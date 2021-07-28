US Frozen Food Boxes & Cartons Market Report 2021-2014 and the Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Frozen Food Boxes & Cartons Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the market for frozen food boxes and cartons. Historical (2009, 2014 and 2019) data and forecasts to 2024 are presented in current dollars.
The boxes and carton product segments covered include:
- Folding cartons - also known as folding paperboard boxes
- Corrugated boxes
- Gable top cartons
Applications covered include:
- Frozen specialty foods:
- Meat, poultry, and seafood, including fresh, unprepared item as well as further processed types, such as breaded poultry and seafood:
- Frozen baked goods
- Fruit, vegetables, and juice
- Ice cream and other frozen desserts
For the purposes of this study, entrees are distinguished from dinners in that they do not generally contain a complete meal.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Type
- Folding Cartons
- Corrugated Boxes
- Gable Top Cartons
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Source Reduction (Weight Reduction)
4. Applications
- Demand by Application
- Frozen Specialty Foods
- Frozen Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
- Frozen Baked Goods
- Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
- Frozen Fruits, Vegetables, & Juice
- Other Frozen Foods
5. Key Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
6. Appendix
