Crystal Oscillators Market to Garner USD 4.21 Billion by 2026 at a 6.2% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Crystal Oscillators Market Information by Crystal Cut, by Type, by Mounting, by End User and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is set to reach USD 4.21 billion, registering a CAGR of 6.2% by 2026.

Market Scope:

Crystal oscillators work on the inverse piezoelectric effect principle, which states that an alternating voltage placed across the crystal surfaces causes the crystal to vibrate at its natural frequency. These oscillators are often made of Quartz crystal, which is abundant and mechanically strong in comparison to other crystals. Fluctuations in temperature, variations in load, and changes in the DC power supply voltage are all factors that affect an oscillator's frequency stability. Factors such as increased consumer electronics demand for crystal oscillators and increased usage of infotainment systems in automobiles are projected to drive the global crystal oscillator market forward. Furthermore, the implementation of 5G networks has offered various prospects for the manufacturers of crystal oscillators during the projected period.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented based on crystal cut, type, mounting, and end-user.

By crystal cut, the worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented into AT cut, BT cut, GT cut, SC cut, and others.

By type, the worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented into temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO), simple-packaged crystal oscillator (SPXO), frequency-controlled crystal oscillator (FCXO), voltage-controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO), oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO), and others.

By mounting, the worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented into surface mount and thru hole.

By end-user, the worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented into aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, automotive, telecom and networking, scientific research, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the worldwide crystal oscillators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

In 2019, Asia Pacific led the global market, and this dominance is likely to continue during the projection period. North America, on the flip side, is predicted to grow the quickest during the predicted period. The growing use of modern electronics in automotive and infotainment systems is likely to drive market expansion in North America.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Crystal Oscillators Market

The emergence and spread of COVID-19 had an influence on the crystal oscillator market in 2020, resulting in a decrease in crystal oscillator shipments and revenues. As a result, the market's growth trend has slowed during the first half of 2020. Nevertheless, the second half of the year was likely to see inventory levels normalize and demand for crystal oscillators improve as demand from consumer electronics, telecom and networking, automotive, research and measurement, industrial, and medical applications stabilize. COVID-19 has also had an impact on the production of crystal oscillators and the players in the crystal oscillator value chain, as manufacturing sites throughout the world have been temporarily shut down to stop the virus's spread. Global lockdowns have also had an impact on the manufacturing of crystal oscillators, as well as the GDP and per capita income of countries around the world. The resulting decrease in the purchasing power of the masses has resulted in a decrease in the market's year-on-year growth.

Industry News

In May 2020, Microchip Technology Inc. will release the new 53100A Phase Noise Analyzer, a next-generation phase noise test device for precision oscillator characterization. The 53100A enables research and manufacturing engineers to measure frequency signals precisely and accurately, including those provided by atomic clocks and other high-performance frequency reference modules and subsystems.

In April 2020, IQD introduced a new series of GNSS-disciplined oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), the IQCM-112 series. The new design includes an integrated GNSS receiver with a 1PPS output that may be used with an external GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, or Galileo source. It is housed in a 60-millimeter-square 14-pin package.

In February 2019, Casio substituted its standard quartz crystal with a temperature-compensated MEMS oscillator. The oscillator chip substitutes the stock 32.768-kHz quartz crystal of the watch and is extremely small in size and stable over a broad range of temperatures.

Competitive Landscape

The global crystal oscillator market is moderately competitive, with a number of prominent manufacturers. In terms of market share, the market is currently dominated by a few significant competitors. Many companies, however, are boosting their market position through innovative and sustainable packaging by gaining new contracts and entering new markets.

