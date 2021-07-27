Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

QUINCY, Mass., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ Global Market: RNDB), the holding company for Envision Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $1.6 million, or $0.32 per basic share and $0.31 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.81 per basic and $0.78 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and net income of $5.2 million, or $1.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding one-time events of $145,000 in severance expenses, $71,000 in other outsourcing expenses, and $29,000 in losses on disposals of fixed assets, earnings were $1.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Excluding one-time charges of $109,000 in severance expenses, earnings were $4.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Excluding $189,000 of operating expenses related to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $5.7 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding certain nonrecurring items, was $5.9 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding other certain nonrecurring items, of $6.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $744.1 million, compared to $738.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million, or 0.8%. Total loans increased by $48.6 million, or 9.8%, to $546.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $497.8 million at March 31, 2021, whereas loans held for sale decreased by $18.9 million to $74.3 million at June 30, 2021 from $93.2 million at March 31, 2021. Compared to June 30, 2020, total assets grew $20.1 million, or 2.8% from $724.0 million. The growth from the prior year period was driven by an increase in total loans of $50.4 million, or 10.2%, and an increase in loans held for sale of $12.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $41.1 million.

William M. Parent, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The second quarter was a positive quarter for our Company as we continued to see progress along our operating path. Strong loan growth, higher net interest margin, net interest income growth and improved credit metrics all reflect building momentum. The earnings decline from prior quarters reflects the normalization of the mortgage market as declining refinancing volume and compressed margins resulted in significantly lower overall originations and related income. We continue to work diligently to right size our operations to reflect market conditions but there will be a lagging period before our overall operating leverage initiatives are realized. We are pleased with the developments post re-opening of our local market and remain optimistic that we can continue to grow our business and generate recurring operating leverage.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $108,000, or 2.1%, to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily due to a decrease in the cost of term certificates and a decrease in the volume of Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (“FHLBB”) advances from the prior quarter. The average cost of certificates of deposit decreased by 31 basis points from the prior quarter, and the average balance of FHLBB advances decreased $19.4 million, or 27.3%, from the prior quarter. This contributed to a decrease of 9 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021. The improvement in the cost of funding was partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets of 3 basis points, driven by declines in the volume of and yield on investment securities. Accordingly, the net interest margin increased by 4 basis points, to 3.00% in the second quarter from 2.96% in the first quarter.

Net interest income increased by $466,000, or 9.8%, to $5.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from $4.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Relative to the prior year quarter, the net interest margin increased by 12 basis points to 3.00%, from 2.88%. The improvement reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, which exceeded the decrease in rates earned on interest-earning assets in the lower interest rate environment. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 59 basis points, whereas the yield on interest-earning assets declined by 36 basis points between periods.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $27,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, driven by changes in the qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic outlook used in the Company’s calculation, along with improvements in credit quality trends, which were partially offset by total loan growth of $48.6 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for loan losses was 1.19%, 1.32% and 1.22% of total loans at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and was 101.9%, 79.0% and 179.3% of non-performing assets at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $5.6 million, or 45.1%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $12.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, due to a decrease of $5.3 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, in addition to a decrease in net mortgage servicing fees of $398,000. Sold mortgages totaled $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $503.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $139.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $239.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021, contributing to the decrease in the net gain on loan origination and sales activities. Mortgage servicing fees decreased $398,000, or 51.1%, to $381,000 for the second quarter of 2021 from $779,000 in the first quarter of 2021 due to a positive fair value adjustment of $421,000 in the first quarter of 2021, based on an increase in mortgage interest rates from the end of 2020, and an impairment charge of $65,000 taken in the second quarter of 2021, as mortgage interest rates declined slightly from the prior quarter.

Non-interest income decreased $6.7 million, or 49.5%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $8.6 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities, partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in net mortgage servicing fees. Sold mortgage loans totaled $342.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to sold mortgage loans of $442.9 million during the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 ended with a mortgage pipeline of $139.7 million, compared to a pipeline of $329.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $1.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, principally due to an impairment of mortgage servicing rights of $1.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Non-interest expenses decreased $1.3 million, or 11.1%, to $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $12.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.1 million, or 13.4%, primarily driven by lower commissions paid on mortgage originations and a decrease in professional fees of $238,000 or 42.4% from the prior quarter. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $123,000 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from the prior quarter due to the closing of residential lending offices.

Non-interest expenses decreased $752,000 to $10.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $11.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decrease is principally due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $1.1 million, primarily attributed to lower commissions and incentives associated with a normalization of residential loan production, partially offset by a $401,000 increase in other non-interest expenses, which included an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments, driven by growth in unfunded commercial real estate and commercial construction commitments as of June 30, 2021.

