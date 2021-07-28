US$306 Billion China Prepaid Cards Market Industry Report 2021, Featuring SmartPass, Sodexo China, Yin-Ying-Tong, All in Pay and More

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Prepaid Cards Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In China, prepaid cards are widely used across various industry verticals such as corporate institutions, retailers, governments and financial institutions. Currently factors such as increasing awareness, surge in the number of internet users and booming e-commerce industry are driving the growth of the market. Prepaid cards also work as a tax saving tool for employees. In addition to this, large numbers of internet users, ease of access to prepaid cards and the booming e-commerce industry have also significantly impacted the prepaid cards market in recent years in the country.

Prepaid/stored value cards have become an integral part of the payment market in China and can be used to pay for almost everything. Moreover, increase in awareness and convenience of these cards enhance the adoption of prepaid cards in the region. Growth in unbanked and underbanked population and emergence of new applications are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The China prepaid cards market reached a value of US$ 306 Billion in 2020.



The report provides a deep insight into the China prepaid cards market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the China prepaid cards market in any manner.



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

Key Player Profiles:

All in Pay

Bailian (Lianhua OK)

Bank of China

Bank of Communications

BoC ExpressPay

Carrefour

China UnionPay

China UnionPay Merchant Services (CUMS)

CNPC

Sherble Department Store

Sinopec

SmartPass

Sodexo China

Walmart

Wumei Shopping Mall

Yacol

Yin-Ying-Tong (Easy Bonus Card)



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the China prepaid cards market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China prepaid cards market?

What is the breakup of the China prepaid cards market based on the card type?

What is the breakup of the China prepaid cards market based on the purpose?

What is the breakup of the China prepaid cards market based on the vertical?

What is the breakup of the China prepaid cards market based on the region?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the China prepaid cards industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the China prepaid cards industry?

What is the structure of the China prepaid cards industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the China prepaid cards industry?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 China Prepaid Cards Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Card Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Purpose

5.6 Market Breakup by Vertical

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Card Type

6.1 Closed Loop Cards

6.2 Open Loop Cards



7 Market Breakup by Purpose

7.1 Payroll/Incentive Cards

7.2 Gift Cards

7.3 Travel Cards

7.4 General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Cards

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Vertical

8.1 Retail

8.2 Corporate/Organization

8.3 Government

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

