AMREP Reports Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.
More information about the Company’s financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Twelve Months Ended April 30,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|40,069,000
|$
|18,783,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|7,392,000
|$
|(5,903,000
|)
|Income (loss) per share – Basic
|$
|0.95
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Income (loss) per share – Diluted
|$
|0.95
|$
|(0.73
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|7,743,000
|8,134,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|7,773,000
|8,134,000
