First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported Results Net income $29,619 $39,770 $23,851 $69,389 $28,578 Diluted earnings per share $0.31 $0.41 $0.24 $0.72 $0.29 Return on average assets 1.26% 1.77% 1.06% 1.51% 0.66% Return on average equity 10.82% 14.98% 8.95% 12.87% 5.36% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $29,777 $39,855 $24,176 $69,632 $28,906 Core diluted earnings per share $0.31 $0.41 $0.25 $0.72 $0.29 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $42,943 $45,046 $36,153 $87,989 $72,883 Provision expense $5,413 ($4,390) $6,859 $1,023 $37,826 Net charge-offs $3,927 $3,270 $4,493 $7,197 $8,022 Reserve build/(release)(2) $275 ($4,546) $2,366 ($4,271) $29,804 Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.26% 1.77% 1.08% 1.51% 0.67% Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.82% 2.00% 1.61% 1.91% 1.69% Return on average tangible common equity 15.54% 21.58% 13.13% 18.50% 8.03% Core return on average tangible common equity 15.62% 21.63% 13.30% 18.56% 8.12% Core efficiency ratio 53.21% 53.18% 56.73% 53.20% 57.46% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17% 3.40% 3.29% 3.29% 3.46%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.



Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income of $29.6 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.31, an increase of $5.8 million, or $0.07 per share from the second quarter of 2020

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (1) totaled $42.9 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2020

totaled $42.9 million, a decrease of $2.1 million from the previous quarter and an increase of $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2020 The Company achieved positive operating leverage during the first six months of 2021 Core revenue (1) grew $12.3 million, or 6.9%, from the prior year Core noninterest expense (1) decreased $1.0 million, or 1.0%, from the prior year

Portfolio loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $189.7 million, or 12.1% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong commercial production and continued consumer loan growth Year-to-date annualized portfolio loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was 5.3% Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $49.7 million, or 3.2% annualized, from the previous quarter

Net interest income (FTE) of $68.5 million decreased $1.3 million from the previous quarter due to lower interest and fees recognized on PPP loans, but increased $1.4 million from the second quarter of 2020

Noninterest income of $26.1 million (excluding net security gains) decreased $1.2 million from the previous quarter but increased $4.3 million from the second quarter of 2020

Noninterest expense of $51.5 million decreased $0.3 million from the previous quarter and decreased $1.2 million from the second quarter of 2020

Total PPP loans decreased $186.1 million from the previous quarter resulting in the total PPP loan balance at June 30, 2021 of $292.4 million

Average deposits increased $375.9 million, or 19.9% annualized compared to the prior quarter, despite $69.6 million in intentional time deposit runoff End of period deposits grew $15.8 million from the previous quarter Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $190.8 million, or 31.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share grew 10.4% annualized compared to the prior quarter and 6.5% year-over-year

First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the third consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2021

On June 14, 2021, the Bank announced it will enter the equipment leasing and finance business with the addition of Rob Boyer to its executive team as President of First Commonwealth Equipment Finance Group

Profitability

The core efficiency ratio (1) of 53.21% improved 352 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and was relatively unchanged from the previous quarter

of 53.21% improved 352 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and was relatively unchanged from the previous quarter The return on average assets (ROA) improved 20 basis points to 1.26% compared to the second quarter of 2020

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.82% as compared to 2.00% in the prior quarter and 1.61% in the second quarter of 2020

for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.82% as compared to 2.00% in the prior quarter and 1.61% in the second quarter of 2020 The net interest margin of 3.17% decreased 23 basis points compared to the prior quarter and decreased 12 basis points as compared to the prior year quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

On April 26, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.9%, which represents $273.0 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

Total available liquidity of $4.7 billion

A total of 72,724 shares at a weighted average price of $13.95 were purchased during the second quarter of 2021 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $23.6 million as of June 30, 2021

Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was $5.4 million, an increase of $9.8 million compared to the previous quarter when the provision for credit losses was ($4.4) million

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.50% compared to 1.55% in the previous quarter

Total criticized loans decreased $21.7 million from the previous quarter Total nonperforming assets increased $1.4 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $3.9 million, an increase of $0.7 million from the previous quarter Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.25% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 0.21% in the previous quarter



