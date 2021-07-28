Opportunities in the World Environmental Technology Market 2021-2026: Growing Significance of Eco-Friendly Data Center Solutions

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Technology Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Technological Solutions (Waste Valorization, Greentech, Nuclear Energy, Bioremediation), Application, Vertical (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Environmental technologies enable efficient ways of consuming scarce natural resources and creating a more sustainable environment. The increasing demand for environmental technologies in the emerging regions due to the rising population, rapid urbanization, and industrialization is one of the key factors driving the environmental technology market. The growing demand for renewable energy resources such as wind, solar, geothermal energy, increasing awareness for pollution monitoring, and stringent regulations regarding environment protection are also driving the market.

The report defines, segments, and projects the environmental technology market based on, component, technological solutions, application, vertical, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, product launches, and partnerships, undertaken by the players in the market.

The environmental technology market is estimated at USD 552.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 690.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. The environmental technology market is on course for intense growth across different verticals such as power, energy & utilities, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods, construction & building materials, government & defense, oil & gas, and others.

By component, the solutions segment is estimated to be USD 471.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 586.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The solutions segment dominated the global environmental technology market in 2020 due to the rising awareness regarding the increased carbon footprint.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for environmental technology in 2020. It is the largest crude oil importing region globally. The primary energy demand in Asia Pacific is huge, mainly due to the continuous population growth, and hence the energy sector is expected to drive the environmental technology market growth in the region.

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the environmental technology market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies. It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

