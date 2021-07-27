Papa John’s Las Vegas Is Hiring Nearly 150 Team Members

LAS VEGAS, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ Las Vegas, LLC, a locally-owned and operated franchisee of Papa John’s will be holding four hiring parties this week with the goal of hiring nearly 150 employees for 19 Papa John’s Las Vegas locations. With the brand’s growth over the last few years, the need for team members and the potential for advancement is greater than ever. More than 100 drivers are needed, and all positions are eligible to receive a $1,000 hiring bonus after 1000 hours worked! Competitive pay, flexible schedules, advancement opportunities, training, programs and much more!



“Our business is growing, and we are excited to add up to 150 valuable Team Members to grow with us and our Team,” said Wayne Byers, Director of Operations for PJ Las Vegas, LLC. “At Papa John’s, we are committed to fostering a fun culture where everyone belongs and can bring their best selves to work. We look forward to welcoming fun, pizza loving team members to our restaurants.”

Job benefits include:

Tips and Mileage Reimbursement paid out nightly in CASH!

Food Discounts

Flexible Hours

Training Programs

Opportunity for Advancement



The hiring parties are being held at the following four locations:

Thursday July 29th, Noon- 4pm 241 N. Nellis #102 Las Vegas 89110 Thursday July 29th, Noon- 4pm 5570 Camino Al Norte, Las Vegas 89031 Thursday July 29th, Noon- 4pm 5045 W Tropicana #101, Las Vegas 89103 Thursday July 29th, Noon- 4pm 9255 S Eastern #320, Las Vegas 89123

Please wear a mask when entering the store. If you are not available on these dates, but would like to schedule an interview, please apply online at pleaseapplyonline.com/pjs or contact us at any of our locations.



Papa John’s International, Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. do not make any employment related decisions on behalf of the franchisee. The franchisee is solely responsible for employment matters, including hiring, firing, discipline, supervisors, staffing and scheduling employees. Papa John’s International Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. have no control over employment matters on behalf of a franchisee and its employees. Papa John’s International Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. will not receive a copy of any employment applications and will have no involvement in any employment decisions. Papa John’s is an Equal Opportunity Employer.