“I am pleased with our results in the second quarter. As expected, our loan growth accelerated in multiple categories during the second quarter, bringing our year-to-date annualized loan growth to 5.3% excluding PPP, well within our mid-single-digit long-term target,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to achieving positive operating leverage despite revenue headwinds from net interest margin compression. Our track record of controlling expenses continued in the second quarter even while we continued to make investments to drive future growth. In June, we announced our entry into the equipment finance business through the hiring of Rob Boyer. Through Rob’s leadership, this new vertical will further diversify our earnings stream, and will benefit both our commercial customers and our shareholders in the long-run.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $39.8 million, or $0.41 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million, or $0.24 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $68.5 million decreased $1.3 million from the previous quarter and increased $1.4 million from the prior year quarter. The decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $2.4 million decrease in fees and interest on PPP loans, partially offset by the effects of a $356.1 million increase in average investment securities and a $69.6 million decrease in higher-cost time deposits. Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $7.9 million in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.17%, a decrease of 23 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. The decrease from the previous quarter was due primarily to an 11 basis point decrease in the yield on loans (excluding PPP loans) and a 147 basis point decrease in the yield on PPP loans (inclusive of loan forgiveness), partially offset by a seven basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total average deposits grew $375.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous quarter. Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $190.8 million and offset a $69.6 million decrease in average time deposits.

Total end-of-period deposits grew $15.8 million from the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

The Company adopted CECL on December 31, 2020, effective January 1, 2020.

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $5.4 million as compared to ($4.4) million in the previous quarter. The provision expense during the quarter was a reflection of an improved economic forecast offset by strong end-of-period loan growth and a $1.2 million increase in unfunded commitment reserves.

At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $52.8 million, an increase of $2.4 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $3.2 million from the second quarter of 2020. Nonperforming loans represented 0.82% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.80% and 0.88% for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

At June 30, 2021, criticized loans totaled $250.4 million, a decrease of $21.7 million from the previous quarter.

During the second quarter of 2021, net charge-offs were $3.9 million as compared to $3.3 million in the previous quarter and $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were negatively impacted by a $3.6 million charge-off related to an individual commercial borrower.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.25%, 0.21% and 0.28% for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $27.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $21.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The $1.2 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loans due to an increase in new mortgage originations being retained in the Bank’s loan portfolio and a $1.7 million decrease in the derivative mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate swaps as a result of changes in fair value due to movement in bond spreads, swap rates and counterparty credit risk, which negatively impacted noninterest income. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in fee income related to new interest rate swaps due to increased commercial demand and a $1.0 million increase in card-related interchange income.

Noninterest expense (excluding branch consolidation, early retirement and COVID-19 related expenses) totaled $51.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $51.7 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $52.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. The $0.4 million decrease from the previous quarter was primarily the result of a $0.9 million decrease in occupancy expense due to seasonally higher snow removal in the previous quarter and a $0.5 million decrease in contributions, partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in hospitalization expense and a $0.4 million increase in Pennsylvania shares tax.

