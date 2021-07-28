Liquid Handling System Market revenue to cross USD 4.8 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Liquid Handling System Market by Device Type (Manual, Electronic, Automated), By Product (Pipettes, Dispensers, Burettes, Automated Workstation, Microplate Readers, Consumables), Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Cancer and Genomics Research), End-use (Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027”, by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of liquid handling systems will cross $4.8 billion by 2027.

Growing demand for high-throughput screening is anticipated to promote the market growth. The increasing adoption of open innovation models in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, availability of government funding & venture capital investments, and growing applications in life sciences research are some of the factors expected to upsurge the demand for high-throughput screening. In the open innovation approach, pharmaceutical firms conduct high-throughput screening assay and focused screening programs. This approach is advantageous for both academic research institutes and pharmaceutical companies, that in turn, boosts the market expansion significantly.

In European countries, the EU-openscreen initiative is running the united high-capacity screening platform, jointly use a rationally selected compound collection, containing over 140,000 compounds collected from European chemists. The automated high-throughput screening system can test around 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day and ultra-high-throughput screening can test over 100,000 compounds per day. This has led to the acceptance of high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemicals generated during the research procedures. Hence, a high-throughput screening system that utilizes liquid handlers, robotic automation, software, etc. to rapidly categorize active compounds that modulate a particular pathway, target, or cellular/biochemical event is projected to propel the industry growth.

The electronic segment in the liquid handling system market is poised to expand at 6.5% growth rate through 2027 led by the recent technological advancements and miniaturization of electronic components that enable the development of small portable & handheld liquid handling systems. The electronic liquid handler is well-equipped with intuitive programming and ergonomic design is easy to operate and offers a multi-lingual user interface. The manufacturers in the market are focused to offer electronic multitasking burettes with improved versatility, customization, and optimum functionality.

The liquid handling system market for consumables segment is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2027 owing to the regular use of consumables resulting in the recurrent purchase of products along with the high-volume requirement of sample input. This frequent purchase surges the expense for the laboratory professionals, that in turn fuels the market progression through this segment. Thus, several market players are engaged in the development of high-quality products to assist variable customer requirements concerning sample volume and application.

The clinical diagnostics segment in the liquid handling system market is estimated to expands at 6.3% CAGR through 2027 impelled by the rise in the research initiatives with growing prevalence of chronic diseases and emergence of COVID-19 pandemic leading to augmented demand for production of vaccines. Technological advancements have led to development of automated liquid handling systems that are programmed to exhibit certain tasks on their own.

The liquid handling system market for pharmaceutical & biotechnology is slated to reach more than USD 1.85 billion by 2027 on account of the growing investments and developments in the biopharmaceutical sector. According to the Baker McKenzie, the funding and investment in biopharmaceutical sector has increased, highlighting around 80% growth from USD 57 billion in 2017 to USD 103 billion in 2019. Venture capitalists are the leading investors promoting the development of biotech sector with soaring investments with around 30% rise in 2017 to 2019. The race for development of COVID-19 vaccine has further stimulated the investments and research volume in biopharmaceutical sector. Soaring investments in biopharmaceutical industry along with growing volume of R&D activities is set to surge the demand for liquid handling systems.

Brazil liquid handling system market will account for over USD 198 million by 2027 due to the growing clinical research activities and favorable government initiatives in the country. According to a recent research journal, around 81 registered clinical trials are in progress as of 2020 in the country at different clinical site. Moreover, public policies aimed at promoting R&D activities are further expected to facilitate the market value in the country. The Brazilian Government offers funding and financing support through the Program to Support the Development of the Health Industrial Complex (PROFARMA) and the Technological Fund (FUNTEC) of the National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES).

Some of the major companies operating in the liquid handling system market are Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Co., Eppendorf AG, Gilson Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sartorius AG, Aurora Biomed, Inc. and Agilent Technologies, Inc. among others. These players adopt strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, new product launches and commercial expansion to bolster their product portfolio and market presence.

