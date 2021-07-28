China Short Video & Live Streaming Market Insights & Forecast 2021-2025 with Potential Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Short Video & Live Streaming Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China short video market is expected to record a value of US$134.30 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 33.46% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Further, China live streaming market is anticipated to reach US$76.42 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 35.29% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as increasing population, growing adoption of smartphones, surging integration with artificial intelligence, mounting penetration of internet users and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by stringent government regulations regarding video content, fake traffic on live streaming sites and low network connectivity.

A few notable trends may include upsurge in demand for video content, accelerating penetration of 4G and 5G networks, escalating popularity of online videos and rising preference for live streaming over social posts.

Short videos and live streaming are gaining popularity on social platforms. Short videos offer social entertainment to users with fragmented time, while live streaming addresses real-time socializing needs. China has the world's largest user base of short videos and live streaming.

Based on the type of live streaming, China live streaming market can be classified into two key categories, named as, game live streaming and non-game live streaming which includes entertainment, e-commerce and education among others.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Tencent Video), Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co. Ltd. (Kuaishou), Momo Inc. (Momo), JOYY Inc. (Bigo Live), Bilibili Inc. (Bilibili) and ByteDance Ltd. (Douyin)) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 China Short Video Business Model

1.3 Content Categories of Live Streaming

1.4 Working of Live Streaming

1.5 Value Chain of China Live Streaming Sector

1.6 Live Streaming E-commerce

1.7 Difference of Live Streaming from Other Shopping Channels

1.8 Emerging Monetization Opportunities

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Growth in Short Video Advertising Expenses

2.2 Increased Time Spent on Live Streaming Platforms

2.3 Decline in Tourism

2.4 Rise in User Base of Video-based Social Platforms

2.5 Upswing in Consumption of Short Video Services

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Short Video Market by Value

3.2 China Short Video Market Forecast by Value

3.3 China Short Video Market by Average DAUs

3.4 China Short Video Market Forecast by Average DAUs

3.5 China Live Streaming Market by Value

3.6 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

3.7 China Live Streaming Market by Average DAUs

3.8 China Live Streaming Market Forecast by Average DAUs

3.9 China Live Streaming Market by Type

3.9.1 China Game Live Streaming Market by Value

3.9.2 China Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

3.9.3 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market by Value

3.9.4 China Non-Game Live Streaming Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Smartphones

4.1.3 Surging Integration with Artificial Intelligence

4.1.4 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

4.1.5 Rising Popularity of Video Games & eSports

4.1.6 Rising Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in Demand for Video Content

4.2.2 Accelerating Penetration of 4G and 5G Networks

4.2.3 Escalating Popularity of Online Videos

4.2.4 Rising Preference for Live Streaming over Social Posts

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations regarding Video Content

4.3.2 Fake Traffic on Live Streaming Sites

4.3.3 Low Network Connectivity

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

5.1.4 China Talent Show Live Streaming Market Share by Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategies

Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co. Ltd. (Kuaishou)

Bilibili Inc. (Bilibili)

ByteDance Ltd. (Douyin)

JOYY Inc. (Bigo Live)

Momo Inc. (Momo)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Tencent Video)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ohczav