eureKARE launches inaugural eureKAWARDS to support European synthetic biology innovation

Opportunity to showcase ground-breaking ideas, concepts, and business plans in front of Europe’s leading panel of renowned scientific and business experts

The winner will receive one year of free biotech studio guidance and support from eureKARE’s highly esteemed team and expansive network

Paris, France – 28 July 2021: eureKARE ("the Company"), a pioneering new company focused on financing and building next generation biotechnology companies in the disruptive fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology, invites researchers to apply to the eureKAWARDS, a unique pitch contest aimed at discovering and supporting ambitious synthetic biology projects from across Europe.

Looking for submissions spanning the ground-breaking field of synthetic biology, eureKARE will consider applications from various disciplines, such as inter alia DNA synthesis, gene editing, gene therapy, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, enzyme engineering, synthetic cells, xeno-nucleic acids, and CAR T-cells, that aim to address bold challenges and unmet needs that are either biomedical, environmental, or industrial.

Following a three-step selection and training process, the eureKAWARDS will take place virtually on 10 November 2021, whereby finalists will pitch their projects in front of eureKARE’s expert panel. The winner will receive free access to eureKARE’s synthetic biology studio, eureKASYNBIO, for one year. This includes advice concerning strategy, equity financing, grants, communications and more. The winner will also receive guidance and support from eureKARE’s team and broad network of validated academic and industrial professionals in synthetic biology. In addition, significant exposure to qualified investors and media platforms will be given to the winning project. eureKARE will also prioritize the winning project and consider investing in the startup upon the achievement of proof of concept and value creation milestones.

Professor Antoine Danchin, Chairman of eureKARE’s Scientific Advisory Board, whose members comprise prestigious names in synthetic biology such as Leroy Hood, Pamela Silver, Sven Panke, and Philippe Marlière, commented: “The goal of synthetic biology is to redesign natural systems to make them more efficient for the development of useful purposes. European efforts in this field are widespread, yet many hidden jewels need to be put in the spotlight. This is what eureKARE aims to do with the eureKAWARDS”.

Rodolphe Besserve, Chief Executive Officer of eureKARE, echoed: “The first eureKAWARDS is an exceptional opportunity for researchers across Europe to showcase their ideas as part of an event looking to celebrate and support synthetic biology. We are welcoming all ideas, concepts, and pre-startups to participate and look forward to discovering the next wave of synthetic biology research.”

To be part of the first annual eureKAWARDS, please visit eurekare.eu/eurekawards for further information on how to submit your application. The application portal opens on 1 August 2021 and will remain open until 15 September 2021. Semi-finalists will be announced on 1 October 2021, and the finalists will be shortlisted by 14 October. Finalists will then be asked to participate in the final pitch stage on 10 November, before the winner of the first eureKAWARDS is selected.

About eureKARE

eureKARE is a unique project development company dedicated to investing and developing next generation biotechnology companies in the cutting-edge fields of the microbiome and synthetic biology. eureKARE has a two-step investment approach to deliver long-term value creation. The Company supports translational research by creating and financing new companies out of high value European science through its biotech start-up studios eureKABIOME (Microbiome) and eureKASYNBIO (Synthetic biology). The Company also intends to invest in more mature biotech companies and will systematically propose to offer some liquidity to early investors, thereby addressing a critical need in the European biotech field. Guided by its influential founder, Alexandre Mouradian, and a pan-European team, eureKARE has a rapidly growing portfolio of companies that have the potential to disrupt the life sciences industry.

eureKARE is headquartered in Luxembourg, with a presence in France & Belgium. For more information visit: https://eurekare.eu/