The core efficiency ratio was 53.21% during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 53.18% in the previous quarter and 56.73% in the second quarter of 2020.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,392 at June 30, 2021, 1,387 at March 31, 2021, and 1,465 at June 30, 2020. The decrease from the prior year quarter is the result of a company-wide hiring freeze implemented at the end of the first quarter of 2020 and the consolidation of 20% of the Bank’s branch facilities in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the second quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2021. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the July 26, 2021 closing market price of $13.41.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2021 were 15.2%, 12.6%, 9.6% and 11.6% respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 119 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 68,199 $ 69,442 $ 66,686 $ 137,641 $ 134,410 Provision for credit losses 5,413 (4,390 ) 6,859 1,023 37,826 Noninterest income 26,086 27,355 21,812 53,441 41,085 Noninterest expense 51,542 51,859 52,756 103,401 103,027 Net income 29,619 39,770 23,851 69,389 28,578 Core net income (5) 29,777 39,855 24,176 69,632 28,906 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.41 $ 0.24 $ 0.72 $ 0.29 Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6) $ 0.31 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 0.72 $ 0.29 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.06 % 1.51 % 0.66 % Core return on average assets (7) 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.08 % 1.51 % 0.67 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.81 % 2.00 % 1.59 % 1.90 % 1.68 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.82 % 2.00 % 1.61 % 1.91 % 1.69 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.82 % 14.98 % 8.95 % 12.87 % 5.36 % Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.54 % 21.58 % 13.13 % 18.50 % 8.03 % Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.62 % 21.63 % 13.30 % 18.56 % 8.12 % Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 53.21 % 53.18 % 56.73 % 53.20 % 57.46 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17 % 3.40 % 3.29 % 3.29 % 3.46 % Book value per common share $ 11.50 $ 11.30 $ 10.96 Tangible book value per common share (11) 8.22 8.01 7.72 Market value per common share 14.07 14.37 8.28 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.115 0.110 0.110 0.225 0.220 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans (3) 0.78 % 0.75 % 0.81 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.88 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.57 % 0.55 % 0.62 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans (3) 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.66 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) (4) 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.27 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans (4) 183.81 % 192.06 % 145.37 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans (4) 1.44 % 1.44 % 1.18 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.50 % 1.55 % 1.28 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.8 % 11.5 % 11.5 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans (12) 9.0 % 8.9 % 8.9 % Leverage Ratio 9.6 % 9.7 % 9.3 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.6 % 12.6 % 11.8 % Risk Based Capital - Total 15.2 % 15.3 % 14.4 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.6 % 11.6 % 10.7 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 72,051 $ 74,061 $ 74,981 $ 146,112 $ 154,310 Interest expense 3,852 4,619 8,295 8,471 19,900 Net Interest Income 68,199 69,442 66,686 137,641 134,410 Provision for credit losses 5,413 (4,390 ) 6,859 1,023 37,826 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 62,786 73,832 59,827 136,618 96,584 Net securities gains 10 6 8 16 27 Trust income 2,706 2,516 2,109 5,222 4,220 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,310 4,047 3,286 8,357 8,031 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 1,978 2,172 1,831 4,150 3,826 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,509 1,951 1,800 3,460 3,416 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,084 5,046 4,243 8,130 6,789 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 2,111 1,690 581 3,801 1,280 Card-related interchange income 7,406 6,427 5,886 13,833 11,148 Derivative mark-to-market (277 ) 1,430 (221 ) 1,153 (1,962 ) Swap fee income 1,252 146 609 1,398 823 Other income 1,997 1,924 1,680 3,921 3,487 Total Noninterest Income 26,086 27,355 21,812 53,441 41,085 Salaries and employee benefits 28,347 28,671 28,773 57,018 58,750 Net occupancy 3,881 4,773 4,397 8,654 9,370 Furniture and equipment 3,866 3,948 3,657 7,814 7,435 Data processing 3,192 3,052 2,596 6,244 5,063 Pennsylvania shares tax 1,258 832 1,254 2,090 1,992 Advertising and promotion 1,355 1,324 1,535 2,679 2,685 Intangible amortization 863 866 919 1,729 1,853 Other professional fees and services 1,091 751 920 1,842 1,818 FDIC insurance 438 696 733 1,134 761 Litigation and operational losses 556 479 319 1,035 709 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 43 9 140 52 353 COVID-19 related 232 74 419 306 442 Branch consolidation (22 ) 40 — 18 — Other operating expenses 6,442 6,344 7,094 12,786 11,796 Total Noninterest Expense 51,542 51,859 52,756 103,401 103,027 Income before Income Taxes 37,330 49,328 28,883 86,658 34,642 Income tax provision 7,711 9,558 5,032 17,269 6,064 Net Income $ 29,619 $ 39,770 $ 23,851 $ 69,389 $ 28,578 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,201,628 96,248,476 98,132,697 96,201,628 98,132,697 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,282,425 96,233,647 98,146,854 96,255,475 98,254,429





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 89,505 $ 83,989 $ 108,970 Interest-bearing bank deposits 194,948 420,645 348,763 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,102,057 1,056,703 914,412 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 554,225 407,833 297,986 Loans held for sale 19,530 20,604 30,409 Loans 6,740,535 6,736,894 6,922,075 Allowance for credit losses (97,038 ) (96,763 ) (81,441 ) Net loans 6,643,497 6,640,131 6,840,634 Goodwill and other intangibles 315,497 316,148 318,072 Other assets 483,143 470,936 505,409 Total Assets $ 9,402,402 $ 9,416,989 $ 9,364,655 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,617,651 $ 2,616,303 $ 2,288,299 Interest-bearing demand deposits 269,451 267,571 327,691 Savings deposits 4,566,815 4,501,456 4,431,919 Time deposits 431,102 483,926 734,292 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,267,368 5,252,953 5,493,902 Total deposits 7,885,019 7,869,256 7,782,201 Short-term borrowings 107,372 110,762 108,484 Long-term borrowings 182,767 233,012 233,723 Total borrowings 290,139 343,774 342,207 Other liabilities 120,825 116,479 164,542 Shareholders' equity 1,106,419 1,087,480 1,075,705 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,402,402 $ 9,416,989 $ 9,364,655





