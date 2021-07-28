Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Chips Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market and it is poised to grow by $ 73.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 51% during the forecast period. The report on the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of AI chips in data centers, increased focus on developing AI chips for smartphones, and the development of AI chips in autonomous vehicles.



The artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the convergence of AI and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in ai start-ups and advances in the quantum computing market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on artificial intelligence (AI) chips market covers the following areas:

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market sizing

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market forecast

Artificial intelligence (AI) chips market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence (AI) chips market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Also, the artificial intelligence (AI) chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ASICs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

GPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CPUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

FPGAs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

