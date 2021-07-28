Global Bedroom Furniture Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Abbyson Living, Ashley Furniture Industries and Century Furniture Among Others

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bedroom Furniture Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the bedroom furniture market and it is poised to grow by $ 45.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report on the bedroom furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising standard of living leading to the increased introduction of premium products and the increased residential construction and home renovation.



The bedroom furniture market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the robust growth in online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the bedroom furniture market growth during the next few years.

The report on bedroom furniture market covers the following areas:

Bedroom furniture market sizing

Bedroom furniture market forecast

Bedroom furniture market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bedroom furniture market vendors that include Abbyson Living LLC, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, LaZBoy Inc., Legends Furniture Inc., Restoration Hardware Inc., and Vaughan Bassett. Also, the bedroom furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Wardrobes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mattresses and supporters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Chests and chest of drawers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbyson Living LLC

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Century Furniture LLC

Giessegi Industria Mobili Spa

Herman Miller Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

LaZBoy Inc.

Legends Furniture Inc.

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Vaughan Bassett

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90wno6