The income tax benefit was $162,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million and $594,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reversed a valuation allowance on its charitable contribution carryforwards totaling $531,000. The remaining income tax expense for 2021 is expected to reflect an effective tax rate of 28.5%.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income increased by $1.1 million, or 12.4%, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. The change reflects the shortening and downward pricing of deposit liabilities, exceeding the decreases in the rates earned on interest-earning assets because of the lower interest-rate environment. In addition, the composition of our deposit base improved as the average balance of savings and NOW accounts for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $44.7 million, or 30.5%, and $26.8 million, or 62.6%, respectively, from the six months ended June 30, 2020, while the average balance of our term certificates decreased $73.1 million, or 42.0%, from the prior year. The activity resulted in a 69 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The Company recognized a credit for loan losses of $240,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the prior year period. At June 30, 2021, improvements to qualitative factors related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic outlook, and credit quality trends all helped to generate the credit for loan losses, partially offset by provisions for loan growth.

Non-interest income decreased $712,000, or 3.6%, to $19.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $20.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020, principally due to a decrease of $4.8 million in the net gain on loan origination and sale activities. Mortgage loans sold were $846.0 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $657.9 million in the first half of 2020. Net gain on loan origination and sale activities decreased, while mortgage loans sold increased compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of both shrinking loan sale margins and the impact of a decreasing mortgage banking pipeline during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to an increasing mortgage banking pipeline during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Mortgage servicing fees increased $3.8 million in the first half of 2021 to $1.2 million from a loss of $2.6 million in the first half of 2020, due to positive fair value adjustments of $356,000 in the first half of 2021 and impairment charges of $3.1 million in the first half of 2020.

Non-interest expenses increased $240,000, or 1.1%, to $22.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $22.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Non-interest expenses in the first half of 2020 included one-time charges of $1,375,000 related to the retirement of senior executives as well as $207,000 of COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses. Increases to non-interest expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2021 related to higher recurring salaries and benefits and other non-interest expenses related to increased mortgage loan production, professional fees associated with the outsourcing of the Company’s residential loan servicing functions, and an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments related to new commercial real estate and commercial construction commitments. Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $172,000 in the first half of 2021 over the prior year period, partly as a result of decreased rental expenses due to the closures of residential lending offices, in addition to the absence of significant COVID-19 pandemic spending on cleaning and supplies.

Income tax expenses increased to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $605,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The current period included a reversal of a charitable contribution carryforward valuation allowance, and the prior period included the utilization of net operating loss carryforwards.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2021, total assets amounted to $744.1 million, compared to $738.2 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of $6.0 million, or 0.8%. A $48.7 million increase in net loans from the prior quarter was partially offset by a $20.1 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents and an $18.9 million decrease in loans held for sale. Net loan growth of 9.9% was driven by 1-4 family residential real estate growth of $24.8 million and commercial real estate growth of $20.8 million. Deposits increased by $11.7 million in the quarter, including an increase of $6.1 million in non-interest bearing deposits. In addition, the Company reduced borrowings by $10 million in the quarter.

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased $20.1 million, or 2.8% from $724.0 million at June 30, 2020. Contributing to asset growth was a $49.7 million increase in net loans to $540.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $490.9 million at June 30, 2020. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $41.1 million, or 54.1%, to $34.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $76.0 million at June 30, 2020, mainly to fund growth in net loans as well as loans held for sale. Commercial real estate loans increased by $32.9 million, or 24.4%, as we focus on diversifying our loan mix. The increase in total assets from the prior year quarter was also funded by continued deposit growth. Retail deposits totaled $514.9 million at June 30, 2021, increasing by $31.9 million, or 6.6%, from $483.0 million at June 30, 2020. Driving the growth in retail deposits was customers’ receipt of government stimulus and our focus on deposit gathering. FHLBB advances decreased by $21.9 million to $50.0 million at June 30, 2021, from $71.9 million at June 30, 2020. Federal Reserve Bank advances decreased by $15.0 million between periods.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $100.9 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease of $149,000 reflects share repurchases during the period of $2.2 million, partially offset by net income of $1.6 million and an increase in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $97,000.

Total stockholders’ equity was $100.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $84.5 million at June 30, 2020. The increase of $16.2 million relates mainly to net income from the previous twelve months of $21.2 million, partially offset by share repurchases of $5.4 million and a decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale securities, net of taxes, of $879,000.