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2021 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate 2021 Rate 2020 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 6,341,805 3.80 % $ 6,292,076 3.91 % $ 6,372,145 4.14 % $ 6,317,078 3.86 % $ 6,313,985 4.38 % PPP Loans 429,917 5.11 % 489,375 6.58 % 405,738 2.73 % 459,482 5.89 % 202,869 2.73 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,886,184 1.43 % 1,530,107 1.54 % 1,412,275 1.99 % 1,709,129 1.48 % 1,333,987 2.21 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 8,657,906 3.35 % 8,311,558 3.63 % 8,190,158 3.70 % 8,485,689 3.49 % 7,850,841 3.97 % Noninterest-earning assets 793,777 818,896 853,396 806,267 839,596 Total Assets $ 9,451,683 $ 9,130,454 $ 9,043,554 $ 9,291,956 $ 8,690,437 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 4,858,531 0.07 % $ 4,603,822 0.10 % $ 4,568,202 0.24 % $ 4,731,880 0.08 % $ 4,391,763 0.36 % Time deposits 458,638 0.47 % 528,265 0.75 % 776,892 1.51 % 493,259 0.62 % 801,429 1.58 % Short-term borrowings 114,966 0.09 % 119,369 0.11 % 112,063 0.17 % 117,155 0.10 % 157,188 0.81 % Long-term borrowings 206,495 4.65 % 233,113 4.41 % 233,819 4.41 % 219,731 4.52 % 233,934 4.41 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,638,630 0.27 % 5,484,569 0.34 % 5,690,976 0.59 % 5,562,025 0.31 % 5,584,314 0.72 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,604,695 2,413,887 2,130,775 2,509,818 1,903,568 Other liabilities 110,264 155,443 150,254 132,729 131,122 Shareholders' equity 1,098,094 1,076,555 1,071,549 1,087,384 1,071,433 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,813,053 3,645,885 3,352,578 3,729,931 3,106,123 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,451,683 $ 9,130,454 $ 9,043,554 $ 9,291,956 $ 8,690,437 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.17 % 3.40 % 3.29 % 3.29 % 3.46 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Loan Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,081,822 $ 1,077,218 $ 1,202,212 Paycheck Protection Program 292,355 478,453 570,887 Commercial real estate 2,205,758 2,167,506 2,224,710 Real estate construction 317,496 316,207 339,603 Total Commercial 3,897,431 4,039,384 4,337,412 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,259,798 1,178,640 1,140,101 Home equity lines of credit 568,985 577,975 583,187 Real estate construction 97,320 88,373 76,726 Total Real Estate - Consumer 1,926,103 1,844,988 1,800,014 Auto loans 829,150 759,061 671,202 Direct installment 28,805 32,143 43,629 Personal lines of credit 53,720 55,719 63,600 Student loans 5,326 5,599 6,218 Total Other Consumer 917,001 852,522 784,649 Total Consumer Portfolio 2,843,104 2,697,510 2,584,663 Total Portfolio Loans 6,740,535 6,736,894 6,922,075 Loans held for sale 19,530 20,604 30,409 Total Loans $ 6,760,065 $ 6,757,498 $ 6,952,484 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 22,219 $ 23,056 $ 44,968 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis — — — Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 23,981 20,628 3,600 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 6,593 6,697 7,455 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 52,793 $ 50,381 $ 56,023 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 394 916 1,634 Repossessions ("Repos") 440 833 537 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 53,627 $ 52,130 $ 58,194 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 903 1,079 1,421 Classified loans 55,957 72,026 76,917 Criticized loans 250,427 272,143 125,432 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.80 % 0.77 % 0.84 % Allowance for credit losses $ 97,038 $ 96,763 $ 81,441





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 3,784 $ 479 $ 1,234 $ 4,263 $ 1,639 Real estate construction (135 ) — (26 ) (135 ) (26 ) Commercial real estate 6 1,511 2,151 1,517 2,373 Residential real estate (160 ) 68 2 (92 ) 504 Loans to individuals 432 1,212 1,132 1,644 3,532 Net Charge-offs $ 3,927 $ 3,270 $ 4,493 $ 7,197 $ 8,022 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.21 % 0.25 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized) (4) 0.25 % 0.21 % 0.28 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 137.84 % (134.25 ) % 152.66 % 14.21 % 471.53 % Provision for credit losses $ 5,413 $ (4,390 ) $ 6,859 $ 1,023 $ 37,826





