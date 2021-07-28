The Low VOC adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 49.5 Billion in 2021 to USD 63.3 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2026

New York, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low VOC Adhesives Market by Technology, Chemistry, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05208344/?utm_source=GNW



Low VOC adhesive adhesives are used in a wide range of applications, such as case & carton, corrugated packaging, and flexible packaging.Case & carton are boxes made of paperboard that are used for packaging of goods.



They are used for storage of agricultural & poultry products, biscuits, chocolates, pharmaceutical products, and industrial purposes.The adhesive technology to be used for case & carton packaging applications is chosen based on the production line.



The hot-melt and water-based adhesives technologies are mainly preferred for case & carton application.



APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing Low VOC adhesive market during the forecast period.The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of low VOC adhesives in various industries, such as construction, packaging, transportation, woodworking and consumers use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



APAC is a strategic location for many transportation and automotive manufacturers to set up or expand their manufacturing base and take advantage of the low manufacturing cost.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 56%, Tier 2 – 33%, and Tier 3 – 11%

• By Designation: C Level – 45%, D Level – 33%, and Others – 22%

• By Region: APAC – 28%, North America – 22%, Europe – 20%, South America- 13%, and the Middle East & Africa – 17%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel (Germany), 3M (USA), H.B. Fuller (USA), Sika AG (Switzerland) and Bostik (France).



Research Coverage:

The Low VOC adhesive market has been segmented based on Technology (Water based, Hot-melt, Reactive and others), by chemistry (PVA Emulsion, PAE Emulsion, VAE Emulsion, EVA Emulsion, Polyurethane, Epoxy and others), by end-use industry ( Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Transportation, Consumers and others), and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa). The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Low VOC adhesive offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Low VOC adhesive across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

