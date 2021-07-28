The Everest Foundation Generously Donates $55,000 Grant To Telephone Angel Program

Los Angeles, California, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Michael Everest, the founder of The Everest Foundation, is known for his philanthropic efforts in the community. This Los Angeles-based medical professional started The Everest Foundation as a non-profit organization that found new and innovative ways to change the medical community. They make it easier to access research and education for medical institutes.

There has been a lot of praise for Dr. Michael Everest and his charitable acts around California. When there's a new cause that could benefit the physical or mental health of California residents, Dr. Michael Everest wants to give it attention. His charitable actions have benefited many organizations in LA; however, his latest grant has everyone in California talking.

The Everest Foundation Helps Local LA Organization

The Everest Foundation is all about making a change for the better. When Dr. Michael Everest first heard about the Telephone Angel Program, he couldn't look past it. The Telephone Angels program is organized by another popular Los Angeles charity that Everest was already familiar with, Project Angel Food.

Project Angel Food has volunteers that provide medically tailored meals to local people who are living with critical illnesses. They have expanded their efforts to make LA a better place by finding volunteers to participate in Project Angel Food. This project has been ongoing since April 2020, but they needed more funding to get the right resources.

What the volunteers at the Telephone Angel Program do is reach out to a list of people who could benefit from their cheer-up calls. Many people felt lonely during the COVID-19 pandemic and looked forward to their weekly phone call from their Telephone Angel as a reminder that people do care.

How Dr. Michael Everest and The Everest Foundation Made A Difference

The Telephone Angels Project really hit home to Dr. Michael Everest. He could see the positive impact this program makes on people's mental health. However, there were many resources that the program needed to be a success, that is why he generously donated a $55,000 grant to the Telephone Angel Program. There are so many valuable things that can come from this donation.

This money will help the angels afford everything they need to continue operations. They will also be able to invest in resources for proper training to have more success with the program. Thanks to the funding, they have also been able to recruit more new angels to volunteer with their team. People all over Los Angeles are amazed by the generosity of Mr. Michael Everest and The Everest Foundation.

What Dr. Michael Everest appreciates the most about this program is that the Telephone Angels simply act as a friend. They aren't required to give out any type of medical or psychological advice. All they do is call for a friendly chit-chat, which helps boost the esteem of the person they call. Not only does this program benefit the mental health of people receiving calls, but it also helps the volunteers.