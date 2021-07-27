AMREP Reports Fiscal 2021 Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) today reported net income of $7,392,000, or $0.95 per diluted share, for its 2021 fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $5,903,000, or $0.73 per share, for the prior year. Revenues were $40,069,000 for fiscal 2021 and $18,783,000 for fiscal 2020.



More information about the Company’s financial performance in 2021 and 2020 may be found in AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-K which have today been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land, leading developer of real estate and award-winning homebuilder in New Mexico.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 40,069,000 $ 18,783,000 Net income (loss) $ 7,392,000 $ (5,903,000 ) Income (loss) per share – Basic $ 0.95 $ (0.73 ) Income (loss) per share – Diluted $ 0.95 $ (0.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 7,743,000 8,134,000 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 7,773,000 8,134,000



