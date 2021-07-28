Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Shareholders' meeting

Real People Investment Holdings Limited (RPIH) intends to have its annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday, 6 August 2021 at 12:30 CET.

The business of the meeting will be to present the Company’s audited consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2021, including the Directors’ report, the Audit Committee report, and the report of the independent auditors.

The business of the meeting will further be to approve:

The re-appointment of the independent auditors and appointment of the designated auditor; The re-election and appointment of Peter Gerard de Beyer as non-executive directors of the Company; The re-election and appointment of the Audit Committee; The amendment to the principal remuneration and employment framework of Group senior executives; The annual remuneration structure of the non-executive directors with effect from 1 July 2021; and General authority to provide financial assistance.

The notice of shareholders meeting is attached.

Carmen Taylor, Company Secretary

Carmen Taylor, Company Secretary

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