COVID-19 Impact

In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers and our business, the Company implemented a series of measures through the date of this release, including participation in the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA’s”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), for which we funded $26.2 million of SBA PPP Loans through June 30, 2021, and granting payment deferrals for residential mortgage, home equity and certain commercial borrowers who were current in their payments at the time the deferral was requested. Depending on the circumstances of the borrowers, the forbearance calls for a reduced or full deferral of payment. Please refer to the Loan Payment Deferrals and COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors for statistics on loan payment deferrals and the commercial loan sectors we believe could be exposed to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

% Change June 30, March 31, June 30, Jun 2021 vs. Jun 2021 vs. 2021 2021 2020 Mar 2021 Jun 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,876 $ 54,950 $ 76,003 (36.5 )% (54.1 )% Certificates of deposit - - 490 - % (100.0 )% Securities available for sale, at fair value 50,212 54,148 54,462 (7.3 )% (7.8 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 74,277 93,176 61,673 (20.3 )% 20.4 % Loans: 1-4 family residential 263,992 239,190 246,236 10.4 % 7.2 % Home equity 50,555 49,073 43,493 3.0 % 16.2 % Commercial real estate 167,691 146,930 134,750 14.1 % 24.4 % Construction 29,140 29,975 35,181 (2.8 )% (17.2 )% Total real estate loans 511,378 465,168 459,660 9.9 % 11.3 % Commercial and industrial 25,826 23,869 22,940 8.2 % 12.6 % Consumer 9,194 8,724 13,435 5.4 % (31.6 )% Total loans 546,398 497,761 496,035 9.8 % 10.2 % Allowance for loan losses (6,523 ) (6,563 ) (6,059 ) (0.6 )% 7.7 % Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 785 785 962 0.0 % (18.4 )% Loans, net 540,660 491,983 490,938 9.9 % 10.1 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,855 3,576 4,072 (20.2 )% (29.9 )% Accrued interest receivable 1,523 1,501 1,760 1.5 % (13.5 )% Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,375 14,744 8,094 4.3 % 90.0 % Premises and equipment, net 5,115 4,709 5,313 8.6 % (3.7 )% Bank-owned life insurance 8,703 8,662 8,532 0.5 % 2.0 % Foreclosed real estate, net - 132 132 (100.0 )% (100.0 )% Other assets 10,546 10,607 12,572 (0.6 )% (16.1 )% Total assets $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 724,041 0.8 % 2.8 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 124,683 $ 118,623 $ 89,014 5.1 % 40.1 % Savings accounts 190,584 192,712 165,234 (1.1 )% 15.3 % NOW accounts 51,059 62,772 48,014 (18.7 )% 6.3 % Money market accounts 73,967 78,236 75,827 (5.5 )% (2.5 )% Term certificates 74,631 75,690 104,905 (1.4 )% (28.9 )% Interest bearing brokered 57,059 32,225 55,972 77.1 % 1.9 % Total deposits 571,983 560,258 538,966 2.1 % 6.1 % Federal Reserve Bank advances - - 15,010 - % (100.0 )% Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 50,016 60,024 71,944 (16.7 )% (30.5 )% Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,783 1,924 1,824 (7.3 )% (2.2 )% Post-employment benefit obligations 2,226 2,235 2,319 (0.4 )% (4.0 )% Other liabilities 17,424 12,888 9,449 35.2 % 84.4 % Total liabilities 643,432 637,329 639,512 1.0 % 0.6 % Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 53 55 (1.9 )% (5.5 )% Additional paid-in capital 46,740 48,613 51,013 (3.9 )% (8.4 )% Retained earnings 57,378 55,801 36,130 2.8 % 58.8 % ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,662 ) (3,709 ) (3,850 ) (1.3 )% (4.9 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 202 101 1,181 100.0 % (82.9 )% Total stockholders' equity 100,710 100,859 84,529 (0.1 )% 19.1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 724,041 0.8 % 2.8 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,876 $ 54,950 $ 13,774 $ 49,091 $ 76,003 Certificates of deposit - - - - 490 Securities available for sale, at fair value 50,212 54,148 55,366 55,551 54,462 Loans held for sale, at fair value 74,277 93,176 119,112 87,805 61,673 Loans: 1-4 family residential 263,992 239,190 235,648 235,955 246,236 Home equity 50,555 49,073 48,166 48,097 43,493 Commercial real estate 167,691 146,930 143,893 141,862 134,750 Construction 29,140 29,975 31,050 32,064 35,181 Total real estate loans 511,378 465,168 458,757 457,978 459,660 Commercial and industrial 25,826 23,869 20,259 20,388 22,940 Consumer 9,194 8,724 10,289 11,696 13,435 Total loans 546,398 497,761 489,305 490,062 496,035 Allowance for loan losses (6,523 ) (6,563 ) (6,784 ) (6,597 ) (6,059 ) Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums 785 785 1,123 1,083 962 Loans, net 540,660 491,983 483,644 484,548 490,938 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 2,855 3,576 3,576 3,797 4,072 Accrued interest receivable 1,523 1,501 1,562 1,654 1,760 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,375 14,744 12,377 10,944 8,094 Premises and equipment, net 5,115 4,709 4,781 5,133 5,313 Bank-owned life insurance 8,703 8,662 8,622 8,577 8,532 Foreclosed real estate, net - 132 132 132 132 Other assets 10,546 10,607 18,126 15,736 12,572 Total assets $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968 $ 724,041 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 124,683 $ 118,623 $ 96,731 $ 93,352 $ 89,014 Savings accounts 190,584 192,712 185,481 175,316 165,234 NOW accounts 51,059 62,772 53,530 47,032 48,014 Money market accounts 73,967 78,236 77,393 74,874 75,827 Term certificates 74,631 75,690 83,444 94,438 104,905 Interest bearing brokered 57,059 32,225 31,728 37,273 55,972 Total deposits 571,983 560,258 528,307 522,285 538,966 Federal Reserve Bank advances - - 11,431 15,318 15,010 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances 50,016 60,024 61,895 66,903 71,944 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 1,783 1,924 2,338 1,959 1,824 Post-employment benefit obligations 2,226 2,235 2,382 2,289 2,319 Other liabilities 17,424 12,888 14,900 19,276 9,449 Total liabilities 643,432 637,329 621,253 628,030 639,512 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 52 53 54 55 55 Additional paid-in capital 46,740 48,613 50,937 51,201 51,013 Retained earnings 57,378 55,801 51,689 46,415 36,130 ESOP-Unearned compensation (3,662 ) (3,709 ) (3,756 ) (3,803 ) (3,850 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 202 101 895 1,070 1,181 Total stockholders' equity 100,710 100,859 99,819 94,938 84,529 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 744,142 $ 738,188 $ 721,072 $ 722,968 $ 724,041

