Global Optical Imaging System Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Product, End-user, Therapeutic Area, Application and Region

Dublin, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Imaging System Market Research Report by Product, by End User, by Therapeutic Area, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Optical Imaging System Market size was estimated at USD 1,543.23 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,757.65 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 14.23% to reach USD 3,429.06 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Optical Imaging System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Cameras, Illumination Systems, Imaging Systems, Lenses, and Optical Imaging Software. The Imaging Systems was further studied across Optical imaging systems and Spectral imaging systems.

Based on Technology, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography, and Photoacoustic Tomography.

Based on End User, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Research Laboratories.

Based on Therapeutic Area, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Oncology, and Ophthalmology.

Based on Application, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Intraoperative Imaging and Pathological Imaging.

Based on Geography, the Optical Imaging System Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Imaging System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Imaging System Market, including Abott Laboratories, AG Optical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Angstrom Sun Technologies, Inc., Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Edmund Scientific Corporation, GeoTec, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Heidelberg Engineering, Inc., Koninklijke Philips, NDI, Optex Systems, Inc., Optics Technology, Inc., Optovue, Inc., Peca Products Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Radiant Vision Systems, LLC, Sanovas, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Sutter Instrument Company, Tecomet, Topcon Corporation, and Universe Kogaku (America) Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Imaging System Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Imaging System Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Imaging System Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Imaging System Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing the incidences of neurological and ophthalmological disorders

5.1.1.2. Increasing use of optical imaging in clinical and preclinical studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries

5.1.1.3. Rising demand for non-invasive procedures

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with the imaging process

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Burgeoning demand for optical imaging techniques in drug discovery processes

5.1.3.2. Rising product innovations to increase demand for optical imaging solutions

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled technicians and stringent government policies

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Optical Imaging System Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cameras

6.3. Illumination Systems

6.4. Imaging Systems

6.4.1. Optical imaging systems

6.4.2. Spectral imaging systems

6.5. Lenses

6.6. Optical Imaging Software



7. Optical Imaging System Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hyperspectral Imaging

7.3. Near-infrared Spectroscopy

7.4. Optical Coherence Tomography

7.5. Photoacoustic Tomography



8. Optical Imaging System Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospitals & Clinics

8.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.4. Research Laboratories



9. Optical Imaging System Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cardiology

9.3. Dermatology

9.4. Neurology

9.5. Oncology

9.6. Ophthalmology



10. Optical Imaging System Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Intraoperative Imaging

10.3. Pathological Imaging



11. Americas Optical Imaging System Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging System Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Imaging System Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Abbott Laboratories

15.2. AG Optical Systems

15.3. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

15.4. Angstrom Sun Technologies, Inc.

15.5. Bioptigen, Inc.

15.6. Canon, Inc.

15.7. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

15.8. Edmund Scientific Corporation

15.9. GeoTec, Inc.

15.10. Headwall Photonics, Inc.

15.11. Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.

15.12. Koninklijke Philips

15.13. NDI

15.14. Optex Systems, Inc.

15.15. Optics Technology, Inc.

15.16. Optovue, Inc.

15.17. Peca Products Inc.

15.18. PerkinElmer, Inc.

15.19. Radiant Vision Systems, LLC

15.20. Sanovas, Inc.

15.21. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

15.22. Sutter Instrument Company

15.23. Tecomet

15.24. Topcon Corporation

15.25. Universe Kogaku (America) Inc.



16. Appendix