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3) Includes held for sale loans. (4) Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 72,051 $ 74,061 $ 74,981 $ 146,112 $ 154,310 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 290 309 359 598 755 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 72,341 74,370 75,340 146,710 155,065 Interest expense 3,852 4,619 8,295 8,471 19,900 Net interest income, (FTE) (1) $ 68,489 $ 69,751 $ 67,045 $ 138,239 $ 135,165





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 29,619 $ 39,770 $ 23,851 $ 69,389 $ 28,578 Intangible amortization 863 866 919 1,729 1,853 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 ) (182 ) (193 ) (363 ) (389 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 30,301 $ 40,454 $ 24,577 $ 70,755 $ 30,042 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,098,094 $ 1,076,555 $ 1,071,549 $ 1,087,384 $ 1,071,433 Less: intangible assets 315,776 316,438 318,486 316,105 318,877 Tangible Equity 782,318 760,117 753,063 771,279 752,556 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 782,318 $ 760,117 $ 753,063 $ 771,279 $ 752,556 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.54 % 21.58 % 13.13 % 18.50 % 8.03 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 29,619 $ 39,770 $ 23,851 $ 69,389 $ 28,578 Net securities gains (10 ) (6 ) (8 ) (16 ) (27 ) Tax benefit of net securities gains 2 1 2 3 6 COVID-19 related 232 74 419 306 442 Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (49 ) (16 ) (88 ) (64 ) (93 ) Branch consolidation related (22 ) 40 — 18 — Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses 5 (8 ) — (4 ) — (5) Core net income $ 29,777 $ 39,855 $ 24,176 $ 69,632 $ 28,906 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 96,282,425 96,233,647 98,146,854 96,255,475 98,254,429 (6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.41 $ 0.25 $ 0.72 $ 0.29 Intangible amortization 863 866 919 1,729 1,853 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 ) (182 ) (193 ) (363 ) (389 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 30,459 $ 40,539 $ 24,902 $ 70,998 $ 30,370 (9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.62 % 21.63 % 13.30 % 18.56 % 8.12 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 29,619 $ 39,770 $ 23,851 $ 69,389 $ 28,578 Total Average Assets 9,451,683 9,130,454 9,043,554 9,291,956 8,690,437 Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.06 % 1.51 % 0.66 % Core Net Income (5) $ 29,777 $ 39,855 $ 24,176 $ 69,632 $ 28,906 Total Average Assets 9,451,683 9,130,454 9,043,554 9,291,956 8,690,437 (7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.26 % 1.77 % 1.08 % 1.51 % 0.67 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 51,542 $ 51,859 $ 52,756 $ 103,401 $ 103,027 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Unfunded commitment reserve — — 887 — (1,652 ) Intangible amortization 863 866 919 1,729 1,853 COVID-19 related 232 74 419 306 442 Branch consolidation related (22 ) 40 — 18 — Noninterest Expense - Core $ 50,469 $ 50,879 $ 50,531 $ 101,348 $ 102,384 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 68,489 $ 69,751 $ 67,045 $ 138,239 $ 135,165 Total noninterest income 26,086 27,355 21,812 53,441 41,085 Net securities gains (10 ) (6 ) (8 ) (16 ) (27 ) Total Revenue 94,565 97,100 88,849 191,664 176,223 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market (277 ) 1,430 (221 ) 1,153 (1,962 ) Total Revenue - Core $ 94,842 $ 95,670 $ 89,070 $ 190,511 $ 178,185 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 53.21 % 53.18 % 56.73 % 53.20 % 57.46 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,106,419 $ 1,087,480 $ 1,075,705 Less: intangible assets 315,497 316,148 318,072 Tangible Equity 790,922 771,332 757,633 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 790,922 $ 771,332 $ 757,633 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 9,402,402 $ 9,416,989 $ 9,364,655 Less: intangible assets 315,497 316,148 318,072 Tangible Assets $ 9,086,905 $ 9,100,841 $ 9,046,583 Less: PPP loans 292,355 478,453 570,887 Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 8,794,550 $ 8,622,388 $ 8,475,696 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.70 % 8.48 % 8.37 % (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.99 % 8.95 % 8.94 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 96,201,628 96,248,476 98,132,697 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 8.22 $ 8.01 $ 7.72 Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.



