   1,073,623  (2.6) 20.3 
Non-mortgage loans  1,506,684   1,593,777   1,473,358   1,190,395   1,183,705  (5.5) 27.3 
                    
Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2)  1,669   (445)  3,045   13,718   13,986  (475.1) (88.1)
Allowance for loan losses  (42,670)  (45,099)  (45,153)  (38,343)  (36,710) (5.4) 16.2 
Net loans $6,676,136  $6,700,217  $6,659,521  $5,903,055  $5,946,565  (0.4)% 12.3
                    
                    

 

(1) Includes $197.3 million, $251.0 million, $151.9 million, $111.6 million and $93.2 million of PPP loans at June 30, 2021, March, 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $8.3 million, $10.5 million and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

                      
  For the three months ended For the six months ended
  June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(In thousands)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020    2021    2020
Multi-family residential $66,913 $58,553 $52,024 $33,733 $59,654 $125,466 $126,972
Commercial real estate  37,963  17,156  57,634  26,644  8,003  55,119  107,574
One-to-four family – mixed-use property  7,135  8,712  9,692  3,867  8,117  15,847  21,572
One-to-four family – residential  59,494  3,131  8,422  2,296  2,674  62,625  11,087
Co-operative apartments              704
Construction  5,281  7,123  6,869  5,420  2,821  12,404  9,570
Mortgage Loans  176,786  94,675  134,641  71,960  81,269  271,461  277,479
                      
Small Business Administration (1)  17,585  125,093  598  18,456  93,241  142,678  93,298
Commercial business and other  130,036  103,118  180,787  65,160  59,287  233,154  161,735
Non-mortgage Loans  147,621  228,211  181,385  83,616  152,528  375,832  255,033
                      
Total $324,407 $322,886 $316,026 $155,576 $233,797 $647,293 $532,512
                      

 

(1) Includes $15.5 million, $123.2 million, $18.4 million and $93.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively.


Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

                
  For the three months ended
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
Loan type 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Mortgage loans 3.53%   3.47%   3.47%   3.56%   3.79%  
Non-mortgage loans 3.23  2.26  3.37  2.81  1.99 
Total loans 3.39%   2.62%   3.41%   3.16%   2.62%  
                
Excluding PPP loans 3.51%   3.62%   3.41%   3.45%   3.71%  


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)
Allowance for Loan Losses

                      
  For the Three Months Ended For the six months ended
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020
Allowance for loan losses                     
Beginning balances $45,099  $45,153  $38,343  $36,710  $28,098   45,153   21,751 
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses                    379 
                      
Multi-family residential        33   (11)  (14)  (7) $33  $(13)
Commercial real estate        64            64    
One-to-four family – mixed-use property     3   19      (60)  3   22   (75)
One-to-four family – residential     (2)  (5)  (2)  (2)  (3)  (7)  (8)
Small Business Administration     (9)  (10)  (3)  (47)  165   (19)  158 
Taxi medallion     (222)  2,758   124   951      2,536    
Commercial business and other     1,132   6   538   9   849   1,138   2,094 
Total net loan charge-offs     902   2,865   646   837   1,007   3,767   2,156 
                      
(Benefit) provision for loan losses  (1,527)  2,811   3,357   2,470   9,619   1,284   16,736 
Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition        4,099             
                      
Ending balance $42,670  $45,099  $45,153  $38,343  $36,710  $42,670  $36,710 
                                
Gross charge-offs $1,186  $2,922  $752  $964  $1,030  $4,108  $2,289 
Gross recoveries  284   57   106   127   23   341   133 
                      
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.64  0.67  0.67  0.65  0.61  0.64  0.61
Net loan charge-offs to average loans  0.05   0.17   0.04   0.06   0.07   0.11   0.07 


Non-Performing Assets

                     
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands)    2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing:                         
Multi-family residential $201  $201  $201  $  $ 
Commercial real estate        2,547       
Construction     2,381          
Commercial business and other              150 
Total  201   2,582   2,748      150 
                          
Non-accrual Loans:                         
Multi-family residential  4,669   4,338   2,524   2,661   3,688 
Commercial real estate  8   8   1,683   2,657   2,671 
One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1)  2,309   2,355   1,366   1,366   2,511 
One-to-four family - residential  6,940   7,335   5,854   6,454   6,412 
Small Business Administration  976   1,151   1,151   1,151   1,321 
Taxi medallion(1)        2,317   2,218   1,757 
Commercial business and other(1)  2,489   3,417   3,430   8,285   1,678 
Total  17,391   18,604   18,325   24,792   20,038 
                          
