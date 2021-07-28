United States Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Market Report 2021

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atopic Dermatitis (AD) - US Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Atopic Dermatitis (AD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis (AD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) market trends in the United States.



Key Findings

The total prevalent population of AD in the United States was estimated to be 32,197,083 in 2020.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of AD in the United States was estimated to be 25,091,967 in 2020.

The prevalent population of AD in the United States is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.58% during the study period 2018-2030.

In the United States, the total number of adult cases of AD comprised of 5,684,566 males and 9,421,907 females in 2020.

The total number of cases of mild AD were 9,065,394 in the United States, in 2020, as compared to the cases of moderate and severe AD with 4,365,771 and 1,661,712 cases respectively, in adults.

In children, the total number of cases of mild AD were 6,690,281, in 2020, as compared to the cases of moderate and severe AD with 2,596,228 and 698,985 cases respectively, in the United States.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Atopic Dermatitis (AD) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Atopic Dermatitis (AD) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

The publisher has analysed the total prevalent and total diagnosed prevalent population of Atopic Dermatitis (AD).

The publisher has analysed gender-specific distribution of AD. As per the analysis, AD is more prevalent in females than in males.

In addition, severity-specific data of AD in children and adults were also analyzed, according to which the population of AD can be categorized as mild, moderate and severe AD. As per The 's estimates, it has been found that the mild form of AD included maximum cases, while minimum number of cases were found in severe form of AD in both populations. This trend is clearly evident in the United States for the study period 2018-2030.

Currently, the treatment regimen of AD involves the use of topical treatment options such as emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS), topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), Crisaborole (2%) ointment and systemic treatment such as immunosuppressant, corticosteroids, Dupixent and others (phototherapy).

Expected Launch of potential mid and late-stage therapies, Rinvoq, Lebrikizumab, Etrasimod, FB825, Nemolizumab, Tralokinumab TCS, DS107, Bermekimab, KY1005, Q301, Ruxolitinib cream, Abrocitinib, FB-401, Roflumilast and Difamilast may increase the market size in the coming years. Additionally, the approved therapy, Dupixent is currently being developed for the pediatric population as well while Olumiant, which is already approved in Europe, is currently being investigated for 2 Years to 17 Years patients with AD.

Analyst Comments

AD market has considerable growth opportunity across all severities and age groups. Even though several oral JAK inhibitors are expected to enter the market soon, it is highly unlikely that Dupixent will be replaced as the first-line treatment of AD for the foreseeable future due to its known safety profile.

Eli Lilly believes that AD has a significant growth opportunity with significant unmet needs where Olumiant can play a crucial role. The company has already launched the drug outside of the US and are hopeful to have approval in the US in the first half of 2021. The company has taken safety quite seriously, apparent by the release of readouts and the broad set of data in the post-marketing of Olumiant. In addition, it has published quite a bit of data, over 8 years, at the end of last year concerning Olumiant's effect on rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and has not raised any new safety signals. Thus, it feels confident and optimistic about Olumiant's benefit-risk profile.

The data readouts for Rinvoq demonstrated a distinct efficacy edge for Rinvoq over Dupixent, abrocitinib, Olumiant, and tralokinumab (anti-IL-13). However, the Heads Up trial, in particular, included some safety concerns for Rinvoq, with one patient death due to bronchopneumonia associated with influenza A and a higher rate of serious infections for the drug arm than the Dupixent arm (1.1% vs. 0.6%) as well as an imbalance in SAEs (2.9% vs 1.2%). We believe that initial Rinvoq adoption in AD is likely to be limited to Dupixent-inadequate responders largely on class safety concerns and Dupixent's near-pristine safety profile.

