Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chips Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market and it is poised to grow by $ 73.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers, increased focus on developing AI chips for smartphones, and the development of AI chips in autonomous vehicles.
The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the convergence of AI and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in ai start-ups and advances in the quantum computing market will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:
- Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market sizing
- Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market forecast
- Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7hbj9