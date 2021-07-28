US Frozen Food Boxes & Cartons Market Report 2021-2014 and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Frozen Food Boxes & Cartons Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the market for frozen food boxes and cartons. Historical (2009, 2014 and 2019) data and forecasts to 2024 are presented in current dollars.

The boxes and carton product segments covered include:

Folding cartons - also known as folding paperboard boxes

Corrugated boxes

Gable top cartons

Applications covered include:

Frozen specialty foods:

Meat, poultry, and seafood, including fresh, unprepared item as well as further processed types, such as breaded poultry and seafood:

Frozen baked goods

Fruit, vegetables, and juice

Ice cream and other frozen desserts

For the purposes of this study, entrees are distinguished from dinners in that they do not generally contain a complete meal.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Type

Folding Cartons

Corrugated Boxes

Gable Top Cartons

Pricing Trends

Competitive Products

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Source Reduction (Weight Reduction)

4. Applications

Demand by Application

Frozen Specialty Foods

Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Frozen Baked Goods

Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts

Frozen Fruits, Vegetables, & Juice

Other Frozen Foods

5. Key Suppliers & Market Share

Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

6. Appendix