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended % Change June 30, March 31, June 30, Jun 2021 vs. Jun 2021 vs. 2021 2021 2020 Mar 2021 Jun 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,505 $ 5,508 $ 5,723 (0.1 )% (3.8 )% Other interest and dividend income 237 253 336 (6.3 )% (29.5 )% Total interest and dividend income 5,742 5,761 6,059 (0.3 )% (5.2 )% Interest expense 543 670 1,326 (19.0 )% (59.0 )% Net interest income 5,199 5,091 4,733 2.1 % 9.8 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (27 ) (213 ) 1,068 (87.3 )% (102.5 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,226 5,304 3,665 (1.5 )% 42.6 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 419 367 266 14.2 % 57.5 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 5,740 10,993 14,370 (47.8 )% (60.1 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 381 779 (1,354 ) (51.1 )% (128.1 )% Other 276 284 217 (2.8 )% 27.2 % Total non-interest income 6,816 12,423 13,499 (45.1 )% (49.5 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,310 8,437 8,402 (13.4 )% (13.0 )% Occupancy and equipment 621 744 838 (16.5 )% (25.9 )% Professional fees 323 561 230 (42.4 )% 40.4 % Marketing 200 170 152 17.6 % 31.6 % FDIC insurance 54 54 39 0.0 % 38.5 % Other non-interest expenses 2,119 1,985 1,718 6.8 % 23.3 % Total non-interest expenses 10,627 11,951 11,379 (11.1 )% (6.6 )% Income before income taxes 1,415 5,776 5,785 (75.5 )% (75.5 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (162 ) 1,664 594 (109.7 )% (127.3 )% Net income $ 1,577 $ 4,112 $ 5,191 (61.6 )% (69.6 )% Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.78 $ 1.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,921,182 5,056,165 5,092,490 Diluted 5,135,582 5,254,907 5,092,490

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date % Change June 30, June 30, Jun 2021 vs. 2021 2020 Jun 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 11,013 $ 11,343 (2.9 )% Other interest and dividend income 490 769 (36.3 )% Total interest and dividend income 11,503 12,112 (5.0 )% Interest expense 1,213 2,955 (59.0 )% Net interest income 10,290 9,157 12.4 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (240 ) 1,792 (113.4 )% Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 10,530 7,365 43.0 % Non-interest income: Customer service fees 786 573 37.2 % Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 16,733 21,514 (22.2 )% Mortgage servicing fees, net 1,160 (2,608 ) (144.5 )% Other 560 472 18.6 % Total non-interest income 19,239 19,951 (3.6 )% Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 15,747 16,527 (4.7 )% Occupancy and equipment 1,365 1,537 (11.2 )% Professional fees 884 635 39.2 % Marketing 370 304 21.7 % FDIC insurance 108 96 12.5 % Other non-interest expenses 4,104 3,239 26.7 % Total non-interest expenses 22,578 22,338 1.1 % Income before income taxes 7,191 4,978 44.5 % Income tax expense 1,502 605 148.3 % Net income $ 5,689 $ 4,373 30.1 % Net income per share: Basic $ 1.14 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,988,283 5,107,700 Diluted 5,193,643 5,107,700

