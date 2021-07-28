MeridianLink Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Costa Mesa, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink, Inc. (“MeridianLink”) (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $26.00 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 12,000,000 shares. The offering consists of 10,000,000 shares offered by MeridianLink and 3,200,000 shares to be sold by certain of MeridianLink’s existing stockholders. In addition, certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,980,000 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to MeridianLink from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by MeridianLink, are expected to be $260 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “MLNK” on July 28, 2021. The offering is expected to close on July 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as book running managers, and BTIG, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Stifel, William Blair, Blaylock Van, LLC, Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., and Tigress Financial Partners LLC are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the offices of BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, or via email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, via telephone: 1-800-221-1037, or via email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.