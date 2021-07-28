Global Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Cannabis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Sources (Marijuana, Hemp), by End-use (Recreational, Medical), by Derivatives (CBD, THC), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

Owing to recent legalization in several parts of the world, the usage of cannabis is gaining momentum for medical purpose. Medical cannabis is used for the treatment of various chronic conditions, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, cancer, depression, anxiety, epilepsy and other neurological conditions. Thus, a wide application scope has led to an increased product demand for the treatment of various chronic conditions.



In addition, due to cannabis being slowly accepted in various countries, some developed countries, such as Canada, Uruguay and certain states of the U.S., have gone a step further and legalized the recreational use of cannabis. As recreational cannabis is easily available in the market with an economical price tag, the demand for the same has increased exponentially.

This is expected to increase cannabis cultivation to suffice the growing demand. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market growth owing to the imposition of lockdown, limiting consumers from visiting brick-and-mortar shops.



Based on the sources, the marijuana segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increased awareness about its medical benefits and easy availability.

For instance, Marijuana oil is used for the treatment of cancer and nausea and can also be used for the improvement of the sleep cycle and alleviating stress, pain and anxiety. Decriminalization and legalization of medical marijuana in some countries have led to significant shrinkage in the black market.



Moreover, the high efficacy of marijuana-derived CBD is one of the pivotal factors accountable for the segment's large share. The usage of cannabis for medical applications has witnessed an expansion with rising support, among the scientific community, due to its benefits in various treatment processes.

In recent years, numerous countries have legalized medical cannabis, but its prescription is dependent on the demand of the patient and physician's preference. The recreational-use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Legal Cannabis Market Report Highlights

The market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 91.5 billion by 2028 owing to the increasing legalization of cannabis across the globe

The medical end-use segment dominated the market in 2020 and will retain the leading position during the forecast years

This growth can be credited to the rising geriatric population and increasing demand for cannabis for various medical purposes, such as management of chronic pain, mental disorders, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting and neurological disorders

North America was the largest regional market in 2020 owing to high demand and positive attitude toward cannabis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.4 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: History of Medical Use of Cannabis

3.5 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: History of Industrial Use of Cannabis

3.6 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Number of Clinical Trials, By Region

3.7 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Legalization Timeline

3.7.1 Legalization Landscape (Timeline)

3.7.2 The U.S. Legalization Landscape

3.7.3 Global Legal Cannabis Regulatory Scenario, By Country

3.7.3.1 The U.S.

3.7.3.2 Canada

3.7.3.3 Germany

3.7.3.4 Italy

3.7.3.5 Croatia

3.7.3.6 The Netherlands

3.7.3.7 Czech Republic

3.7.3.8 Poland

3.7.3.9 Switzerland

3.7.3.10 Australia

3.7.3.11 Uruguay

3.7.3.12 Colombia

3.7.3.13 Argentina

3.7.3.14 Chile

3.7.3.15 Mexico

3.7.3.16 Israel

3.8 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Consumption Pattern Analysis, By Region

3.9 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Potential Trade Opportunity

3.9.1 Trade Opportunity Analysis, By Region

3.9.2 Global Legal Cannabis Trade Route

3.9.3 Global Hemp Trade Route

3.9.4 Countries Importing and Exporting Medical Cannabis (Flower)

3.9.5 Countries Importing and Exporting Hemp Seeds

3.9.6 Countries Importing and Exporting Hemp Seed Oil

3.10 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Seed to Shelf Story

3.10.1 Section Description

3.10.1.1 Cultivators and Growers

3.10.1.2 Manufacturers and Producers

3.10.1.3 Testers

3.10.1.4 Wholesalers and Distributors

3.10.1.5 Retailers

3.10.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.10.2.1 Profit Margin Estimation

3.11 Global Legal Cannabis Industry: Country Case Studies



Chapter 4 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Sources Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Segment Dashboard

4.2 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Sources Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.1 Marijuana

4.2.1.2 Flowers

4.2.1.3 Oil and Tinctures

4.2.2 Hemp

4.2.2.1 Hemp Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2014 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2 Hemp CBD

4.2.2.3 Supplements

4.2.2.4 Industrial Hemp



Chapter 5 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Derivatives Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Segment Dashboard

5.2 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Derivatives Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.1 CBD

5.2.2 THC

5.2.3 Others



Chapter 6 Global Legal Cannabis Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Segment Dashboard

6.2 Global Legal Cannabis Market: End-Use Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

6.2.1 Medical Use

6.2.1.2 Cancer

6.2.1.3 Chronic Pain

6.2.1.4 Depression and Anxiety

6.2.1.5 Arthritis

6.2.1.6 Diabetes

6.2.1.7 Glaucoma

6.2.1.8 Migraines

6.2.1.9 Epilepsy

6.2.1.10 Multiple Sclerosis

6.2.1.11 AIDS

6.2.1.12 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

6.2.1.13 Alzheimer's

6.2.1.14 Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

6.2.1.15 Parkinson's

6.2.1.16 Tourette's

6.2.2 Recreational Use

6.2.3 Industrial Use



Chapter 7 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1 Company Market Position Analysis

7.2 Strategic Framework



Chapter 8 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis: By Product, Sources, and End User

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Global Legal Cannabis Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Aphria, Inc. (Prior To Merger With Tilray)

Cronos Group

Tilray

Sundial Growers, Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The Scotts Company LLC

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc.