Total Non-performing Loans (NPLs)  17,592   21,186   21,073   24,792   20,188 
                          
Other Non-performing Assets:                         
Real estate acquired through foreclosure              208 
Other asset acquired through foreclosure     35   35   35   35 
Total     35   35   35   243 
                          
Total Non-performing Assets $17,592  $21,221  $21,108  $24,827  $20,431 
                          
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets  0.22%    0.26%    0.26%    0.35%    0.29%  
Allowance For Loan Losses to NPLs  242.6%    212.9%    214.3%    154.7%    181.8%  
                     

 

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 2Q21, 1Q21, 4Q20, and 3Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, $0.1 million in 3Q20, and $1.5 million in 2Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 2Q21, 1Q21, and 4Q20, respectively; $1.0 million each in 3Q20 and 2Q20, respectively.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020  2021 2020
                       
GAAP income before income taxes $25,416  $26,224  $3,878  $18,820  $24,080   $51,640  $22,484 
                       
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses)        1,818              
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss))  6,548   (982)  4,129   2,225   (10,205)   5,566   (4,212)
Net (gain) loss on sale of securities (Non-interest income (loss))  (123)     610      54    (123)  91 
Life insurance proceeds (Non-interest income (loss))              (659)      (659)
Net gain on disposition of assets (Non-interest income (loss))     (621)            (621)   
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (Interest and fees on loans)  664   (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365    (763)  2,438 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Non-interest expense)        7,834              
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various)  (418)  (789)  80          (1,207)   
Merger (benefit) expense (Various)  (490)  973   5,349   422   194    483   1,123 
                       
Core income before taxes  31,597   23,378   22,675   21,237   13,829    54,975   21,265 
                       
Provision for income taxes for core income  8,603   6,405   4,891   5,069   3,532    15,008   5,468 
                       
Core net income $22,994  $16,973  $17,784  $16,168  $10,297   $39,967  $15,797 
                       
GAAP diluted earnings per common share $0.61  $0.60  $0.11  $0.50  $0.63   $1.21  $0.58 
Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax        0.05              
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax  0.15   (0.02)  0.11   0.06   (0.27)   0.13   (0.11)
Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax        0.02              
Life insurance proceeds              (0.02)      (0.02)
Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax     (0.01)            (0.01)   
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax  0.02   (0.03)  (0.03)  (0.01)  0.01    (0.02)  0.06 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax        0.20              
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax  (0.01)  (0.02)            (0.03)   
Merger (benefit) expense, net of tax  (0.01)  0.02   0.14   0.01   0.01    0.01   0.03 
NYS tax change  (0.02)               (0.02)   
                       
Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $0.73  $0.54  $0.58  $0.56  $0.36   $1.26  $0.55 
                       
                       
Core net income, as calculated above $22,994  $16,973  $17,784  $16,168  $10,297   $39,967  $15,797 
Average assets  8,263,553   8,147,714   7,705,407   7,083,028   7,206,059    8,205,954   7,156,529 
Average equity  644,690   619,647   609,463   576,512   557,414    632,238   567,006 
Core return on average assets(2)  1.11  0.83  0.92  0.91  0.57   0.97  0.44
Core return on average equity(2)  14.27  10.96  11.67  11.22  7.39   12.64  5.57
                              

 

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

                      
  Three Months Ended    Six Months Ended
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  June 30,     June 30, 
(Dollars In thousands) 2021    2021    2020    2020    2020 2021 2020
                      
GAAP Net interest income $61,039  $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717  $121,931  $89,543 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  664   (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365   (763)  2,438 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (565)  (922)  (11)        (1,487)   
Core Net interest income $61,138  $58,543  $54,698  $49,694  $49,082  $119,681  $91,981 
                      
GAAP Non-interest income (loss) $(3,210) $6,311  $(1,181) $1,351  $13,737  $3,101  $10,873 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments  6,548   (982)  4,129   2,225   (10,205)  5,566   (4,212)
Net loss on sale of securities  (123)     610      54   (123)  91 
Life insurance proceeds              (659)     (659)
Net gain on sale of assets     (621)           (621)   
Core Non-interest income $3,215  $4,708  $3,558  $3,576  $2,927  $7,923  $6,093 
                      
