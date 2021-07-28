DC and Virginia Apartment/Condo Keepers – Affordable Cleaning Services Launched

College Park, Maryland, United States, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Budget cleaning services are available at Apartment Keepers (202-787-1830). The company provides professional-grade deep cleaning services for apartments and condos.

Leave the scrubbing, washing and vacuuming to someone else and enjoy a beautifully clean home when you book the apartment and condo professional cleaning services from Apartment Keepers – a painless and quick cleaning company!

The super efficient services are available to residents in the Washington DC and Virginia. The services allow you to outsource your cleaning needs and are provided by the company’s ‘clean keeper teams’ who have extensive experience in the industry.

Using the company’s online booking service, you can select the date and time of your professional clean and will receive confirmation via text message or email. An option to book a regular cleaning service is also available. You can choose a one-time clean, or weekly, fortnightly, or monthly visits.

There are three different cleaning services included as part of the launch. They are essential cleaning, smart cleaning and deep cleaning. Essential cleaning covers basic cleaning tasks such as dusting, vacuuming, scrubbing, and cleaning exterior appliances in all rooms.

Smart cleaning includes all of these tasks as well as washing dishes, folding laundry, changing linens, and more. Deep cleaning is the company’s most comprehensive service and includes all of the benefits mentioned above, plus wall washing, blind cleaning, and scrubbing all baseboards.

By using a team of cleaners, the company says they are able to complete cleaning tasks more efficiently and by booking the service, they say you are freeing up more time for yourself.

You can schedule a clean by telephone or via the company’s website. Price is determined according to the type of cleaning service required, cleaning frequency, unit size, and number of rooms. Online bookings will generate a total prior to checkout and can be edited and managed via an online portal.

Chris, a regular customer, says, “I have been using Apartment Keepers since they were founded. They’re perfect for the apartment dweller. I always feel renewed and spoiled and happy and content and much more relaxed every time they clean.”

Apartment Keepers comprises a team of professional cleaners who have more than 15 years of experience in the industry. They pride themselves on providing a high-quality and efficient service at affordable rates.

