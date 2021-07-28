EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Files Final Prospectus for Initial Public Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (“EverGen” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed, and obtained a receipt for, a final long-form prospectus dated July 26, 2021 (the “Final Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, relating to its previously announced proposed initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,080,000 units (the “Offered Units”) of the Company at a price of $6.50 per Offered Unit (the “Offering Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,020,000 (the “Offering”). The Company has also granted the Underwriters (as defined below) with an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 462,000 Offered Units at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering (the “Closing Date”). If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, additional gross proceeds of $3,003,000 will be raised.

Each Offered Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $10.50 for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date.

As previously disclosed, the Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Desjardins Capital Markets, Clarus Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners and RBC Capital Markets acting as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (the “Co-Lead Underwriters”) for the Offering, together with Haywood Securities and PI Financial (collectively with the Co-Lead Underwriters, the “Underwriters”).

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. EverGen has received conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the listing of its common shares. Listing remains subject to EverGen fulfilling customary TSX-V requirements. The common shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol “EVGN” on or about August 4, 2021.

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

Based in British Columbia, EverGen is focused on combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a carbon-free future through its strategy to develop a Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, starting on the West Coast of Canada in British Columbia. Incorporated in 2020, EverGen has been established to acquire, develop, build, own and operate a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen has acquired three facilities and has the intention to grow its platform into other regions in North America in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, among other things, all statements and information relating to the Offering generally, the completion of the Offering, the anticipated Closing Date, the listing of the common shares of the Company on the TSX-V and the anticipated trading date. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the Offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering, failure to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the TSX-V, failure to satisfy other customary closing conditions, and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the Final Prospectus. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.