GAAP Non-interest expense $34,011  $38,159  $46,811  $29,985  $28,755  $72,170  $61,135 
Prepayment penalty on borrowings        (7,834)            
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (147)  (133)  (91)        (280)   
Merger (benefit) expense  490   (973)  (5,349)  (422)  (194)  (483)  (1,123)
Core Non-interest expense $34,354  $37,053  $33,537  $29,563  $28,561  $71,407  $60,012 
                      
Net interest income $61,039  $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717  $121,931  $89,543 
Non-interest income (loss)  (3,210)  6,311   (1,181)  1,351   13,737   3,101   10,873 
Non-interest expense  (34,011)  (38,159)  (46,811)  (29,985)  (28,755)  (72,170)  (61,135)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $23,818  $29,044  $7,740  $21,290  $33,699  $52,862  $39,281 
                      
Core:                     
Net interest income $61,138  $58,543  $54,698  $49,694  $49,082  $119,681  $91,981 
Non-interest income  3,215   4,708   3,558   3,576   2,927   7,923   6,093 
Non-interest expense  (34,354)  (37,053)  (33,537)  (29,563)  (28,561)  (71,407)  (60,012)
Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $29,999  $26,198  $24,719  $23,707  $23,448  $56,197  $38,062 
Efficiency Ratio  53.4  58.6  57.6  55.4  54.9  56.0  61.2


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)

                       
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,   June 30,     June 30, 
(Dollars In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020  2021 2020
GAAP net interest income $61,039  $60,892  $55,732  $49,924  $48,717   $121,931  $89,543 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  664   (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365    (763)  2,438 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (565)  (922)  (11)         (1,487)   
Tax equivalent adjustment  113   111   114   117   135    224   277 
Core net interest income FTE $61,251  $58,654  $54,812  $49,811  $49,217   $119,905  $92,258 
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans  (2,046)  (947)  (1,093)  (1,518)  (776)   (2,993)  (1,965)
Base net interest income FTE $59,205  $57,707  $53,719  $48,293  $48,441   $116,912  $90,293 
                       
Total average interest-earning assets (1) $7,799,176  $7,676,833  $7,245,147  $6,675,896  $6,809,835   $7,738,344  $6,764,846 
Core net interest margin FTE  3.14  3.06  3.03  2.98  2.89   3.10   2.73
Base net interest margin FTE  3.04  3.01  2.97  2.89  2.85   3.02   2.67
                       
GAAP interest income on total loans, net $67,999  $69,021  $66,120  $60,367  $60,557   $137,020  $121,666 
Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges  664   (1,427)  (1,023)  (230)  365    (763)  2,438 
Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments  (624)  (728)  (356)         (1,352)   
Core interest income on total loans, net $68,039  $66,866  $64,741  $60,137  $60,922   $134,905  $124,104 
Prepayment penalties received on loans, net of reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans  (2,046)  (947)  (1,093)  (1,443)  (776)   (2,993)  (1,965)
Base interest income on total loans, net $65,993  $65,919  $63,648  $58,694  $60,146   $131,912  $122,139 
                       
Average total loans, net (1) $6,697,103  $6,711,446  $6,379,429  $5,904,051  $5,946,412   $6,704,237  $5,870,640 
Core yield on total loans  4.06  3.99  4.06  4.07  4.10   4.02  4.23
Base yield on total loans  3.94  3.93  3.99  3.98  4.05   3.94   4.16
                              

 

(1) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.


FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS’
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

                
     June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
Total Equity $655,167  $639,201  $618,997  $586,406  $571,921 
Less:                    
Goodwill  (17,636)  (17,636)  (17,636)  (16,127)  (16,127)
Core deposit Intangibles  (2,859)  (3,013)  (3,172)      
Intangible deferred tax liabilities  287   287   287   292   292 
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity $634,959  $618,839  $598,476  $570,571  $556,086 
                
Total Assets $8,159,345  $8,159,184  $7,976,394  $7,063,056  $7,162,659 
Less:                    
Goodwill  (17,636)  (17,636)  (17,636)  (16,127)  (16,127)
Core deposit Intangibles  (2,859)  (3,013)  (3,172)      
Intangible deferred tax liabilities  287   287   287   292   292 
Tangible Assets $8,139,137  $8,138,822  $7,955,873  $7,047,221  $7,146,824 
                
Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets  7.80  7.60  7.52  8.10  7.78
                