Global Facial Motion Capture Market Report 2021: Applications in Gaming Industry Generates Surplus Revenue - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Motion Capture Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facial motion capture market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5%.

Facial motion capture is the electronic process of converting the movements of a person's face into a digital database using cameras or laser scanners. This database is used to produce computer graphics, computer animation for movies, games or real-time characters.

This technology is deployed on huge scale as a result of allied industries such as data base, gaming devices, electronic devices and sensors devices. Consequently, there is a rise of demand for facial motion capture market. The gaming industry & film industry are major industries leading the growth of this market.

The US commercial gaming revenue is expected to reach $ 11 billion by the end of 2021 which is about 17% of growth in comparison to Q1 2020.



Software's development is a key growth factor



There has been tremendous rise in software development as the world turns towards digitalization. The software development is differentiated by two operating system devices as iPhone operating system & Android operating systems. About more than 11,000 companies with $ 90 billion develop the gaming software in the U.S. California is home to the largest number of video game companies in the nation, with over 600 in number.

I clone is the software used in this market with wide range, along with face ware real-time, dynamixyz, mocap, rokok & expression fclone. This software has wide range of application as character animation, scene design, cinematic storytelling & so on. To enhance software development in facial motion capture market various practices are made to ensure appropriate application in numerous industries.



Application in gaming industry generates surplus revenue



Gaming industry generates revenue of $ 261 billion as per American Gaming Association. Video games often use motion capture to animate athletes, martial artists & other in-game characters. Gaming industry is based on two technologies named as marker & marker less technologies.

Various companies provide the facility to connect the IOS system devices with their software by using smart gloves, ios operating system devices & smart suit. The technology has made gaming simpler ensuring the safety, accuracy & appropriate functioning. The gaming industry in the pandemic has suffered as much as $ 43 billion for eight weeks in the America.



3D motion capture dominates the market



The 3D motion technology is widely used by companies producing films & games. These systems work by tracking position markers or features in 3D & assembling the data into an approximation of the actor's motion, once the motion is captured it is mapped onto a virtual skeleton of the animated character using software.

The 3D technology is interesting, attractive & easy to use as it is used widely by consumers in gaming & film industry. The security assess to this industry also is a social concern. In this technology, it is a requirement of reducing errors & proper functioning of devices with less maintenance cost.



North America dominates the market



North America drives the market in sectors such as animation & VFX, data analysis, ergonomics, digital factory, medical industry, research & education. The technology is being constantly upgraded in terms of quality of 3D animation this has ensured the growth of motion capture industry. The cost of devices used in face motion capture is a major factor affecting the developing countries, as the spending pattern differs from region to region. Other regions as Europe & Asia Pacific are the next larger revenue contributing countries.



Key Players



Key players in this industry include Dynamixyz, Faceware Tech, Dimensional Imaging, NaturalPoint, Vicon, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Zign Creations, Brekel, Mimic Productions, Yantram Studio, stt-SYSTEMS, Cubicmotion, Grupamy & Faceware Tech.

The key focus areas for the market players is to accomplish the goals in smart, efficient, versatile & secured way by ensuring the quality, accuracy & cost efficient of products.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global FMC Market

2.2 Global FMC Market, By Product, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global FMC Market, By Application area, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.4Global FMC Market, By Geography, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.5Global FMC Market, By Impact of Covid 19, 2020 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global FMC Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Key Trends Analysis

3.2.1 Software's development is a key growth factor.

3.2.2 Application in gaming industry generates surplus revenue.

3.2.3 3D motion capture dominates the market

3.2.4 North America dominates the market

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Evolving Facial motion Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income

3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using FMC

3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool

3.3.2 Market Challenges

3.3.2.1 Limitations of Technique over other Methods

3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 See-Saw Analysis

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key FMC Vendors

3.6.2 Strategies Adopted by FMC Vendors



Chapter 4 Facial Motion Capture market (FMC), By Product, (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2. Mechanical, Facial Motion Capture market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.3. Optical, Facial Motion Capture market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

4.4. Electromagnetic, Facial Motion Capture market, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Facial Motion Capture market (FMC), By Application, (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2. Gaming industry Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.3. Film & television industry Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.4. Animation houses Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

5.4. Advertising Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America FMC Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe FMC Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific FMC Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World FMC Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1. Middle East and Africa FMC Market Analysis, By Product 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

9.1.2. Latin America FMC Market Analysis, By Product2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Company profiles

Dynamixyz

Faceware Tech

Dimensional Imaging

NaturalPoint

Vicon

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Zign Creations

Brekel

Mimic Productions

Yantram Studio

stt-SYSTEMS

Cubicmotion

Grupamy

Faceware Tech.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gin1tw