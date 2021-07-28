China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Markets 2021-2025 - Domestic TAVR Base is Extremely Low, which will Become the Biggest Growth Point

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Insight Report, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the global market for heart valves is close to US$ 6 billion, of which TAVR exceeds US$ 4 billion and surgical valves is about US$ 1.8 billion.

We estimate that the total market in China is about RMB 2 billion. Surgical valve is still the basic demand of valve replacement market in China, and domestic biological surgical valve will benefit from the replacement of mechanical valve and imported valve.

At present, the domestic TAVR base is extremely low, which will become the biggest growth point with the continuous listing and academic promotion of products. TMVR technology is still immature, but the patient population is 5~10 times that of TAVR, which is the direction of industry R&D layout.

There are many patients with rheumatic heart disease in history, and the age of first treatment is 30-40 years old, which is far lower than that in Europe and America, resulting in a large amount of mechanical valves used in China. Now, with the accumulation of durability data of surgical bioprosthetic valve and the gradual change of patient population structure in China, this situation is changing.

From the perspective of industry development, there are already many domestic enterprises in the valve field. With the listing of Edward's interventional valve SAPIEN3 in China in 2020, we believe that China's valve industry is at the development base, and the market space needs to be opened urgently.

According to the characteristics of the valve industry in China, we believe that the domestic valve industry may have the following development trends:

Biological valves will gradually replace mechanical valves;

Domestic bioprosthetic valve has a large import substitution space;

Interventional surgery and surgery will complement each other for a long time, which is mainly determined by clinical needs. At present, interventional surgery can only treat patients with aortic valve diseases, with a larger proportion of patients with mitral and tricuspid valves. There is no mature interventional replacement scheme in the world. Therefore, it is expected that interventional surgery and surgery will complement each other for a long time to come.

In the way of interventional operation, we think that spherical expansion valve may have more advantages than self-expansion valve. Spherical expansion valve has greater radial support and shorter structure, lower clinical risk and better effect, and may have more advantages in clinical use.

In the long run, valve durability is still the core. We believe that the key to measure a valve is not whether it can be used, but whether it can be used more durably, whether it is an interventional valve or a surgical valve. Because the heart is the most complex organ of human body, it is difficult to change the valve frequently, so whether the valve can be used for a long time is the most important factor to measure whether a valve is a good product. Edward fully proved the durability of his valve through his unique anti-calcification technology and long-term large-scale return visit data, and gradually became the leader of the global valve industry.

