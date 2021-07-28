Global Bedroom Furniture Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Abbyson Living, Ashley Furniture Industries and Century Furniture Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bedroom Furniture Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the bedroom furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 45.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on the bedroom furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising standard of living leading to the increased introduction of premium products and the increased residential construction and home renovation.
The bedroom furniture market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the robust growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the bedroom furniture market growth during the next few years.
The report on bedroom furniture market covers the following areas:
- Bedroom furniture market sizing
- Bedroom furniture market forecast
- Bedroom furniture market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bedroom furniture market vendors that include Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett. Also, the bedroom furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbyson Living LLC
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Century Furniture LLC
- Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa
- Herman Miller Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Legends Furniture Inc.
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Vaughan Bassett
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
