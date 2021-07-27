KEY Difference Media Promotes Verizon Media’s Campaign of School of Block

Miami, FL, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Verizon Media is now working with KEY Difference Media and they are proud to announce their joint effort to promote Ledger’s School of Block to a blockchain enthusiastic audience.



KEY Difference Media is a blockchain full suite marketing agency with an impressive 15 years track record within the content marketing space.It has been a prominent blockchain player since 2013. It has raised over $550M in token sales. KEY Difference Media has worked with the earliest of the gaming companies that incorporated Bitcoin as a payment option to the earliest of exchanges, NFTs and multiverses. With a 350+ experts team led by the CEO, Karnika E. Yashwant, KEY Difference Media offers advisory, content marketing, influencer marketing, and public relations, among many other services.

“Karnika is a very reliable and useful partner in terms of blockchain and crypto industry. If you need any assistance or help - just ask him!”, Sergey Maslennikov, Chief Communications Officer, 1inch Network.

Verizon Media is an advertising and publicity outlet with a hallowed history working with the biggest names and brands across various industries. It is headed by a diverse team of experts with decades of experience between them at the highest level of their respective fields. They own brands that lead their respective sectors like Yahoo and AOL. Finally, it is a branch of Verizon Communications that focuses on media and online businesses.

KEY Difference Media remains a pacesetter in blockchain marketing. The blockchain industry remains relatively young and extremely promising. However, there are as many opportunities as there are cautionary tales. KEY Difference Media has become synonymous with trustworthy, timely, and effective blockchain marketing within this growing industry. Since 2013, KEY Difference Media has worked with an enviable list of partners accompanied by glowing reputations.

Verizon Media’s latest venture is in collaboration with KEY Difference Media to promote School of Block by Ledger to a stratified audience that KEY Difference Media provides access to.

“Even before we set out on this journey, we always had a clear vision for KEY Difference Media. We understand the role of generating the right kind of noise and publicity around our clients’ endeavors. It is just as important as building a strong team with everyone pulling in the same direction. That is why we were thrilled to be associated with one of the biggest names in the publicity and brand marketing space, and there aren’t many bigger than Verizon Media. We are confident that associations like ours and Verizon Media – two heavyweights in our respective spaces – would attract the kind of crowd we envisaged for this project,” explained Karnika E. Yashwant, CEO, KEY Difference Media



To learn more about KEY Difference Media, their process and success click here.



Contact:



Foivos Floros

KEY Difference Media

foivos@keyfoundation.xyz

https://keydifferencemedia.com





