New to The Street to Feature FINXFLO Tonight on Fox Business Network 10:30 PM PT

FINXFLO Opens the Door to Major Institutions

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF) , the world’s first hybrid liquidity aggregator, which has now bolstered its product offering and team in readiness for surge in institutional investment.

As institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows, so does the need for more sophisticated tools that can maximize gains for investors and manage the risks.Retail traders are often unfazed, sometimes unaware, of the small losses from market malpractice, illiquid markets and transaction costs.

However, for billion-dollar institutions, the micro-percentage losses from disparate exchanges can translate into millions of dollars down the drain. For the major players, those who conduct millions of transactions with billions of dollars daily, the crypto market is simply not buttoned-up enough, yet.

FINXFLO aims to serve the needs of all traders better, including tackling head on, the challenges holding institutional investors back. “We want to level the playing field for all traders by offering the best prices available, with market distortions and unfair trading practices eliminated. We want to clean up crypto and ultimately make it a leading asset class,” said James Gillingham, CEO and Co-founder of FINXFLO.

FINXFLO’s proprietary smart ordering algorithm distributes orders across multiple exchanges and retrieves optimum buy or sell prices, reducing slippage from large orders. Every trader gets access to its dark pool, allowing protection from front running, and trading without incurring any market inefficiencies.

Whilst the SEC has yet to approve a crypto ETF, institutional investment in crypto is at an inflexion point with an estimated 40% of institutional investors tipped to dramatically increase their holdings, FINXFLO is in active discussions with a number of institutions for strategic investment and sees the creation of "a reliable, secure, and compliant environment" critical for institutional adoption.

FINXFLO is poised to launch one of the first institution-ready platforms with deepest liquidity from blending 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms, low-latency trades, low fees and institution grade security and compliance. High frequency traders and market makers from many reputable institutions plan to participate at launch.

AscendEX’s Global Head of Business Development, Shane Molidor said, “We’re excited to be part of FINXFLO’s ecosystem. Together, we can give everyone in the world access to professional-grade algo trading and market making.”

Besides offering best prices and the deepest liquidity, FINXFLO has committed to adhere to the strictest global DeFi/CeFi regulatory standards. FINXFLO has applied for the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) license, CySEClicense in Europe, and the US SEC broker-dealer license. License approvals for Singapore and Cyprus are anticipated in Q3.

“For us, being regulated is critical. We want to bring the traditional world of finance into crypto right where the same standards are being adhered to. Placing consumer protection and good conduct at the heart of our business ensures a safe and secure trading environment,” said Gillingham.

To catapult its institutional growth, FINXFLO bolstered its team with accomplished trader and crypto rainmaker, Jeff Reed to spearhead Institutional Sales in the US, and Mark Hope as Chief Compliance Officer.

The platform go-live is anticipated for 2 August 2021. To register on FINXFLO and begin trading, sign up on: https://bit.ly/3BBaYmE . For latest updates, follow FINXFLO on Twitter , and join the conversation on Telegram .

About FINXFLO:

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world’s first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product - finxflo.com

