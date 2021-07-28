E-Commerce for Office Furniture Fueled by the Pandemic to Become the Fastest Growing Distribution Channel

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Commerce for the Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pushed by the pandemic, e-commerce became the fastest-growing distribution channel in the furniture sector. What's its incidence in the office furniture segment? This report analyses status and prospects of e-commerce for the office furniture industry and it is mainly divided in two parts.

PART I. ECOMMERCE FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY deals with the incidence of the online channel in the office furniture market with a focus on key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia) and analyses the different e-commerce business models and the performance of leading countries and players.

An overview of the world office furniture industry, with current furniture consumption data, and 2021 furniture market forecasts by region, introduces this part.

Office furniture e-commerce sales are provided by product category (Swivel chairs, Home office desks, Standard desks, Height-Adjustable desks, Other*), by region and by kind of distributor (E-tailers, Office and furniture distributors, Non-specialists/Lifestyle/DIY and Manufacturers with owned webshop).

Different e-commerce business models (Office furniture Manufacturers, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains), their evolution and organization are discussed in light of companies' experiences: the Omni-channel approach, Augmented reality, the incidence of mobile commerce, advertising strategies and the use of social media.

FOCUS ON: The furniture e-commerce business in Europe (details for Scandinavia, DACH, Benelux, France, Italy, Spain&Portugal, United Kingdom and Poland), North America (United States and Canada) and Asia (China, Japan, India): for each considered geographical area the report analyses the value and the incidence of e-commerce and the sales of the leading furniture and office furniture e-commerce players (websites selling office furniture, office manufacturers selling on-line).

Online sales of office furniture and related products are presented for around 170 leading players based in North America, Europe and Asia, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies. Profiles of the major companies are also provided.

PART II. E-COMMERCE FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY: SURVEY RESULTS

This part provides results of the survey conducted on February-March, 2021 to leading office furniture manufacturers and distributors worldwide, aiming at understanding their approach to the web channel, their strategies, their future expectations, the most-demanded products and the average budgets by product category.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION. Research Tools, Methodology, Sample of companies

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY. E-commerce for the office furniture sector at a glance

1. E-COMMERCE FOR THE OFFICE FURNITURE INDUSTRY

1.1 An overview of the office furniture market

1.2. E-commerce for the furniture industry: basic data

E-commerce incidence on office furniture consumption

Office furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by geographic region

E-commerce of office furniture by product

1.3. Models of e-commerce business: Office Furniture Manufacturers, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains

2. ACTIVITY TREND

2.1. E-commerce growth trends

2.2. The business evolution and organisation: Omnichannel approach, Augmented reality, Mobile shopping tips, Social media and advertising strategies

3. EUROPE

3.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

Economic and E-commerce Indicators

The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain: e-commerce indicators

3.2. Sector overview. Office furniture consumption, e-commerce sales and market shares by country

3.3. Leading e-commerce players. Office supplies and stationery dealers

3.4. Office manufacturers selling on-line

4. NORTH AMERICA

4.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

United States and Canada. Economic and e-commerce Indicators

4.2. Sector overview. Office furniture consumption, e-commerce sales and market shares by country

4.3. Leading e-commerce players

4.4. Office furniture manufacturers selling on-line

5. ASIA

5.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

Asia Pacific: China, India and Japan. Economic and E-commerce Indicators

5.2. Sector overview. Office furniture consumption, e-commerce sales and market shares by country

5.3. Leading e-commerce players, in China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia

6. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY: SURVEY RESULTS

6.1. The sample

6.2. Revenue performance and expectations

6.3. The use of e-commerce

6.4. E-commerce channel and promotion

6.5. Products, customers, budgets



