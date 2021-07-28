Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference on August 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) announced today that it will participate in the Jefferies 2021 Industrials Conference being held virtually on August 3, 2021.



Chief Financial Officer Dan Boehle is scheduled to present at 8-8:25 a.m. PDT / 11-11:25 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation and associated slide deck can be accessed through the company’s website at https://ir.aerojetrocketdyne.com/events-and-presentations during the presentation, and they will be archived for 90 days.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc., headquartered in El Segundo, California, is an innovative technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems, with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the entitlement, sale, and leasing of the Company’s excess real estate assets. More information can be obtained by visiting the Company’s websites at www.rocket.com or www.aerojetrocketdyne.com.