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Trend

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 5,505 $ 5,508 $ 5,532 $ 5,337 $ 5,723 Other interest and dividend income 237 253 296 311 336 Total interest and dividend income 5,742 5,761 5,828 5,648 6,059 Interest expense 543 670 788 979 1,326 Net interest income 5,199 5,091 5,040 4,669 4,733 Provision (credit) for loan losses (27 ) (213 ) 215 546 1,068 Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 5,226 5,304 4,825 4,123 3,665 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 419 367 381 330 266 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net 5,740 10,993 14,620 18,102 14,370 Mortgage servicing fees, net 381 779 275 1,180 (1,354 ) Other 276 284 311 262 217 Total non-interest income 6,816 12,423 15,587 19,874 13,499 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,310 8,437 8,722 7,911 8,402 Occupancy and equipment 621 744 1,150 859 838 Professional fees 323 561 389 253 230 Marketing 200 170 231 154 152 FDIC insurance 54 54 51 41 39 Other non-interest expenses 2,119 1,985 2,384 1,833 1,718 Total non-interest expenses 10,627 11,951 12,927 11,051 11,379 Income before income taxes 1,415 5,776 7,485 12,946 5,785 Income tax expense (benefit) (162 ) 1,664 2,211 2,661 594 Net income $ 1,577 $ 4,112 $ 5,274 $ 10,285 $ 5,191 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.81 $ 1.03 $ 2.01 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.78 $ 1.01 $ 2.01 $ 1.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,921,182 5,056,165 5,135,069 5,120,367 5,092,490 Diluted 5,135,582 5,254,907 5,244,414 5,120,367 5,092,490

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 592,750 $ 5,505 3.71 % $ 594,021 $ 5,508 3.71 % $ 576,964 $ 5,723 3.97 % Investment securities(2) (3) 55,376 229 1.65 % 57,818 247 1.71 % 58,119 332 2.28 % Interest-earning deposits 43,888 8 0.07 % 35,492 7 0.08 % 22,918 5 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 692,014 5,742 3.32 % 687,331 5,762 3.35 % 658,001 6,060 3.68 % Noninterest-earning assets 40,257 42,045 40,156 Total assets $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 698,157 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 192,434 89 0.18 % 190,313 98 0.21 % 158,427 233 0.59 % NOW accounts 69,730 38 0.22 % 69,511 48 0.28 % 46,593 50 0.43 % Money market accounts 72,469 43 0.24 % 75,994 54 0.28 % 71,396 122 0.68 % Term certificates 104,604 176 0.67 % 96,978 238 0.98 % 159,224 677 1.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 439,237 346 0.32 % 432,796 438 0.40 % 435,640 1,082 0.99 % FHLBB and FRB advances 51,502 198 1.54 % 70,857 232 1.31 % 79,133 244 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 490,739 544 0.44 % 503,653 670 0.53 % 514,773 1,326 1.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 124,656 106,929 77,947 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,606 15,375 22,893 Total liabilities 629,001 625,957 615,613 Total stockholders' equity 103,270 103,419 82,544 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 698,157 Net interest income $ 5,198 $ 5,092 $ 4,734 Interest rate spread(4) 2.88 % 2.82 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 201,275 $ 183,678 $ 143,228 Net interest margin(6) 3.00 % 2.96 % 2.88 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141.01 % 136.47 % 127.82 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1,000, $1,000 and $1,000 for the three months ended June, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances/Yields

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balance and Yields Year to Date June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 593,382 $ 11,013 3.71 % $ 554,053 $ 11,343 4.09 % Investment securities(2) (3) 56,590 476 1.68 % 58,459 711 2.43 % Interest-earning deposits 39,713 15 0.08 % 20,688 61 0.59 % Total interest-earning assets 689,685 11,504 3.34 % 633,200 12,115 3.83 % Noninterest-earning assets 41,146 35,965 Total assets $ 730,831 $ 669,165 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 191,379 187 0.20 % 146,635 516 0.70 % NOW accounts 69,621 86 0.25 % 42,821 101 0.47 % Money market accounts 74,222 97 0.26 % 74,895 321 0.86 % Term certificates 100,812 414 0.82 % 173,939 1,570 1.81 % Total interest-bearing deposits 436,034 784 0.36 % 438,290 2,508 1.14 % FHLBB and FRB advances 61,126 430 1.41 % 63,118 447 1.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 497,160 1,214 0.49 % 501,408 2,955 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 115,841 70,333 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 14,486 16,221 Total liabilities 627,487 587,962 Total stockholders' equity 103,344 81,204 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 730,831 $ 669,166 Net interest income $ 10,290 $ 9,160 Interest rate spread(4) 2.85 % 2.65 % Net interest-earning assets(5) $ 192,525 $ 131,792 Net interest margin(6) 2.98 % 2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 138.72 % 126.28 %

(1) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans.

(2) Includes carrying value of securities classified as available-for-sale and FHLBB stock.

