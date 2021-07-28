A Nearly $17B Opportunity for Flat Panel Satellite Antennas Over the Next Decade

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSR’s Flat Panel Satellite Antenna Analysis, 6th Edition report, released today, sees over 6M cumulative FPA shipments generating nearly $17B in equipment revenues over the next decade. The growing Non-GEO HTS Consumer Broadband market will yield nearly 5M in shipments alone, driven by the growing number of HTS constellations expected over the next ten years.



“Near-term, COVID-19 continues to present supply-chain challenges across the equipment supplier landscape,” states Principal Analyst and Report Co-Author Brad Grady. “However, customer demand remains robust, with FPAs reaching upwards of 15% Satellite Terminal penetration by 2030 – up from basically 0% today.”

“There is a lot of activity in the FPA market,” adds Charlotte Van Camp, NSR Analyst and report Co-Author. “Prices are being pushed down, and we’ve seen good improvements on antenna performance, but in the end, it will be one or the other.” She adds, “Several players are still looking for a spot in the FPA market. The biggest winners of the market will be the 'can do it all multi-orbit, multi-frequency, multi-beam antenna'.”

Grady continues, “Total Cost of Ownership is driving SATCOM markets. Increasingly, that means all the way down to the ground segment – and FPAs provide a highly flexible capability to leverage an increasingly complex space segment.”

Bottom Line, Commercial Mobility end-users will generate 60% of cumulative revenues. Consumer Broadband applications will unlock $1B in revenues for FPA manufacturers. HTS architectures in GEO and Non-GEO account for nearly 99% of In-Service Units by 2030 (up from 30% in 2020), and GEO-HTS remains as the largest cumulative equipment revenue source – more than $10B by 2030.

About the Report

NSR’s Flat Panel Satellite Antenna Analysis, 6th Edition report provides a 360-degree overview of the FPA market, forecasts the global industry growth in terms of shipped units, in-service units, and equipment revenues across nine regions and across five different types of services for both FSS and HTS. The market drivers and restraints that NSR believes will lead to market growth in the next ten years are clearly explained to offer a wider outlook as to what the future holds for stakeholders.

About NSR

NSR is the leading global market research and consulting firm focused on the satellite and space sectors. NSR’s global team, unparalleled coverage, and anticipation of trends with a higher degree of confidence and precision than the competition is the cornerstone of all NSR offerings. First to market coverage and a transparent, dependable approach sets NSR apart as the key provider of critical insight to the satellite and space industries.

Companies and Organizations Mentioned in NSR’s FPA6

