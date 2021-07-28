Worldwide Toy Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Toy Market Overview, 2020-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlines valuable insights on Global Toy Market from the period 2014 to 2019 and forecasts the market for 2025, with due consideration to macroeconomic, demographic, and social developments in the Global Toy Market. The research incorporates various trends and patterns that have been observed in the toy market during the study and has attempted to retrace the growth pattern from 2014 to 2025. The Global toy market is valued at USD 110.97 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to reach over USD 130 Billion in 2025.



To identify the market dynamics from different angles, the publisher sliced the market into relevant segments. The segmentation done is based on age group, the range of product line, and the sales channels in the market. The age group is categorized into a 0-8 age group, a 9-15 age group, and an above 15 age group. The product lines for the toy market include - action figures, arts and crafts, building sets, dolls, games and puzzles, infant/ toddler/ preschool toys, youth electronics, outdoor and sports toys, plush toys, miniature vehicles replicas, and explorative toys.



Globally we have seen industry reshuffling their product lines to match with the demands and changing consumer needs. Outdoor & sports toys have the highest market share globally majorly driven by the United States which also happens to be the biggest toy market in the world as of 2019. The product lines are also expected to be changing to adapt and suit the changing preferences of consumers. Also, a boost in the demand for traditional toys is observed in some of the MEA and Asia Pacific markets. When the market is segmented according to age group, it is evident that the consumers are gradually drifting away from the toy and are shifting towards other entertainment mediums such as computer and video gaming. This shrinks and entire age category of children above 15 years of age. The 9-15 years category shows immaterial change and accounts for roughly 50% of all toy sales in the world. This category also has a scope to grow as more and more manufacturers are competing for the licenses. The toys that fall in the age category for 9-15 years are perfectly positioned to endorse brand licensing. Also, there has been significant innovation and change in product designs and nature of toys in the early age category of 0-8 years old. The 0-8 years category toys mostly included infant/toddler toys such as object replicas, vehicles, and dolls. It has been observed that the 0-8 years category shows signs of maturity in the more developed markets such as the US, UK, Germany, and France whereas the emerging markets in the global toy market landscape are seeing an expanding share of the category.



The sales and distribution channel for the toy market has been split into online and offline channels. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has added impetus to the growth of online sales channels of the market. For regions like North America, Europe, and Latin America where the majority proportion of annual sales of toys are generated during the festive seasons in winter, the respective toy markets have seen the expansion of sales channels. However, a robust e-commerce system also played a key role in the effective transition of consumers to move from offline retail stores, supermarkets to shop for toys online. For emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia Pacific, and MEA, the toy companies are expected to monitor the development of online sales channels for toys as these regions have exponential growth in internet users over the last half a decade.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size of the global toy market?

What are changing preferences of consumers in the global toy market?

How are companies adapting to the changing demand trends in the global toy market?

What is the scenario of distribution channels in the global toy market?

What are the challenges to the global toy market?