(3) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2,000 and $3,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 592,750 $ 594,021 $ 580,002 $ 559,370 $ 576,964 Investment securities 55,376 57,818 58,329 57,211 58,119 Interest-earning deposits 43,888 35,492 30,573 48,949 22,918 Total interest-earning assets 692,014 687,331 668,904 665,530 658,001 Non-interest earning assets 40,257 42,045 45,015 41,037 40,156 Total assets $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567 $ 698,157 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 192,434 $ 190,313 $ 181,653 $ 170,762 $ 158,427 NOW accounts 69,730 69,511 59,005 57,646 46,593 Money market accounts 72,469 75,994 75,106 72,369 71,396 Term certificates 104,604 96,978 112,260 131,053 159,224 Total interest-bearing deposits 439,237 432,796 428,024 431,830 435,640 FHLBB and FRB advances 51,502 70,857 77,584 82,639 79,133 Total interest-bearing liabilities 490,739 503,653 505,608 514,469 514,773 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 124,656 106,929 94,540 88,394 77,947 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 13,606 15,375 13,539 12,724 22,893 Total liabilities 629,001 625,957 613,687 615,587 615,613 Total stockholders' equity 103,270 103,419 100,232 90,980 82,544 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 732,271 $ 729,376 $ 713,919 $ 706,567 $ 698,157

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances Trend

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 3.71 % 3.71 % 3.82 % 3.82 % 3.97 % Investment securities 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.99 % 2.13 % 2.28 % Interest-earning deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.09 % Total interest-earning assets 3.32 % 3.35 % 3.49 % 3.40 % 3.68 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.31 % 0.40 % 0.59 % NOW accounts 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.28 % 0.43 % Money market accounts 0.24 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.68 % Term certificates 0.67 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.35 % 1.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.50 % 0.68 % 0.99 % FHLBB and FRB advances 1.54 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.21 % 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.53 % 0.62 % 0.76 % 1.03 % Interest rate spread 2.88 % 2.82 % 2.87 % 2.64 % 2.65 % Net interest rate margin 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % 2.88 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 141.01 % 136.47 % 132.30 % 129.36 % 127.82 %

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. March 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ (3 ) $ - $ (3 ) Investment securities (10 ) (8 ) (18 ) Interest-earning deposits 2 - 2 Total interest-earning assets (11 ) (8 ) (19 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1 (10 ) (9 ) NOW accounts - (10 ) (10 ) Money market accounts (3 ) (8 ) (11 ) Term certificates 18 (80 ) (62 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 16 (108 ) (92 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (70 ) 35 (35 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (54 ) (73 ) (127 ) Change in net interest income $ 43 $ 65 $ 108





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 157 $ (375 ) $ (218 ) Investment securities (15 ) (88 ) (103 ) Interest-earning deposits 4 - 4 Total interest-earning assets 146 (463 ) (317 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 43 (187 ) (144 ) NOW accounts 19 (31 ) (12 ) Money market accounts 2 (81 ) (79 ) Term certificates (181 ) (320 ) (501 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (117 ) (619 ) (736 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (98 ) 51 (47 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (215 ) (568 ) (783 ) Change in net interest income $ 361 $ 105 $ 466

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Rate/Volume Analysis

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date June 30, 2021 vs. 2020 Increase (Decrease) Total Due to Changes in Increase Volume Rate (Decrease) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 313 $ (643 ) $ (330 ) Investment securities (22 ) (213 ) (235 ) Interest-earning deposits 3 (47 ) (44 ) Total interest-earning assets 294 (903 ) (609 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 11 (340 ) (329 ) NOW accounts 18 (33 ) (15 ) Money market accounts (3 ) (221 ) (224 ) Term certificates (502 ) (654 ) (1,156 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (476 ) (1,248 ) (1,724 ) FHLBB and FRB advances (14 ) (4 ) (18 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities (490 ) (1,252 ) (1,742 ) Change in net interest income $ 784 $ 349 $ 1,133

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,535 $ 664 $ 5,199 Provision (credit) for loan losses (27 ) - (27 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 4,562 664 5,226 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 393 26 419 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 6,558 6,558 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 475 381 Other 158 118 276 Total non-interest income 457 7,177 7,634 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,746 5,564 7,310 Occupancy and equipment 407 214 621 Other non-interest expenses 1,265 1,431 2,696 Total non-interest expenses 3,418 7,209 10,627 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,601 $ 632 2,233 Elimination of inter-segment profit (818 ) Income before income taxes 1,415 Income tax expense (benefit) (162 ) Net income $ 1,577

_____________________________

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.



The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.



Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 4,201 $ 890 $ 5,091 Provision (credit) for loan losses (213 ) - (213 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 4,414 890 5,304 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 340 27 367 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 11,674 11,674 Mortgage servicing fees, net (94 ) 873 779 Other 151 133 284 Total non-interest income 397 12,707 13,104 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,802 6,635 8,437 Occupancy and equipment 443 301 744 Other non-interest expenses 1,087 1,683 2,770 Total non-interest expenses 3,332 8,619 11,951 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 1,479 $ 4,978 6,457 Elimination of inter-segment profit (681 ) Income before income taxes 5,776 Income tax expense 1,664 Net income $ 4,112

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.





Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 3,944 $ 789 $ 4,733 Provision for loan losses 1,068 - 1,068 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,876 789 3,665 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 245 21 266 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 14,736 14,736 Mortgage servicing fees, net (95 ) (1,258 ) (1,353 ) Other 85 132 217 Total non-interest income 235 13,631 13,866 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,925 6,476 8,401 Occupancy and equipment 465 374 839 Other non-interest expenses 1,057 1,082 2,139 Total non-interest expenses 3,447 7,932 11,379 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (336 ) $ 6,488 6,152 Elimination of inter-segment profit (367 ) Income before income taxes 5,785 Income tax expense 594 Net income $ 5,191

(1) Before elimination of inter-segment profit.

The information above was derived from the internal management reporting system used to measure performance of the segments.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 8,736 $ 1,554 $ 10,290 Provision (credit) for loan losses (240 ) - (240 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 8,976 1,554 10,530 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 733 53 786 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 18,232 18,232 Mortgage servicing fees, net (189 ) 1,349 1,160 Other 309 251 560 Total non-interest income 853 19,885 20,738 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,548 12,199 15,747 Occupancy and equipment 851 514 1,365 Other non-interest expenses 2,349 3,117 5,466 Total non-interest expenses 6,748 15,830 22,578 Income before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ 3,081 $ 5,609 8,690 Elimination of inter-segment profit (1,499 ) Income before income taxes 7,191 Income tax expense 1,502 Net income $ 5,689

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Segment Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Envision Bank Envision Mortgage Consolidated Total Net interest income $ 7,937 $ 1,220 $ 9,157 Provision for loan losses 1,792 - 1,792 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,145 1,220 7,365 Non-interest income: Customer service fees 518 55 573 Gain on loan origination and sale activities, net (1) - 22,209 22,209 Mortgage servicing fees, net (182 ) (2,426 ) (2,608 ) Other 225 247 472 Total non-interest income 561 20,085 20,646 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,023 11,504 16,527 Occupancy and equipment 869 668 1,537 Other non-interest expenses 2,203 2,071 4,274 Total non-interest expenses 8,095 14,243 22,338 Income (loss) before income taxes and elimination of inter-segment profit $ (1,389 ) $ 7,062 5,673 Elimination of inter-segment profit (695 ) Income before income taxes 4,978 Income tax expense 605 Net income $ 4,373

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision

(credit) for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 1,415 $ (162 ) $ 1,577 $ 0.31 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 145 41 104 0.02 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 1,660 $ (93 ) $ 1,753 $ 0.34 Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,776 $ 1,664 $ 4,112 $ 0.78 Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 109 31 78 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,885 $ 1,695 $ 4,190 $ 0.79 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 7,485 $ 2,211 $ 5,274 $ 1.01 Residential lending office closure Non-interest expense 294 63 231 0.04 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 69 15 54 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 7,848 $ 2,289 $ 5,559 $ 1.06 Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income Before

Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 12,946 $ 2,661 $ 10,285 $ 2.01 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 22 4 18 - Non-GAAP basis $ 12,968 $ 2,665 $ 10,303 $ 2.01 Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income (Loss)

Before Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 5,785 $ 594 $ 5,191 $ 1.02 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 189 - 189 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 5,974 $ 594 $ 5,380 $ 1.06

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Year to Date June 30, 2021 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income

Before Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 7,191 $ 1,502 $ 5,689 $ 1.10 Loss on disposal of fixed assets Non-interest income 29 8 21 - Accrued severance expenses Non-interest expense 254 72 182 0.04 Other outsourcing expenses Non-interest expense 71 20 51 0.01 Non-GAAP basis $ 7,545 $ 1,602 $ 5,943 $ 1.15 Year to Date June 30, 2020 Adjustments Income Statement Section Income

Before Taxes Provision for

Income Taxes Net Income

(Loss) Earnings per

Share (diluted) GAAP basis $ 4,978 $ 605 $ 4,373 $ 0.86 Retirement salary and benefits compensation Non-interest expense 692 - 692 0.14 Accelerated vesting of stock-based compensation Non-interest expense 683 - 683 0.13 COVID-19 related expenses Non-interest expense 207 - 207 0.04 Non-GAAP basis $ 6,560 $ 605 $ 5,955 $ 1.17

