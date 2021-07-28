Proactive news headlines including Tempest Minerals, Australian Vanadium, Lake Resources and Euro Manganese

Sydney, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) (ASX:TEM) has identified further highly prospective iron-rich targets at its Euro Project in the Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) is in a strong position to pursue opportunities in building an alternative supply chain for critical metals after finalising a A$92 million capital raising and a A$200 million letter of support during the June quarter of 2021. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has met its target in the second stage of leaching test-work for the Australian Vanadium Project with an overall combined roast and leach vanadium extraction validated at 92%, a key differentiator for AVL’s pellet roast and leach processing circuit. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has strengthened its board by appointing Argentina-based experienced energy and natural resources lawyer Sra Amalia Sáenz as a non-executive director. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has started an aircore drilling program at the Tyrells and Hodges prospects immediately north of the East Sampson Dam (ESD) gold deposit within the Silver Swan North Project, Western Australia. Click here

Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) has doubled its nickel-copper-PGE portfolio by securing two highly prospective 20-kilometre-long targets at the Kulin Project in Western Australia. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has appointed chief executive officer Ignacio Salazar as the Spanish potash developer’s managing director which will result in him joining the board. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has received the second tranche of funding from EIT InnoEnergy, bringing the European Union (EU)-backed entity’s investment to date to €187,500. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has received positive results from a moving loop transient electromagnetic (MLTEM) survey at the Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) in Western Australia. Click here

Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC) (ASX:APC) has received the final key environmental permit required for the development of Lake Wells Sulphate of Potash Project (LSOP) in Western Australia. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has licensed a novel cancer therapy for solid tumours from a world-renowned cell therapy centre. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has submitted an Application Permit to Drill (APD) two production wells covering a total area of 6.56 acres within the Paradox Brine Project in Utah, US to the School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) of the Government of Utah and the Department of Gas and Minerals (DOGM). Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has increased its exposure to the producing JWD Iron Ore Joint Venture in Western Australia during a strong iron ore market by lifting its interest in the project to 60%. Click here

Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) (ASX:NXM) has begun ground-based activities at its Bethanga Porphyry Copper-Gold Project tenements in northeast Victoria. Click here

TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has discovered a new footwall zone of high-grade gold north of the Eureka Pit at Eureka Project north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia, with hits up to 4 metres at 32.08 g/t gold. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has identified strong volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralisation during an airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey at its Kingfisher and Mick Well projects in the under-explored Gascoyne Mineral Field of Western Australia. Click here

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP) managing director Dr Chris Gilchrist says the company is making solid progress towards achieving an upgraded mineral resource estimate at the Ohmgebirge Potash Project in Germany, with drilling preparations and scoping study work progressing well. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has welcomed the name change of Westminster Resources Ltd to Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, FRA:08W) and its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V). Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has closed out what executives described as a “strong FY21” with record cash receipts and $12.7 million in available capital. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com