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 0.86 % 2.26 % 2.95 % 5.82 % 2.97 % Non-GAAP (2) 0.96 % 2.30 % 3.11 % 5.83 % 3.08 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 6.11 % 15.90 % 21.05 % 45.22 % 25.16 % Non-GAAP (2) 6.79 % 16.21 % 22.18 % 45.30 % 26.07 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 2.81 % 2.88 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 56.73 % 70.93 % 75.57 % 80.98 % 74.04 % Non-GAAP (2) 56.83 % 70.93 % 75.57 % 80.98 % 74.04 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 11.55 % 31.76 % 37.33 % 54.97 % 37.59 % Non-GAAP (2) 13.56 % 32.39 % 39.09 % 55.06 % 38.62 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 88.45 % 68.24 % 62.67 % 45.03 % 62.41 % Non-GAAP (2) 86.44 % 67.61 % 60.91 % 44.94 % 61.38 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.72 % 13.81 % 13.85 % 13.28 % 11.93 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.86 % 1.14 % 1.01 % 1.38 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.39 % 1.35 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.22 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 101.89 % 78.99 % 94.58 % 67.21 % 179.31 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 101.89 % 77.75 % 92.87 % 66.31 % 186.60 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.16 $ 18.80 $ 18.16 $ 17.18 $ 15.43 Outstanding shares 5,254,522 5,364,240 5,495,514 5,524,390 5,479,884





(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented. (2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income. (3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented. (4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees. (5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets. (6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $28,000, $31,000, $33,000, $36,000, and $38,000 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end. (9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Return on average assets: (1, 5) GAAP 1.56 % 1.31 % Non-GAAP (2) 1.63 % 1.78 % Return on average equity: (1, 6) GAAP 11.01 % 10.77 % Non-GAAP (2) 11.50 % 14.67 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.89 % Non-interest income to total income: GAAP 65.15 % 68.54 % Non-GAAP (2) 65.19 % 68.54 % Profit percentage (9) GAAP 23.54 % 23.26 % Non-GAAP (2) 24.71 % 28.69 % Efficiency ratio: (7) GAAP 76.46 % 76.74 % Non-GAAP (2) 75.29 % 71.31 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (3) 13.72 % 11.93 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets (4) 0.86 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans (4) 1.19 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding SBA PPP Loans (4) 1.22 % 1.26 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing assets 101.89 % 179.31 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 101.89 % 186.60 % Tangible book value per share (8) $ 19.16 $ 15.43 Outstanding shares 5,254,522 5,479,884





(1) Annualized for quarterly periods presented. (2) See page 16 – Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income. (3) Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis for all periods presented. (4) Total loans exclude loans held for sale but includes net deferred loan costs and fees. (5) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average total assets. (6) This non-GAAP measure represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity. (7) This non-GAAP measure represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (8) This non-GAAP measure represents total stockholders’ equity, minus intangible assets of $28,000 and $38,000 at June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, divided by outstanding shares at period end. (9) This non-GAAP measure represents net interest income plus noninterest income less non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

Loan Payment Deferrals

As of June 30, 2021 Commercial loans Residential and

consumer loans Residential loans

serviced for others (Dollars in thousands) Balance outstanding $ 202,743 $ 343,655 $ 1,999,083 COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals: Loans in COVID-19-related loan payment deferral $ 1,006 $ 2,209 $ 5,488 Loans in deferral as a percentage of category loans 0.5 % 0.6 % 0.3 % Loans with suspended payment $ 1,006 $ 1,957 $ 1,880 Loans with reduced payment - 252 3,608 Loans which obtained a COVID-19-related payment deferral but have since resumed payment $ 36,955 $ 17,683 $ 61,872 Loans reinstated (borrower paid any unpaid principal and interest) 1,551 2,235 5,767 Loans on a repayment plan - - 1,341 Loans which resumed payment but deferred principal and/or interest payments to maturity 28,594 9,309 39,077 Loans which were paid off completely 6,810 5,342 15,687

Randolph Bancorp, Inc.

COVID-19 Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

COVID-19 Highly Impacted Sectors

As of June 30, 2021 Exposure Balance Exposure by Risk Weighting Balance Real Commercial with Estate & Deferred Industry (1) Total Secured Industrial Construction Pass Criticized Payments (Dollars in thousands) Group home/care facility $ 1,067 $ 1,067 $ - $ - $ 1,067 $ - $ - Hotels/hospitality 9,592 9,528 64 - 64 9,528 - Restaurants/food service 2,639 1,526 1,113 - 2,639 - - Retail/shopping center 21,887 14,560 - 3,662 16,604 1,618 1,006 Other sectors (2) 11,385 9,433 95 300 9,208 620 - Total loans in COVID-19 impacted sectors $ 41,348 $ 36,114 $ 1,272 $ 3,962 $ 29,582 $ 11,766 $ 1,006 Percentage of commercial loans outstanding 22.7 % 24.6 % 5.3 % 34.5 % Commercial loans outstanding $ 182,277 $ 146,930 $ 23,869 $ 11,478 Loan to value secured by real estate (3) 54.6 % 63.6 %





(1) This disclosure focuses on industries with balances that are significant to the portfolio at June 30, 2021 and omits industries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (oil and gas, transportation, etc.) to which the Company has minimal or no exposure. This disclosure also excludes SBA PPP Loans, given their government guarantee. (2) Includes customers operating in various sectors which have been impacted by COVID-19. (3) Loan to value secured by real estate equals the exposure balance divided by the most recent appraised value.



